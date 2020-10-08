Dan River Region real estate transfers

City of Danville
Sept. 14
Eva S. Harrell to Sean L. Lafrance and Kimberlee E. Lafrance, 50 feet, lots 12-13, 192 Northwest Blvd., $27,500.
Curtis Barry Wilkes (Curtis B. Wilkes), Phyllis Michelle Wilkes (Phyllis M. Wilkes) and Phyllis Green Wilkes to Curtis Barry Wilkes, 1708 North Main St., no money transferred.
Janice H. Aaron to Hutchens Property Management, lot 19, 275 Locust Lane, no money transferred.
John E. Seepe III and Michele Miguel Seepe to Michael D. Nelms, 181.58 feet, lot three A two, section D, 237 James Road and Conifer, $277,800.
Sept. 15
Troy Shaw and Kelly Shaw to JSBM Properties, parcel one: partial lot 11, North Main Street, no money transferred.
Judith W. Chaney and Gina C. Parish-Gibson, (Gina Carolyn Gibson) to Judith W. Chaney and Gina C. Parish-Gibson, Unit 218, Building two, Phase one, Cabin Creek Condominium, 218 Seminole Trail, no money transferred.
Thomas M. Coleman and Lisa H. Coleman to Pamela Peatross, lot 16, 172 Fairlawn Drive, $105,000.
William Redd to Pamela O. Redd, 60 feet, lot four, section A, 14 Laurel Ave., $10.
David A. Long Jr. to Clifton O. Petty, lot 12, 126 Magnolia Drive, $239,000.
MLR Incorporated to Stephen Myles Williamson and Cassidy Street, U.S. Highway 58, 1607 Westover Drive, $87,500.
Lee D. Ellison to Charles R. Thompson, Brenda P. Thompson, Mildred Buntin and Paul Buntin, 85 feet, lot 21, section K, 247 Wheatley Road, $139,000.
William Carl Pearson Boyd to Hobart M. Boyd and Yolanda A. Boyd, lots three, four, 120 Palm St., no money transferred.
Ambers Walker and Margaret A. Walker to Paul J. Younger Jr. and Tina Price Younger, lot 26, section D, 611 Arlington Road, $95,800.
Sept. 18
Nellie S. Russell to North Village Shopping Center, 1.507 acres, lot 14 B, 1311 Piney Forest Road, no money transferred.
Ray W. young to EPI Rentals, 50 feet, lot 15, 166 Cooper St., $5,500.
Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority to Margaret M. Forbes, 74.37 feet, 855 Pine St., ABC, $11,000.
Amy K. Holtzman and Eric S. Harvey to J-Ray Investments, 128 feet, lot four, section D, 130 Cambridge Circle, $145,000.
Ramsey Historic Properties to Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority, 218 Jefferson Ave., no money transferred.
Kevin Wiseman and Mary Karen Wiseman to Barbara Robin Hudson, Unit three E, Burton Condominium, 522 Bridge St., three E, $167,500.
Kristina Henderson to Curtis Investment Holdings, Unit 713-J, Building 23, Phase VII, Cabin Creek, 713 Springfield Road J., $19,500.
Sept. 17
Nancy E. Terry to United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, lot one, 833 Main St., no money transferred.
James T. Gauldin Jr. to James T. Gauldin Jr., 50 feet, lot 56, section four, 125 Kenilworth Ave., no money transferred.
Flossie M. Adams and Odessa A. Smith to Karen Huber, 60 feet, lot 13, 122 Sherwood Drive, $54,900.
Ghulam Punjtan to Elkins Rental, parcel one: 50 feet, lot nine block 31, 419 Kemper Road, $60,000.
Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority to Duff N. Ramsey, 46.63 feet, 226 Jefferson Ave. ABC, $15,000.
Kimberly M. Monroe, Angela M. Hobbs and Nancy D. Moore to Dinah Sharon Jones, 0.61 acre, lot 19, block B, 27 Vandola Road, $229,000.
Sept. 18
Jay P. Jennings to Makkam Holdings Company, 53.75 feet, lot two, block seven, 663 Lee St., $6,500.
Vickie D. Meeks to Barry Pyron, 60 feet, lot one A, section X, 1117 Lanier Ave., $6,500.
Pittsylvania County
Sept. 14
Timothy M. Fish to Theodore B. Ciporin, lot 12, section one and lot 12 A, town of Chatham, $84,000.
Christopher Sellman and Jamie Sellman to Gutgesell and Marie Gutgesell, Building one, Unit 106, Vista Pointe Condominium, Pittsylvania County, $380,000.
Fireside Land to Terry R. Womack and Lydia A. Harris, lot 11, 12, 13, State Road 612, Pittsylvania County, $12,250.
Elizabeth Katherine Rowland (Elizabeth Katherine Crawley Rowland), Katherine C. Rowland and Paul Darrell Rowland to James McKinley Catron, lots nine, 10 and 11, block A, Acuff Subdivision, Town of Gretna, $58,000.
Michael Harris and Shirley A. Harris to Timothy Benton Harris and Christine Michelle Harris, 98.362 acres, ½ interest, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Joann Harris Ferrell and Tracy Brown to Timothy Benton Harris and Christine Michelle Harris (Christine M. Harris), 98.362 acres, ½ interest, Pittsylvania County, $89,000.
Lucy Barringer, Barry Wayne Young and Melanie Barringer Young to Megan Nicole Lakey and Andrew Jennings Walker, lot two C, State Road 919, Pittsylvania County, $245,000.
Dayne W. Scott to Dayne W. Scott and Mary Ann Meade, parcel, Green Hill Drive, Tunstall District, no money transferred.
Nancie Elaine Morton Motley and Michele M. Wilson to Nancie M. Motley, various parcels, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Jonathan K. Mize and Shanon C. Mize to Ronald Wayne Melton and Cherie Jones Melton, 5.710 acres, State Road 844, Pittsylvania County, $309,000.
Sept. 15
Cherilyn Ann Carstens (Cherilyn Ann Geiry) to William Patrick Nichols, 0.93 acre, State Route 642, Pittsylvania County, $92,000.
Marcelle R. Norman and David L. Norma to Anjanette A. Farmer, lot eight, section A, Suburban Heights, Pittsylvania County, $115,000.
Brandon Hall Driver and Jessica A. Driver to Adam Delzine Gilson and Melissa Ann Gilson, 0.824 acre and 0.169 acre, State Road 834, Chatham District, $139,000.
Gary L. Matherly, Lori Matherly, Michael Scott Matherly Sr. and Stephanie Heather Matherly to Grayson W. Matherly, new parcel A, 1.386 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Vicki S. McKinney to Robert N. Rector and Faith P. Rector, lot 20, block C, section four, Fairfield Park Subdivision, Tunstall District, $190,000.
Deutsch Bank Nationals Trust Company to Joseph E. Cook and Karen L. Cook, parcel, Staunton River District, $17,000.
Crystal V. Shirley to Crystal V. Shirley and Kenneth L. Shirley, lot 16, Gretna District, no money transferred.
The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development of Washington, D.C. to David Murilto Rayas, lot 29 and 30, 0.95 acre, Town of Hurt, $75,000.
Sept. 16
Larry D. Richardson and Angela Denise Richardson to Lashawn D. Richardson and Denesha Y. Alam-Richardson, lot four, section C, Franklin Turnpike, Tunstall District, $130,000.
Anthony C. Webb and Kaitlin T. Webb to Larry D. Richardson and Angela D. Richardson, lot eight and partial lot eight, Samuel Road, Blairs District, $262,500.
Betty Shelton Hardy to Jason H. Reese, William H. Reese Jr. and Wendy H. Reese, lot A one, 2.275 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Betty Shelton Hardy to Michael J. Soloman Jr., Kristin R. Solomon and William H. Reese Jr. and Wendy H. Reese, lot A two, 2.275 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Timothy Allen (Timothy M. Allen), Timothy Allen, Sarah C. Whitlow, (Sarah W. Allen) and Sarah Catherine Whitlow to Sarah Catherine Whitlow, lot one A, 1.147 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Frank Githens and Pamela Kelley to Brandon H. Driver and Jessica A. Driver, lot 11, 6.412 acres, Adams Farm Road, Pittsylvania County, $232,000.
John A. Guthmann and Marcie A. Cobble (Marcie A. Cobble Guttmann) to John A. Guthmann and Marcie A. Cobble, tract two, five acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Francine Walker to Spencer G. Foster and Kaylee M. Martin, 0.914 acre, Callands-Gretna District, $141,900.
Jamieson Todd Byrd and Gwendolyn Estep to Stephen D. Dixon, lot nine, 0.841 acre, State Road 750, Pittsylvania County, $237,000.
Sept. 17
Edward Jones to Benny Earl Nuckols and Joan J. Nuckols, parcel, State Highway 57, Callands-Gretna District, $175,400.
Allkes to Sean Patrick Rodgers, 0.569 acre, State Road 742, $193,000.
Robert G. Bartlett and Valerie A. Virkler and Mark D. Percario to Scott A. Morris, 4.499 acres, State Road 701, Pittsylvania County, $185,000.
Tracey Badgett Jones, Phyllis Jones Uptegraph, Jeffrey Owen Jones and Katherine Jones Davis to Gibson Investing, tract seven, 7.15 acres, Pittsylvania County, $165,000.
Marshall T. Kelly Jr. and Gloria E. Kelly to George V. Burnette and Cristy C. Henderson, lot three and four, Natalie Lane, Pittsylvania County, $78,000.
Rebecca A. Pigg to Howard J. Shelton and Lana E. Shelton, tract, 15.960 acres, Concord Road, Pittsylvania County, $33,500.
Paula Lynn Walker (Paula Lynn Irby) to Kenneth Lee Irby Jr., partial lot 12, 2.020 acres, White Ridge Estate, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Hilda M. Myers (Hilda M. Nibblett) and George Calvin Myers to Odessa Renea Nibblett, partial tract 12, State Highway 833, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
William E. Callahan Jr. to Axton Martin, 10 acres, lot 44 and 45, State Road 855, Tunstall District, $160,000.
Sept. 18
Joan H. West to Mel R. West, lot 38, 0.41 acre, Meadow Shore, Callands-Gretna District, no money transferred.
Susan Currin to Betty K. Copeland, tract four, 10.00 acres, Dan River District, $63,500.
Justin A. Halstead and Stephanie Halstead to Marie E. Pannell, lot 25, 26, 27, 28, Pittsylvania County, $89,900.
Alex Simon Vardavas Jr. (Alex Simon Vardavas), Alex S. Vardavas Jr. and Alex S. Vardavas to Anthony H. Monioudis , as trustee, lot 14, 1.044 aces, Indian Trail Road, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Tonya Joyce Taylor to Barry R. Head, tract B-five, 1.385 acres, State Road 619, Pittsylvania County, $18,000.
Sept. 21
Horton D. Copeland Jr. and Judith A. Copeland to Debbie Williams, lot 12, section F, Ridgecrest Court, Pittsylvania County, $16,000.
Bernard L. Dickens and Wanda Rigney Dickens to Vicki Titus, lot eight, 0.610 acres, State Road 844, Pittsylvania County, $7,500.
Beverly A. Grisales and Darcy H. Armstrong to Gregory Gourdeau and Laila Amos Gourdeau, partial lot eight, nine, 10, section three, Oakland Park, Pittsylvania County, $157,700.
Beverly A. Grisales and Darcy H. Armstrong to Gregory Gourdeau and Laila Amos Gourdeau, partial lot 10 and four, section three, Oakland Park, Pittsylvania County, $1.
Steven E. Johnston and Janice M. Johnston to Travis F. Marshall, 3.062 acres, Callands-Gretna District, $55,000.
Trudi L. Northrup (Trudi L. McDaniel), Trudi Lynn McDaniel Capozzoli, Trudi McDaniel McLin, Trudi Lynn McDaniel, Trudi McLin McDaniel and Trudi McDaniel to M. David Wright Jr. and Mary Ellen R. Wright, parcel, 0.74 acre, State Road 622, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Jean Holley Stone (Jean H. Stone), Jarrett Thurman Stone, Nancy Taylor Reynolds (Nancy Jo H. Taylor) and Mary Gail H. Walton to William H. Soden Jr. and Susan Howell Soden, lot A, 1.479 acres, State Route 817, Pittsylvania County, $4,500.
Cheryl D. Jacobs and Jennifer J. Bielanski to Wyatt E. Hamlett Jr., lot 37, 38, Town of Hurt, $135,000.
Sept. 22
Kenneth D. Hawkins and Teresia E. Hawkins to Jimmy Ray Smith, new lot, 4.187 acres, State Road 875, Westover District, $311,000.
Jennifer P. Reutter (Jennifer Davis Porterfield) to Stephen E. Nifong and Rachel Nifong and Jennifer T. Davis, 3.66 acres, State Road 618, Staunton River District, $95,000.
St. John United Methodist Church to Hill View Properties, lot three, 1.0 acre, State Road 869, Pittsylvania County, $3,100.
Edith W. Smith (Edith Marie Moore) to Autumn Quintero and Elaine Quintero Sleigh, parcel, State Road 683, Staunton River District, $90,000.
Robert Temple Hendrix to Carmen H. Rice and Adam Wayne Hendrix, parcel, State Highway 695 and 2.49 acres, State Road 695 1/3 interest, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Joshua D. English and Mary English (Mary E. Osborne) to Serena P. Buck, 1.0 acre, State Highway 750, Pittsylvania County, $110,000.
Industrial Development Authority of Pittsylvania County, VA (IDA) to Axxor N.A., 20.53 acres, lot A, Barker Road, Dan River District, $900,000.
