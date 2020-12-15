City to return $275,000 in BGF incentive money to Virginia Economic Development Partnership

It looks like Danville will return $275,000 in incentive money for BGF Industries, Inc. back to the Virginia Economic Development Partnership.
The company, which is currently operating at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research, postponed its plans to construct a 25,000-square-foot building at the Cyber Park due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
As a result, BGF asked to be released from its performance agreement with the Danville-Pittsylvania Regional Industrial Facility Authority, Danville Economic Development Director Corrie Teague Bobe wrote in a letter to Danville City Council.
The RIFA board voted 4-0 in September to enter into a mutual cancellation agreement with BGF due to the company's request to suspend its project at the Cyber Park.
But the company still intends to build or move into a new facility in the region in the future, said Pittsylvania County Economic Development Director Matt Rowe.
"They're still 100% committed," Rowe said Sunday.
BGF announced in October 2018 that it would relocate its U.S. headquarters to the Dan River Region from Greensboro, N.C., and bring 65 new jobs.
The company is a subsidiary of the French company Porcher Industries.
BGF makes a high-tech, lightweight fabric for the aerospace industry that is ultimately used to make up the interior of airplanes, such as the inside of the fuselage and suitcase racks.
A slowdown in the aerospace industry as a result of the pandemic caused the delay in BGF's plans.
The company, which has been leasing space at the Institute since March 2019, recently renewed its lease into 2022, Rowe said.
BGF has so far hired more than 40 employees and, as of September, has invested about $2 million in machinery.
The $275,000 from the VEDP would have paid toward grading, drainage, paving and other activity to prepare a site in the Cyber Park for the facility's construction, Bobe wrote. The $7 million project would have also been partially covered by a $620,000 grant from the Virginia Tobacco Commission.
No incentive money has been provided to BGF.
Danville City Council will take up the matter concerning the $275,000 during its meeting Tuesday night. Council will hold a first reading of the agenda item and then vote whether to appropriate the money at its Jan. 5 meeting.
"After this $275,000 grant is appropriated, city staff will return these funds to the Virginia Economic Development Partnership," Bobe wrote.
In order to return the money, the city must appropriate it first and then send it back to the VEDP, Bobe told the Danville Register & Bee Sunday.
The money will likely be returned a few days after council's vote on Jan. 5, said City Manager Ken Larking.
Under the performance agreement, BGF had until March 2022 to provide the remainder of the 65 jobs.
