City of Danville
Recorded May 5
- Richard Millner III to Brandon Hairston, 53 feet, lots 184-185, 400 Stephens St., $22,500.
- Cardinal Properties 382 to Joseph Heldt, Unit 382, Building seven, Phase II, Cabin Creek Condon, 382 Seminole Trail, $50,000.
- Genna S. Dickinson to 3801 Campbell Ave., 50 feet, lot 14 B, 161 Ficklen Ave., $75,000.
Recorded May 8
- Jennifer Jones Richardson and William Russell Richardson to Jennifer Jones Richardson and William Russell Richardson, 150 feet, lots 45-47, block A, no money transferred.
- Azzeddine Meggiz to Revient Reclaimed Raleigh, lot 17, 213 Lipton Lane, $106,000.
- Golden Dove Investment to Shelley Greer and Taylor N. Greer, 75 feet, lot nine, 144 Westover Drive, $165,900.
- Victoria Lovell to Kathryn G. Ignacki, 154.12 feet, 107 Pendleton Road, $324,900.
- H.E. Coleman Enterprises to Equity Builders and Investment Partners, 0.3 acre, partial lots 47-55, Central Boulevard, $1,700.
- H.E. Coleman Enterprises (formerly Yamaha Cycle Center) to Equity Builders and Investment Partners, 2626 Riverside Drive, $168,300.
Recorded May 9
- Harold R. Craig to Property Cats, lot one, 100 Paul St., $118,000.
- Farmland Enterprises to Zaher Properties, 540 Arnett Blvd., and Ingram Street, $150,000.
- Jacob E. Frith III to Graci Jane George, partial lot 11, section B, 273 Dogwood Drive, $361,000.
Recorded May 10
- Hardy Creek Holdings to Nester Holdings, 65 feet, lot three, section B, 251 Bel Aire Drive, $124,900.
- Lenora Deshazor Lee to Lenora Deshazor Lee and Shaunita Lenora Lee, lot 25, section A, 2264 Robin Hood Drive, no money transferred.
- Gary Ronald Davis and Susan Francine Davis to Alchemy Management, 55 feet, lot 67, 306 Plum St., $7,500.
- Jesus Macedo to Osvelio Macedo Delabra, 2.626 acres, Ash Street, no money transferred.
- Judy Huffman Hunt, Robert Charles Huffman, James Giles Clark and Rufus Adkins Jr. to Thanh Nguyen and Tuyet Nguyen, Mayfield Road, $28,000.
- Henry B. Hylton Jr. to Robert Dewey Hylton and Charles Edward Hylton, 1010 Claiborne St., $40,000.
- Jacqueline N. Thompson-Price and Moses Price to Montoya L. Garrett, 85 feet, lot two and partial lot three, 764 Lee St., $18,000.
Recorded May 11
- Jessica R. Douglas to First Metro Inc., 50 feet, lot 239, 117 W. Stephens St., $16,000.
- R.E. Express to Harold Wayne Huffman, 85 feet, lot 16, 209 Kittyhawk Drive, $87,500.
- Marie L. Murray to Bet The Farm, 75 feet, lot one, 317 N. Woodberry Drive, $70,000.
- John G. Eggleston Jr. to John G. Eggleston Jr. and Paula Charlene Harris, 70 feet, lot two, 181 Beverly Road, no money transferred.
- John L. Staples to Pascal Property Management, lot one, 239 Baugh St., $32,000.
Recorded May 12
- James Abraham Moore and Regina Woody Moore to Pascal Property Management, 60 feet, lot 19, section B, 219 Lansdale St., $48,000.
- Marie M. Petty to Kelly Real Estate, 557 Third Ave., $350,000.
- Hyatt Shirley, conservator for Mattie Anderson Fitz, to Darryl Lynn Fitz and Denette Michelle Fitz, 70 feet, lot 23, 126 Andes Drive, $135,000.
- Kelly W. Harris to Kaylee Anne South and Luis Armando Huezo Sanchez, 75 feet, 508 S. Woodberry Ave., $215,000.
- JEH3 to Richard Joel Allen, lot six, section A, 614 Lansbury Drive, $180,000.
- Dorothy Wyatt Adams to Edward Armstrong Martin and Cynthia Lea Martin, 3.32 acres, lots two and two-A, 2 Country Club Drive, $556,000.
- Deborah D. Biro to Ernest C. Biro, lot three, 327 Summit Road, no money transferred.
- Roxcel Carter and Tanora Simmons Carter to Roxcel Carter and Tanora Simmons Carter, Darby Road, no money transferred.
- First Metro Inc. to Celestino Vazquez Torrez, 50 feet, lot 239, 117 W. Stephens St., $22,000.