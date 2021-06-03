Company to bring 46 jobs, $7.15 million in investment to Dan River Region

Walraven, Inc. USA manufactures and markets pipe supports, struts and accessories, and in-wall solutions designed for U.S. plumbing and mechanical applications in North America.

Rowe said the announcement shows the region is bringing back more corporate entities since the decline of tobacco and textiles years ago.

"It means we're slowly but surely building back our corporate base," Rowe said, adding that the majority of the 46 jobs will be filled by local applicants. "It just shows the value of this project, the quality of the company itself and, frankly, that this community is extremely valuable to private enterprise."

Rowe added that Walraven representatives fell in love with the community, including the improvements happening in downtown Danville and the county's neighborhoods.

Fast turnaround

The company looks to get the facility leased as early as next week and immediately begin work on the building, Rowe said, adding that production should start in the fall.

"It's a fast turnaround," he said.

Walraven's CEO, in a prepared statement, alluded to the region's qualities that made it attractive for the company.