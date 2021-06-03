Dan River Region real estate transfers

City of Danville
Recorded May 4
- Lee Holland and Janet B. Holland to Lisa H. Vipperman, 90 feet, lot two, 1609 Blair Loop Road, no money transferred.
- Rachel S. Debney to Clinton V. Turner, 150 feet, lots 10-12, Hereford Lane, no money transferred.
- Rachel S. Debney (Rachel L. Scearce) to Clinton V. Turner, parcel one: lot A; parcel two: lot F-two, West Woodlawn Drive, no money transferred.
- Luca Cicilese to Chalk Six, parcel one: 50 feet, lot 111, 1063 W Broad St., parcel two: 225 feet, Yates Avenue, no money transferred.
- Babu Davis to Cindy Marlen Gonsalez-Barcenas, 75 feet, lots 50-52, 340 Barrett St., $85,000.
- T.I.T.E. Investments to Mikayla H. Ragsdale and Travon Anthony Ragsdale, 75 feet, lot nine, section X, 480 Brightwell Drive, $172,000.
- Michael Robert Burn, Laura Burn Rollins and Thomas Emerson Burn to Sheri Wilson, lot nine, North Avenue, no money transferred.
- Michael Robert Burn, Laura Burn Rollins and Thomas Emerson Burn to Sheri Wilson, 45.7 feet, lot Q and partial lot three, 192 North Ave., $75,000.
- Philip G. Shepard and Deborah Elizabeth Shepard to Philip G. Shephard and Deborah Elizabeth Shepard, 125.05 feet, lots 63-67, 216 Avalon Drive, no money transferred.
Recorded May 5
- Broadacre Holdings to Davis Storage Properties, 3.20 acres, lot two A, 901 Industrial Ave., $1,100,000.
- Terry Riggins to Michelle Lee Cahill, lot 27 and partial lot 26, 270 Howeland Circle, $169,000.
- Angela R. Vipperman to Peter M. Jenkins, 57 feet, lot 34, 207 Haymore St., $37,500.
- SRE to Alejandra Delgado Ramos and Daniela Cecilia Hernandez Delgado, 0.368 acre, 252 Dan View Drive, no money transferred.
- Melanie Reed Thomson (Melanie Reed) to Melanie Reed Thomson and Jack Vincent Thomson III, 60 feet, lot seven, 152 Westhampton Ave., $1. (what she had)
- John Eric Ward III, David M. Ward and Hannah Ward Davis to Seth Sunde, 71.8 feet, lot seven, 177 Capri Court, $94,750.
- Keith W. Lewis and Kimberly N. Lewis to Ruth Ann Daniel, lot, 219 Salisbury Circle, $464,000.
- Gary Ronald Davis and Susan Francine Davis to Titus A. Davis and Asia M. Davis, 50 feet, lot nine, 419 Worsham St., $3,000.
Recorded May 6
- Richard Nicholas Anderson and Lori Ann C. Anderson to Erica Bobb and Andrea Bobb, lot five, section A, 114 Primrose Court, $249,900.
- Dawn R. Jennings, Arthur O. Waller, Barbara Totten and Jeanette Robertson to Khaled M. Hemdan and Amal M. Elrefaay, partial lot one, 470 Arnett Blvd, $48,200.
Recorded May 7
- Thomas J. Hall and Norhayati Binti Ibrahim to Thomas J. Hall and Norhayati Binti Ibrahim, 80 feet, lot six, section B, 1023 Lockett Drive, no money transferred.
- Wendy Whitehead, Angela Cobbs, John D. Cobs Jr. and Ranzie Cardwell Jr. (Ranzie Cardwell) to Angela Cardwell Cobbs, Monesha M. Hairston and Tynesha T.D. Cardwell, 133 Cardwell St., no money transferred.
- Carol P. Clark, administrator C.T.A. to E. Stokes Daniels Jr. and Betty G. Daniels, lot seven, section, 126 Primrose Court, $165,000.
- Michael L. Yancey, Pamela J. Yancey, Pamela D. Brown, James Albert Yancey Jr. and Mary R. Yancey to Pamela D. Brown, 111 Spruce St., no money transferred.
- JHN Investments to Harold L. Perry Jr., partial lots 26-27, 705 E. Green St., no money transferred.
- City of Danville and Pittsylvania County Habitat for Humanity to Willie Deshazor and Beverly Gunn, 62 feet, lot one, Rice Street, no money transferred.
- Malynda D. Barkhouser to Stetson D. Franklin and Meredith M. Franklin, 50 feet, lot 26, section A, 161 College Ave., $210,000.
- Rhonda L. Doss, Dianne G. Cox, Blaine N. Gilley to Malynda Barkhouser, 0.112 acre, lot 17, block A, 124 Charles Town Drive, $187,000.
- Shane Kenyon Gillespie and Samantha N. Gillespie to Ronnie L. Glass, 70 feet, lot 44, section A, 141 Beverley Road, $108,000.
- Adam M. Peal to EPI Rentals, lot two, 121 Benefield St., $15,600.
Recorded May 10
- Angela G. Weadon to ISI Properties, Darby Road, $6,400.
- Vickie D. Meeks to Nancie Hunnicutt Sexton, 85 feet, lot one, section A, 504 Henry St., $7,207.
- SRE to India Nicole Graham, 75 feet, lot 19, section K, 747 Arlington Road, $94,700.
- Amy Catherine Whitmer to Jesus A. Herrera-Diaz, 90.06 feet, lot 16-A, section G, 768 Vicar Road, $230,000.
Pittsylvania County
Recorded May 4
- Robert E. Daniels to Davis S. Bush and Karen K. Bush, lot one, 25.501 acres, Pittsylvania County, $67,500.
- Robert E. Daniels to Nicholas W. Pelchar, lot three, 3.317 acres, Pittsylvania County, $20,000.
- Ronsam Investments to John C. Merricks and Tracy P. Merricks, lots one, seven, 12 and 13, State Route 360, Pittsylvania County, $63,000.
- Walker Contractors Inc. to Thompson & Wyatt Inc., lot 20, section B, Kadesh, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- David Arthur Brush and Kip Lynn Hamilton-Brush to Adam E. Cooper and Jennifer R. Cooper, 2.882 acres, State Highway 40, Pittsylvania County, $7,000.
Recorded May 5
- Brenda A. Jones (Brenda W. Jones) to Kelly Frances Esquerra and Alison Paige Spivey, lots 44-60 and lots 97-102, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Yvonne Garland to Yvonne Garland and Alesia C. Fitzgerald, 2.8 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Jason C. Wilson and Ashley Wilson to Tyrone C. Robinson and Valerie P. Robinson, lots 19 and 22 and lots 20 and 21, Orchard Acres, Pittsylvania County, $179,900.
- Joseph Marshall Garrett to Christopher M. Bell, 1.98 acres, State Route 360, Blairs District, $17,000.
- Stacie Payne Tyree to Scott D. Wayne Tyree and Stacie Payne Tyree, tract three, State Road 807, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Cathy J. Worsham and Craig C. Worsham to Jackson T. Clay, parcel, Staunton River District, $182,500.
- Walker Contractors Inc. to Genora C. Jones, lot three, 1.020 acres, State Road 360, Pittsylvania County, $163,000.
- Mildred T. Bennett, Leroy Thomas, Carolyn Thomas, Kenneth C. Thomas and Brenda D. Thomas to Mildred T. Bennett and Brenda D. Thomas, one acre, State Road 864, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Sara Ruth Bennett to Sara Ruth Bennett and Keith D. Groff, lot six, 1.019 acres, State Rod 719, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Barry K. Jordan and Irene Jordan to Barry K. Jordan and Irene Jordan, lots five and six, State Road 983, no money transferred.
- Michael F. Triplett and Lois W. Triplett to Robert Joseph Nowland, lot 22, 1.104 acres, State Road 729, Dan River District, $224,000.
Recorded May 6
- Luke M. Jennings Jr. and Leah A. Jennings to Luke M. Jennings Jr., lot one A three, 1.0 acre, State Road 713, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Jennie Howard-Watson to Robin Watson Young, lot one, Parker Road, Tunstall District, no money transferred.
- Carroll G. Bailess and Ethel L. Bailess to Kevin Glenn Bailess, tract A, 0.6355 acre, Staunton River District, no money transferred.
- William Thomas Moore Jr. to William Thomas Moore III and Jessica L. Moore, lot A, 2.373 acres, Staunton River District, no money transferred.
- Callands Farms to Randall Lee Ashford and Elizabeth Gauldin Ashford, tract five, 2.05 acres, State Highway 57, Pittsylvania County, $7,000.
- Nancy Ligon Harrison Keel to Keel Hill, lot A, 7.30 acres, Pittsylvania County, $125,000.
- Nancy Ligon Harrison Keel to Keel Hill, tract one, 9.82 acres, State Highway 62, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- David Lee Hardy, Mary Alice Hardy and Amanda G. Parks to Amanda G. Parks and James Linwood Chandy III, lot three C, 44.635 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Mary Alice Hardy, David Lee Hardy and Amanda Gail Parks (Amanda Gail Farmer) to Amanda Gail Parks, tract one, section one, Long Branch Farms Subdivision, Callands-Gretna District, no money transferred.
- Sherwood N. Zimmerman II and Lisa Dawn Zimmerman to Matthew T. Zimmerman, new tract, 9.7316 acres, Callands-Gretna District, $225,000.
- Christopher Lee Cousins to Christopher Lee Cousins and Sylvia Lee Cousins, lots 41 and 42, William Street, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Stephen D. Head and Dianne K. Head to Stephen D. Head and Dianne K. Head, tract D, 20.58 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Compton & Nichols Inc. to Gretna Self-Storage, lot two, 1.399 acres, Zebra Road, Pittsylvania County, $205,000.
- Perry J. Lemley and Judith L. Lemley to Wesley Lee Francis, lot seven, 32.006 acres and tract J, 3.78 acres, Pittsylvania County, $70,000.
- Jean D. Moore to Donald Moore, tract B, 2.99 acres, Map two, Ferrywood, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Brenda Boles Sharon East, Douglas Doles and Otey Kelley to Alfred Keatts, parcel A, 0.500 acre, Pittsylvania County, $1,700.
- The Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Lofton Leasings, lot one A, 0.622 acre, Creekview Lane, Pittsylvania County, $121,121.
- Frederick James Vicks II and Holly J. Vicks to Frederick J. Vicks II, parcel A, 2.41 acres, State Road 680, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Nathan Eric Davis and Octavis M. Davis to Nathan Eric Davis and Octavis M. Davis, lot 11, State Road 945, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- L.P. Moss III to Nickolas Preston, lots five thru eight, Pittsylvania County, $54,000.
- Karen Teague Hardy to Sonya Solomon Brink, lot one A, State Road 727, Pittsylvania County, $200,000.
- Dennis W. Loye and Arlene W. Loye to Christy Leigh Phelps, lot D-one, State Road 777, Callands-Gretna District, $64,500.