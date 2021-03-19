Clement Wheatley welcomes new associate attorney

Sarah Holmes Crumpton has joined Clement Wheatley as an associate attorney.

Crumpton, a native of Ruffin, N.C., is a graduate of Rockingham County High School. She graduated from Davidson College as a Baker-Vagt Scholar in 2017 and earned her juris coctorate degree, cum laude, in 2019 from Elon University School of Law in Greensboro, N.C.

While in law school, she spearheaded co-leadership of the Elon Tax Clinic Student Group to operate an annual income tax preparation assistance initiative for the benefit of community members unable to afford competent tax preparation.

Crumpton focuses her practice on wills, trusts and estates, and corporate and business law. Sarah is currently licensed to practice law in North Carolina and is pursuing her license in Virginia.

—Special to the Register & Bee