City of Danville
Recorded Jan. 13
- Marcus Jones (Marcus Alonzo Jones), Lenwood Eric Jones (Lenwood Joseph Erik Jones), Paul E. Jones (Paul Edward Jones) and Paula E. Tamba (Paula Elizabeth Tamba) heirs at law of Lenwood Henry Jones (Lenwood Jones) to Jatavius Brooks and Brooke Trembley,60 feet, lot 75, 339 Norwood Drive, $116,000.
- Euna E. Walker (Euna Elizabeth Walker) and Cynthia Lois Campbell to Lucy Mae St. Clair and Michael Christopher McNeely, lot four, section U, 220 Brightwell Drive, $110,000.
Recorded Jan. 17
- CoCo Cay Properties to CoCo Holdings, 1.163 acres, lot four C, 404 Airport Drive, no money transferred.
- Derek D. Duncan to Kirri Annette Royal, 103.11 feet, lot three, 1811 North Main St., $77,000.
- HRE Holdings to Gregory Buchanan and Brenda Buchanan, lot two, section C, 125 Starmont Drive, $175,000.
- William Henry Williams and Melodie Williams to Mark W. Mantooth and Sharon L. Mantooth, Hampton Drive, $2,300.
Recorded Jan. 18
- Cheryl Mary Terry to Hilary Lee Lipscomb and Alina Cheryl Terry, lot 32, 436 Country Club Drive, no money transferred.
- M.D. Burnett to Edmond T. Milam, lots one-five, Eastlawn Ave., $13,000.
- Wyvonnie Mills Milam, William D. Milam, Frances Bradner Edwards and Margaret Mills Gravely to Edmond T. Milam Sr., Halifax Road, $18,333.
- Wyvonnie Mills Milam, William D. Milam and Margaret Mills Gravely to Edmond T. Milam Sr., Halifax Road, $9,300.
- Doris Ann Bradner McCracken (Doris Ann Bradner McCrocker) to Edmond T. Milam Sr., Halifax Road, $6,111.
- Elsie Marie Mills Robertson Taylor and Loris Virginia Mills Neal to Edmond T. Milam Sr., Halifax Road, $30,556.
- Barbara Mills McCormick to Edmond T. Milam Sr., Halifax Road, $25,000.
- Kaytee Realty to South Midtown Properties, parcel E-two, Piedmont Drive (390 Mall Drive), $2,790,000.
- Herbert Gwynn Lucas Jr. and Cheryl L. Cannon Lucas to Cathy Mills Massey, lots 33-34, 168 Garden Grove St., no money transferred.
Recorded Jan. 19
- Patricia N. Ratliff to Patricia N. Ratliff and Patrick Sendale Ratliff, lot two, Capri Court and 1363 Westover Drive, no money transferred.
- Gus S. Doliantis to Danville Rental Properties, lot eight, 205 Sedgefield Lane and Sedgefield Court, $88,000.
- Jayson Lamar Farmer (Jayson Lamont Farmer) and Rhonda Michelle Farmer to James C. Howard and Cynthia H. Howard, 2202 Halifax Road, $30,000.
- RJB Holdings to The Betterton Group, 67.2 feet, lots nine-10, 1501 Blair Loop Road, $63,660.
- Melvin Walton Cassell to William Edward Cassell and Sharon S. Cassell, 70 feet, lot 20, 118 Laramie Circle, $38,000.
Recorded Jan. 20
- Hugh Michael Parrish to Conner W. Carlson, partial lots 15-16, 147 Canterbury Road and corner, $173,000.
- Northside Properties to Tyrlonda L. Roberts, lot 35, section A, 278 Brentwood Drive, $115,700.
- Jon Michael Daly Jr., Taylor Daly Carrington, Courtney Serena Daly Boon, Huntington Thomas Daly and Niland Lee Daly, devisees under the will of Erma Thomas Taylor acting by and through their duly authorized attorney-in-fact, Bonnie Taylor Daly, to Janice E. Taylor, 153 Sunset Place, $15,000.
- David L. Lyons Jr. and Genevieve O. Lyons to Jerrica Martin, 142 Seminole Trail, $175,000.