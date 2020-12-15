City to return $275,000 in BGF incentive money to Virginia Economic Development Partnership

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A slowdown in the aerospace industry as a result of the pandemic caused the delay in BGF's plans.

The company, which has been leasing space at the Institute since March 2019, recently renewed its lease into 2022, Rowe said.

BGF has so far hired more than 40 employees and, as of September, has invested about $2 million in machinery.

The $275,000 from the VEDP would have paid toward grading, drainage, paving and other activity to prepare a site in the Cyber Park for the facility's construction, Bobe wrote. The $7 million project would have also been partially covered by a $620,000 grant from the Virginia Tobacco Commission.

No incentive money has been provided to BGF.

Danville City Council will take up the matter concerning the $275,000 during its meeting Tuesday night. Council will hold a first reading of the agenda item and then vote whether to appropriate the money at its Jan. 5 meeting.

"After this $275,000 grant is appropriated, city staff will return these funds to the Virginia Economic Development Partnership," Bobe wrote.

In order to return the money, the city must appropriate it first and then send it back to the VEDP, Bobe told the Danville Register & Bee Sunday.