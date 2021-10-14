Dan River Region real estate transfers

City of Danville
Recorded Sept. 3
- Henry W. Bowen (Henry W. Bowen III) to James D. Sparks, 60 feet, lot 39, section D, 50 Ashlawn Drive, $26,000.
- Dianna Lane Goad Mitchell to Neighborly Estate, lot E-three, 424 Westview Drive, $45,000.
- Tabatha B. Gano to Jose Q. Cavas, 70 feet, lot 48, section E, 30 Glen Oak Drive, $68,000.
- U.S. Bank National Association to The Secretary of Veterans Affairs, 818 Holland Road, $10.
- Karen M. Law, Randy C. Gregory, Jennie G. Adkins and Cooper B. Gregory to Angela Mills, 70 feet, lot 26, section G, 133 Stokesland Ave., $40,000.
- Three B. Development to BCM Danville, lot 3, 208 Collins Drive, Lowes Drive and Piedmont Drive, $339,500.
- Rudolph Blanton Montgomery to Floyd Brice Simpson Jr., partial lot 38, 2887 North Main St., $410,000.
Recorded Sept. 7
- Connie Montine B. Belcher to Franklin David Duncan II and Natalie Ann Duncan, 135 feet, lot three X, section B, 246 Oakmont Trail, $260,000.
- Michael Terry Nowlin Jr., Tina N. Nowlin and Michael Terry Nowlin Sr. to Martinsville Home Buyers, 60 feet, lot two, section C, 21 Carlson Ave., $29,886.02.
- Joseph E. Ellis and Cassandra E. Ellis to Wednesday Group, Jefferson Avenue, $75,000.
- Anita B. Brown Boyd (Anita B. Boyd), Anita Elizabeth Brown Boyd and Hobart M. Boyd to Chevonya E. Brooks, lot five, 132 Palms St., $104,300.
- Martinsville Home Buyers to Derick Burnette and Triangle Investment Partners, 110 feet, lot seven, 1432 North Main St., $80,000.
- Robert L. Chenery and Janis J. Chenery to Variety Real Estate Solutions, lot 22, section D, 587 Arlington Road, $80,000.
Recorded Sept. 8
- Raney B. Hester to Darryl Penick, 50 feet, lot 25, 1331 Claiborne St., $69,900.
- Henry A. Leggett Jr. and Amanda L. Leggett to Edward R. Crane and Linda S. Crane, 8.87 acres, partial lot 25 and property in Pittsylvania County, 1995 Moorefield Bridge Road, $275,000.
- David W. Abbott to Matthew J. Tobin and Emily H. Tobin, 102.56 feet, lot four A, section B, 325 Haynsworth Drive, $75,249.
- Vashaun Dotson and Tarica Dotson to Tarica Dotson, partial lot one, 613 Worsham St., no money transferred.
Recorded Sept. 9
- Sean Clendening to Benjamin B. Campbell and Amanda Campbell, partial lot three, 324 Virginia Ave., $164,000.
- Lisa R. Jeffries Baptiste (Lisa R. Jeffries) to Stephenie D. Davis, lot seven, section N, 159 Arnett Blvd., $55,000.
- Lanny J. Snow and Johnnie W. Snow to Carmen Mariah Hopkins, 90 feet, lots 24-25, 170 Still St., $95,000.
- Nancy B. Oakes and T. Wayne Oakes to T. Wayne Oakes and Nancy B. Oakes, lot 20A, block G, 388 Hawthorne Drive, no money transferred.
- James Carroll Hauser to Pretoria Lester, 114.77 feet, lot A, 315 Cedarbrook Drive, $169,000.
- Michael D. Eanes to Arthur L. Craft, lots 56-63, 122 Concord St., $40,000.
- Sabrina A. Harmon to Elmer D. Lorenzo Amaya and Flor J. Reyes Mojica, lot three A. 211 Primrose Place, $87,000.
- Jacob N. Motley and Jessie Blair Setliff Motley to Terry Lee Davis, parcel one: 90 feet, lot 25 A, section K; parcel two: lot 26 A, 215 Wheatley Road, $209,000.
- George E. Willis Sr. to James B. Buckner, 70 feet, lot nine, section G, 185 Wood Ave., $30,000.
- Paula Yeatts Ricketts (Paula M. Yeatts) to Evesting, 50.08 feet, lot five, 141 Third Ave., $25,000.
- Arthur Donahue to Karen Denise Green, 50 feet, lot 27, Lincoln Street, no money transferred.
Recorded Sept. 10
- Luis Enrrique Carranza Abelino and Ana Cristina Padilla Tamayo to Luis Enrrique Carranza Abelino and Ana Cristina Padilla Tamayo, parcel one: 1.02 acres; parcel two: State Road 1109, 703 Indian Valley Road, no money transferred.
- Susan Day Dibrell (Susan D. Dibrell) and Louis N. Dibrell III to Daniel John Guarino, lots three and four, Virginia Avenue, $376,000.
- Teresa T. Scott to Tricor Residential Holdings, Unit 331, Building 17, Phase V, Cabin Creek Condo, 331 Seminole Trail, $30,000.
- Christopher Haukom to Drem Walker Investments, lot 11 A, 504 Hughes St., $14,000.
- Lois J. Dodd to Sollertis Enterprises, 30 feet, lot 31 A and 119 Farrar St., and Short Street, $8,000.
- Tyler Alexander Klink to Atkinson Rentals, 0.350 acre, lot 20, section G, 816 Vicar Road, $160,000.
- Cathy Stewart Coppernoll (Cathy S. Smith) to 2JD, 58 feet, lot 15, section K, 135 Mulberry Road, $90,000.
Recorded Sept. 13
- Gus Walker Dyer III to AQH Investments Inc., Unit 505 Phase Eight, Oak Park Villas, 4180 Riverside Drive 505, $186,000.
- Bette Thomas Rogers (Bette T. Roger) and T. Fitzgerald Rogers to Linda Marie Murrah and Larry D. Lucas, 74.41 feet, lots 34-36, block D, 248 Linden Drive, $250,000.
- Joshua M. Mitchell to P3 Rentals, 60.06 feet, lot 42, 9 Elizabeth St., $18,000.
- Brandon Shane Trent to Brandon Shane Trent and Suzanne Clay Tent, 50 feet, lot 22, 136 Kemper Road, no money transferred.
- Brandon L. Crawford to William Austin Harper, 160 feet, lot 13, section B, 249 Dogwood Drive, $190,000.
- Artie M. Tompkins Jr. to Done Deal Home Buyers, parcel one: tract one B-one; parcel two: lots 18 and one B, 114 Withers Road, $350,000.
- Done Deal Home Buyers to Big Tex Properties, parcel one: one B one; parcel two: lots 18 and one B, 134 Withers Road, $465,000.
Recorded Sept. 14
- Tony Odell Powell and Renee Robertson Powell to Tony Odell Powell and Renee Robertson Powell, 2.626 acres, lot A two, Westover Drive, no money transferred.
- Darius Ashford Dixon Jr. to Corinna St. Jean and Louis A. Colon, 50 feet, lots one-two, block C, 223 Taylor St., $79,900.
- Wilfred P. Lawrence and Theresa C. Lawrence to Ryan J. Morow, parcel one: 60 feet, lot three, section B; parcel two: lots three and four, 22 Carlson Ave., $47,000.
- Jorge Azcuy and Jeanette Azcuy to Wilfred P. Lawrence and Theresa C. Lawrence, 50 feet, lot two, block one, 115 Virginia Ave., $173,500.
- Alfonzo Tate Jr. and Tanya B. Tate to Matthew Joseph Mease, partial lot 20, 207 Baugh St., no money transferred.
- Michael Cruz to Frank M. Shields, 31.86 feet, lot 13Z, section A, 1046 Douglas Place, $36,000.
- Shirley F. Spalding, Roger W. Freeze, H. Ronald Freeze and Marie F. Paquettte to John Jermaine Poole and Shannon Echols Poole, Watlington Place, $3,000.
Recorded Sept. 15
- John W. Williams Jr. and Jeanette F. Williams to John H. Williams Jr. and Jeanette F. Williams, lot two, 253 W. Woodlawn Drive, no money transferred.
- S2J2 Properties to ISI Properties, 125 feet, lots 7-11, Seeland Road, $1,000.
- Robert Mark Pergerson to Robert Mark Pergerson and Alina Bakhtamian, 310 Gray St., no money transferred.
- Robert Mark Pergerson (Robert M. Pergerson) to Robert Mark Pergerson and Alina Bakhtamian, 40 feet, Gray Street, no money transferred.
- Bettie Jean Ward Hagar and L&G Rentals to Block One Properties, 90 feet, lot 60 B, 818 Monroe St., $40,000.
Pittsylvania County
Recorded Sept. 7
- David V. Adams III and Martha F. Adams to Charles P. Adams and Billy Jo Adams, parcel C one, 0.972 acre, Staunton River District, no money transferred.
- Assembly Chapel Primitive Baptist Church to Cascade Community Voluntary Fire Department Inc., part two, 0.040 acre, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Cascade Baptist Church to Cascade Community Voluntary Fire Department Inc., part one, 0.208 acre, Pittsylvania County, $3,500.
- Ray Hastings to Daniel Wade Whitt and Barbara Ellen Cone, tract B-seven, 5.7 acres, Blairs District, $17,000.
- Keystone Estate Inc. to Colton Adkins, 0.457 acre, Town of Hurt, $63,800.
Recorded Sept. 8
- Anthony Tony Huffman (Tony Huffman) and Pam Huffman Lewis (Pam Huffman) to Jantrail L. Gadson, tract three, State Route 665, Staunton River District, $47,500.
- Danny R. Goff to Christopher D. Golding, 0.394 acre and 1.27 acres, Pittsylvania County, $36,500.
- Henry A. Leggett Jr. and Amanda L. Leggett to Edward R. Crane and Linda S. Crane, partial lot 25, Westover District, $275,000.
- Lumpkins Enterprises to Mildred J. Lumpkins, 1.803 acres, Callands-Gretna District, no money transferred.
- Mildred J. Lumpkins (Mildred Juanita Lumpkins) and Charlotte Lumpkins Dunn to Phyllis L. Williams, lot A, 3.915 acres, Callands-Gretna District, $449,900.
- Patsy W. Dalton to James W. Walton Jr., lot E, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Joseph Marshall Garrett to Hobson Investments, lots 75 thru 80, Pittsylvania County, $118,000.
- Michael Scott Thomason to Steven Randall Thomason, lot two C, Highway 58, Pittsylvania County, $40,000.
Recorded Sept. 9
- Edward W. Chaney and Joyce L. Chaney to Edward W. Chaney and Joyce L. Chaney, new lot, 2.4448 acres, Callands-Gretna District, no money transferred.
- Vincent E. Farthing and Virginia A. Farthing to Justin M. Farthing and Kaya D. Salling, tract six, 6.642 acres, Pittsylvania County, $150,000.
- Page Overstreet, representative for Donald Ross Mustain (Donald R. Mustain) to Kerri Tollinger and Bryan Tollinger, 4.794 acres, parcel, State Route 662, Pittsylvania County, $355,000.
- Elwood June David and Linda David Mills to Odie H. Shelton Jr. and Lydia D. Shelton, 52.612 acres, Pittsylvania County, $190,000.
- James R. Root to Abdul Nasir, lot three, State Road 743, Pittsylvania County, $55,000.
- Jay M. Shields and Rainelle B. Cale Shields (Rainelle B. Cale) to Robert Ellis Smith and Crystal Dawn Smith, lot one, 42.85 acres, State Road 614, Pittsylvania County, $515,000.
Recorded Sept. 10
- Becky P. Custer to Amar Smith and Alyssa Schmidt, lot four, Pittsylvania County, $12,000.
- Seldon M. Thomas Jr. to Daniel J. Glenn and Markilla S. Glenn, lot 10, section D, 0.687 acres, State Route 1042, Pittsylvania County, $225,000.
- William F. Scott Jr. and Amy W. Scott to Ebony C. Toler and Briston J. Lovelace, lot 10, partial lot nine, section two, Oakland Park Subdivision, Pittsylvania County, $150,000.
- Ray L. Taylor and Eltha Jo Taylor to Adam Lewis Taylor and Brenda K. Taylor, lot, 0.278 acre, Dan River District, no money transferred.
Recorded Sept. 13
- Deborah Y. Dalton and Cathy Y. Marlowe to Kathryn A. Scott, lot two, State Highway 761, Town of Gretna, $199,000.
- Chadwick Marvin Oakes, Valerie B. Oakes, Mark Stephen Oakes, Brenda H. Oakes, Marvin A. Oakes and Mary F. Oakes to Marvin A. Oakes and Mary F. Oakes, 1.794 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- James A. Davis and Amy M. Davis to David Garrell Perryman and Heather Anderson Perryman, lot A, 1.0 acre, Pittsylvania County, $250,000.
- Marie Q. Brock and Ernest D. Villarreal to Ernest D. Villarreal and Marie Q. Brock, lot four and 1.332 acres, Chatham District, no money transferred.
- C. Farms Inc. to Judy P. Soyars, lot 19, 0.51 acre, section H, Ridgecrest II, Pittsylvania County, $22,500.
Recorded Sept. 14
- Juan Solis and Maria Isabel Valderrama Corona to Juan Solis and Maria Isabel Valderrama Corona, lots 23 thru 25, 0.948 acre, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Thomas E. Moore Jr. to Frank M. Shields and Teresa Shields, lot one A one, 1.334 acres, State Highway 41, Pittsylvania County, $220,000.
- William P. Myers and Lisa F. Myers to William P. Myers and Lisa F. Myers, lot two, 5.0 acres, State Road 733, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Angela S. Garner to Michael D. Blackstock, parcel, Route 634, Staunton River District, $35,000.
- Victoria L. Nielsen to Michael C. Nielsen and Victoria L. Nielsen, tract four A, 34.865 acres, Pittsylvania County, $285,000.
- Shawn L. Adkins to Jonathan P. Marshall and Erin Melinda Marshall, lot 26, 0.364 acre, Maple Drive, Pittsylvania County, $196,000.
- Ernest Brent Merchant and Mark C. Clark to Cassandra L. Maulbeck, lot one, 0.280 acre, Pittsylvania County, $215,000.
Recorded Sept. 15
- Joshua C. Kegley and Jessica D. Marstin (Jessica D. Moreland) to Jessica D. Marstin and Mark W. Marstin, lot 13, Town of Hurt, no money transferred.
- Russell G. Hardy III and Chantal D. Hardy to Lawhaun Hardy Graham, lot five, 1.080, State Road 726, Pittsylvania County, $289,000.
- Town of Chatham to Eastern Panel Realty, lots 39 thru 42, State Highway 694, Town of Chatham, $18,100.
- Glen D. Conner and Wanda Conner to Aaron Ratcliff, lot five, Pittsylvania County, $197,500.
- Michael D. Blackstock and Don R. Ashworth to Maria Miraglia, parcel A., 4.98 acres and residue parcel, 5.001 acres, Pittsylvania County, $192,500.