COVID-cleaning cabinet clears contaminated contents

FOREST — A local small business creating LED lights has recently paved the way in the illumination industry by creating a cabinet that will sanitize and disinfect any object placed into it, thus defeating sources of COVID-19.
The company was formed in 2012 with the idea of powering LED lights in a unique, AC — alternating current — way.
Tara Clay, executive administrator at LiteSheet, said the company has patents on the idea and creates LEDs for commercial and industrial applications.
After receiving a grant from the state in 2014, it was able to open its first facility in Bedford County. A few years ago, after outgrowing that space, it moved to Venture Drive in Forest to expand its production line.
Since then its company of about 10 employees has developed a product line around commercial LEDs.
“So if you’re in an office building, you can probably look up and see these lights in the ceiling,” she said.
When the novel coronavirus pandemic hit in March, things slowed down at the company, Clay said, and while the company was still considered an essential manufacturer, it wanted to do more.
“We were hearing from the federal and state governments that they were calling manufacturers to redesign their production lines to meet the need of more PPE, ventilator systems, anything that would be along the supply chain to meet those needs. And of course, we're sitting here as a lighting manufacturer, how are we going to help?” she said.
She said employees wanted to help but had to brainstorm first. After a while, the company came up with an idea around UV-C light.
Ultraviolet light has three wavelength categories: UV-A, UV-B, and UV-C. UV-C is germicidal and effective in breaking apart microorganisms, such as bacteria and molds, and also viruses such as SARS-CoV-2, which causes the coronavirus, the company's website states.
The company came up with the idea of a 50-pound cabinet that is 25 inches high, 18 inches wide and 19 inches deep that would use UV-C light to sanitize any items put inside it.
“I probably wouldn't put leather in there,” Clay said. “And you wouldn't want to put anything alive in there because UV-C does do damage to DNA. But your cell phone, your keys, your computer tablets, gaming consoles, books, pens, just about anything else can go inside of this cabinet.”
LED light surrounds the cabinet on all four sides and the light alone sanitizes the objects placed inside.
“The UV light intersects and disables the bacteria depending on how much light is here and how much power and how long it hits because some viruses are a little more resilient than others,” Clay said. “But the light penetrates into them and disables their DNA preventing them from replicating.”
She recommends leaving items inside the cabinet for 15 minutes.
Before marketing the cabinet, which costs about $2,999, LiteSheet sent it off to a third-party tester, Virginia Tech, to study the effects it has on SARS CoV-2. The test was completed in October.
Nisha Duggal, assistant professor in the College of Veterinary Medicine at Virginia Tech, along with her team of scientists tested the efficacy of the LiteSheet UV-C Disinfecting Cabinet against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that is the cause of the COVID-19 pandemic, on surfaces.
She said the cabinet uses UV-C to disinfect surfaces without using chemicals that can damage some surfaces.
“What this means is that an item can be placed in the cabinet, and the UV-C inside the cabinet will inactivate microbes on the surface of the item,” she said. “We tested the cabinet against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, and we found that 15 minutes in the LiteSheet cabinet is sufficient to inactivate more than 99.95% of SARS-CoV-2 particles.”
Duggal said the cabinet is one of the few available pieces of equipment on the market that has been validated to inactivate SARS-CoV-2.
She said production, broadcasting, library systems and schools have already contacted the company and are interested in purchasing the cabinet for their business.
“We have been trying to get into the medical facility world,” Clay said. “Like maybe doctor, dentist offices where a cabinet like this wouldn’t be invasive but it would also provide the amount of sanitation they would need on a regular basis throughout the day for any of their products in the office.”
Eight months after those brainstorming sessions at LiteSheet trying to figure out a way to use its talents to help during the pandemic and Clay said employees feel good about their contributions.
“We’re all humans and we want our friends and neighbors and everyone around us to be safe,” she said. “We want to help other people. It does feel good to be a company that’s trying to help.”
