City to buy former Dan River Inc. reservoir from IDA for $85,000
City to buy former Dan River Inc. reservoir from IDA for $85,000

The city of Danville will buy 7.5 acres of property at the Schoolfield reservoir for $85,000 from the Danville Industrial Development Authority.

Danville City Council voted 8-0 during its regular meeting Tuesday to make the purchase. City Councilman Madison Whittle was absent. 

The city will buy the property so the reservoir can provide as much as four days of raw water storage, Danville Utilities Director Jason Grey wrote to City Council. 

Following water quality issues on the Dan River in 2014, city staff began looking at ways to minimize issues on the river by adding off-river raw water storage, Grey wrote. 

The reservoir is located near the city's water plant on Memorial Drive. 

"The off-site storage will assist city staff during any taste and odor events, but will also be a resource during heavy rainfall events when treatment costs increase due to higher [turbidity] water, " Grey wrote.   

Engineering is complete and the city is ready to issue construction and equipment bids, Grey wrote.  

