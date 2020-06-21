Dan River Region museums vary timelines to welcome back visitors

To open, the museum, which is focused on high-touch and interactive experiences, would have had to render all those activities inoperable, said Executive Director Adam Goebel.

“That accounts for about 90% of our experience,” he said.

During the closure, the science center, like many other museums, has redirected its focus to digital platforms to reach its audience. The closures have also conveniently coincided with several large renovation projects that will include 10,000 feet of new exhibits.

“It just so happens that it coincided with the time that we were mandated to be closed,” Goebel said.

The Simpson Funeral Museum in Chatham, which normally opens a few days a week and by appointment, has been closed for months due to the coronavirus. The museum is technically allowed to reopen under the guidelines of Phase Two, which went into effect several weeks ago.

Scott Simpson, one of the owners, said they will remain closed until the restrictions subside.

“We want to get back to walking people through the history... we want the time to be right,” Simpson told the Register & Bee on Saturday.