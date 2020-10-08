Dan River Region real estate transfers

The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development of Washington, D.C. to David Murilto Rayas, lot 29 and 30, 0.95 acre, Town of Hurt, $75,000.

Sept. 16

Larry D. Richardson and Angela Denise Richardson to Lashawn D. Richardson and Denesha Y. Alam-Richardson, lot four, section C, Franklin Turnpike, Tunstall District, $130,000.

Anthony C. Webb and Kaitlin T. Webb to Larry D. Richardson and Angela D. Richardson, lot eight and partial lot eight, Samuel Road, Blairs District, $262,500.

Betty Shelton Hardy to Jason H. Reese, William H. Reese Jr. and Wendy H. Reese, lot A one, 2.275 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.

Betty Shelton Hardy to Michael J. Soloman Jr., Kristin R. Solomon and William H. Reese Jr. and Wendy H. Reese, lot A two, 2.275 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.

Timothy Allen (Timothy M. Allen), Timothy Allen, Sarah C. Whitlow, (Sarah W. Allen) and Sarah Catherine Whitlow to Sarah Catherine Whitlow, lot one A, 1.147 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.

Frank Githens and Pamela Kelley to Brandon H. Driver and Jessica A. Driver, lot 11, 6.412 acres, Adams Farm Road, Pittsylvania County, $232,000.