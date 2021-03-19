 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Clement Wheatley welcomes new associate attorney
0 comments
editor's pick

Clement Wheatley welcomes new associate attorney

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Sarah Holmes Crumpton

Sarah Holmes Crumpton

Sarah Holmes Crumpton has joined Clement Wheatley as an associate attorney. 

Crumpton, a native of Ruffin, N.C., is a graduate of Rockingham County High School. She graduated from Davidson College as a Baker-Vagt Scholar in 2017 and earned her juris coctorate degree, cum laude, in 2019 from Elon University School of Law in Greensboro, N.C.

While in law school, she spearheaded co-leadership of the Elon Tax Clinic Student Group to operate an annual income tax preparation assistance initiative for the benefit of community members unable to afford competent tax preparation.

Crumpton focuses her practice on wills, trusts and estates, and corporate and business law. Sarah is currently licensed to practice law in North Carolina and is pursuing her license in Virginia.

—Special to the Register & Bee

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Can Debt Collectors Seize Your Stimulus Check?

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert