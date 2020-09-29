City to hold town halls on investment from casino revenues

The city of Danville will hold three virtual town halls next month to get citizen feedback on how to best invest revenues from a casino.

Whether Caesars Entertainment will build and operate a Caesars Virginia casino in Schoolfield depends on whether Danville residents will vote to approve the project on Nov. 3.

The virtual meetings are tentatively scheduled for 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Oct. 15; 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 22; and 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 29.

Details on how to join the meetings will be provided once the links are set up.

The meetings will be held virtually in a webinar style. Participants will be able to submit questions and comments before and during the sessions.

Citizens will also be able to take a survey to provide feedback.

