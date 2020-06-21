Dan River Region museums vary timelines to welcome back visitors

At the Danville Museum of Fine Arts & History, a show for renowned opera performer and Danville native Camilla Williams began in January and was scheduled to run through the end of May.
Then the coronavirus shut down the museum, and the show was put on hold. When the museum opens back up in a few weeks, that will be the focus, said Executive Director Elsabe Dixon.
“We will be opening up with [Williams] first, and we hope to extend the show two months for the two months that we’ve missed,” Dixon said.
With some having already reopened under normal schedules and others remaining closed for the foreseeable future, Danville and Pittsylvania County museums are varying in reopening timelines.
After being shuttered for a little under three months, the A.A.F. Tank Museum reopened on June 12. Already, there has been significant interest from the community, said Daniel Gasser, director.
“The phone has been ringing. People are definitely looking for things to do,” he said.
Gasser said the facility, which is the size of several Walmart facilities, can house more than 100 people without putting anyone too close together. Now it's open, hand sanitizers have been set up throughout the building and signage has been put up in what Gasser called “basic protocol.”
But the lost revenue from tickets will hurt them, Gasser said.
“Now summer’s got to cover spring which didn’t cover winter,” he said.
The museum lost three events right off the bat due to the closures, each of which would have brought in somewhere between 500 and 700 people, Gasser said. A flamethrower demonstration was scheduled for Saturday, but museum leadership elected to cancel it because there wasn’t enough time to effectively promote it.
“If people don’t show up, you don’t make the money back,” Gasser said.
The Danville Museum of Fine Arts & History has conducted outdoor events in the last few weeks, including several days of outdoor attic sales and yoga. The opening date of the museum itself, however, is still about two weeks out. Dixon said members will be allowed to return on July 1, and the public will be able to visit on July 7.
When the museum reopens, Dixon said there will be more consistent and thorough cleanings and people will be required to wear masks to enter.
Both the Simpson Funeral Museum in Chatham and the Danville Science Center remain closed for the time being, but for different reasons. The Science Center is under the purview of the Virginia Department of Education, which has dictated that it can’t reopen.
To open, the museum, which is focused on high-touch and interactive experiences, would have had to render all those activities inoperable, said Executive Director Adam Goebel.
“That accounts for about 90% of our experience,” he said.
During the closure, the science center, like many other museums, has redirected its focus to digital platforms to reach its audience. The closures have also conveniently coincided with several large renovation projects that will include 10,000 feet of new exhibits.
“It just so happens that it coincided with the time that we were mandated to be closed,” Goebel said.
The Simpson Funeral Museum in Chatham, which normally opens a few days a week and by appointment, has been closed for months due to the coronavirus. The museum is technically allowed to reopen under the guidelines of Phase Two, which went into effect several weeks ago.
Scott Simpson, one of the owners, said they will remain closed until the restrictions subside.
“We want to get back to walking people through the history... we want the time to be right,” Simpson told the Register & Bee on Saturday.
The Simpson Funeral Museum typically got most of its customers from appointments for tours, Simpson said. Some people would occasionally drop by during operating hours on Friday and Saturday, but not many people just wander in.
“People come here on purpose. People don’t end up in here on accident very often,” he said, noting that there are very few full funeral museums spread across the country.
Simpson said he and his father are "itching to be able to reopen," but they want to wait until the current mandatory mask policy to subside.
“We’re In wait and see mode," he said. "We're just waiting. We're not going anywhere."
Ayers reports for the Register & Bee. Reach him at (434) 791-7981.