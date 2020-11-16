COVID-cleaning cabinet clears contaminated contents

Before marketing the cabinet, which costs about $2,999, LiteSheet sent it off to a third-party tester, Virginia Tech, to study the effects it has on SARS CoV-2. The test was completed in October.

Nisha Duggal, assistant professor in the College of Veterinary Medicine at Virginia Tech, along with her team of scientists tested the efficacy of the LiteSheet UV-C Disinfecting Cabinet against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that is the cause of the COVID-19 pandemic, on surfaces.

She said the cabinet uses UV-C to disinfect surfaces without using chemicals that can damage some surfaces.

“What this means is that an item can be placed in the cabinet, and the UV-C inside the cabinet will inactivate microbes on the surface of the item,” she said. “We tested the cabinet against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, and we found that 15 minutes in the LiteSheet cabinet is sufficient to inactivate more than 99.95% of SARS-CoV-2 particles.”

Duggal said the cabinet is one of the few available pieces of equipment on the market that has been validated to inactivate SARS-CoV-2.

She said production, broadcasting, library systems and schools have already contacted the company and are interested in purchasing the cabinet for their business.