Dan River Region real estate transfers

City of Danville
Recorded Feb. 4
- Thomas Fitzgerald Rogers, Sidney Mills Rogers III and Gwendolyn Rogers Yarbrough (Nancy Gwendolyne Volk) to Eagle Management Co., lots 32 and 33, 2044 North Main St., $50,000.
- TG Homes to Suzanne Brook Norton, lot 25, section A, 118 Stanley Drive, $154,900.
- Alishia Walden to Torrance Walden, 50 feet, lot 92, 312 Halifax St., no money transferred.
- Duane O. Blevins and Eva D. Blevins to Maya Cherelle Barksdale, lot two, 712 Claiborne St., $36,000.
- Hedrick Johnson Development Corp. to C&A Developers, Thunderbird Circle, $150,000.
- Randy James Richardson and Janis J. Richardson to Robin Montague, lot 13, section A, 456 South Woodberry Ave., $174,100.
- Jeremy D. Lim and Louise R. Lim to Perry L. Jones, lot 128, section N, 107 Rockford Place, $175,000.
- Mary Ann Preddy to Timothy Lowell Garland Jr., 50 feet, lot 12, 216 Kings Court, $10,000.
- Nexus Realty to Diamond Investments, lot four, 1456 North Main St., $37,000.
Recorded Feb. 7
- Danville Homes to Eagle Management Co., 51.96 feet, lot 193-B, 227 Halifax St., $25,000.
- Saunders Wilson, Sharon Wilson, Karen Hunter, Linda Henry, Fredericka Moore (Fredericka Poole), Constance Walker, Jean Moore (Jean Plunkett) and Charles Holdness to Viva Properties, 604 Jefferson St., $40,000.
- Vicki Laverne Hawkins Moore to Slater House, 50 feet, lot seven, 170 Rocklawn Ave., $25,000.
- Claude Kent Waller to Shon D. Roberts and Suzanna D. Roberts, 61.93 feet, lots eight and nine, 545 Ricketts St., $20,000.
- Gibson Investing to Zachary Mensavage and Pamela N. Mensavage, lot 11, section E, 408 Brooke Drive, $75,000.
- Cathy Ann Crandol and Carl Christopher Crandol to Carl Christopher Crandol and Marietta D. Toney, 170 Beverly Road, no money transferred.
- Key Holdings to Loving Solutions Residential Services, lot seven, 866 Grove St., $10.
- Gracia Danville Properties to Quintin Mitchell, lot 11 A, 309 Meadowbrook Drive, $74,000.
Recorded Feb. 8
- Furbo Investments to EPI Rentals, 100 feet, lots 118-119, 923 Roberts St., no money transferred.
- Raymond Hairston and Raivone Hairston to Raymond Hairston, lot 13, 462 Cedarbrook Drive, no money transferred.
- Clarice Bethel to Clarice Bethel and James Bethel, 80 feet, lot 29, section E, 151 Oakwood Circle, no money transferred.
- Yvette Thompson to Carlton Tony Kenneth Thompson Jr. and Davelle Tamir Martell Merrick, 50.64, lots 108 and 110, section A, 329 College Park Drive, no money transferred.
- Cord L. Cothren and Marian Elizabeth Vagts (Marian Elizabeth Cothren) to Marian Elizabeth Vagts, lot eight, section X, 196 Melrose Drive, no money transferred.
- EPI Rentals to Larry D. Akers, lot six, section T, 213 Brightwell Drive, $122,000.
Recorded Feb. 9
- George W. Breedlove and Tamara D. Breedlove to George W. Breedlove and Tamara D. Breedlove, parcel one: 70 feet, 109 Druid Lane, lot 16, section B; parcel two: 277.27 feet, lot eight, section A, Lake Hernon Drive, no money transferred.
- Thomas C. Loney and Edward R. Pinkard Sr. to Loney and Pinkard Real Estate Investments, parcel one: 60 feet, lot 52; parcel two: 60 feet, lot 51, section B, 182 Dalton St., no money transferred.
- Floral Hills Memory Gardens Inc. to Prince George Cemetery Corp., 1665 South Boston Road, $270,000
- Danville Memorial Gardens Inc. to Prince George Cemetery Corp., Church Avenue, $2,125,000.
- Wayne J. Dishman to Garrett Wesley Durham, 15 Oak Ridge Ave., $450,000.
- Oak 1, LLC to Wayne J. Dishman and Lavada W. Dishman, 15 Oak Ridge Ave., no money transferred.
Pittsylvania County
Recorded Feb. 4
- John H. Heard to Denise Mitchell Jones, lots one thru three, 1.3 acres, State Road 750, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Richard F. Graybill to Kimberly Renee Graybill, parcel B, 34.755 acres, State Route 670 and 792, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Eustacio Tapia to Maria Reyes Martinez, parcel one, 0.703 acre, Town of Gretna, $130,000.
- Anita Diane Hicks and Judy Ann Sarver to Judy Ann Sarver, 2.02 acres, State Route 635, Callands-Gretna District, no money transferred.
- Jason M. Broyles and Angela N. Broyles to Luke Gawel, lot eight, 5.003 acres, State Road 875, Pittsylvania County, $18,500.
- Ronnie H. Manning to Michael Campbell, lot nine, Callands-Gretna District, $10,000.
- Susan Arnold Kirks and Robert Arnold to Matthew Spring, lot four, 0.487 acre, Cedar Ridge Road, Pittsylvania County, $115,000.
- Robert E. Morris and/or Valerie Morris to Brandon Morris, parcel D, 0.70 acre, State Highway 695, Pittsylvania County, $40,000.
- Sherman Warner to Walter H. Davis and Hittie D. Davis, lot 12, Highway 1132, Tunstall District, $81,000.
Recorded Feb. 7
- Janice H. Doss to Christopher G. Doss and Heather Doss residue, lot two A, 38.223 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Steven L. Dalton Sr, Jean E. Dalton, Steve L. Dalton Jr. and Angela F. Dalton to Steve L. Dalton Sr. and Jean E. Dalton, tract three, 3.39 acres, State Road 756, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Clarence Oliver to Federal National Mortgage Association, lots three thru six, section A, State Road 730, Pittsylvania County, $47,000.
- Jason Turner to Lesa Shelton and Dan Shelton, 1.80 acres, Dan River District, $268,000.
- David Brush and Kip L. Hamilton to Caley Roarke Edgerly and Michelle L. Edgerly, lot eight, 0.484 acre, Sanctuary Bay, Pittsylvania County, $385,000.
- Leonard A. Shelton and Gaile M. Shelton to Jennifer Anne Lauer, 2.00 acres, State Highway 670, Pittsylvania County, $149,000.
- Corinne C. Davis and Nathalie D. Rich to White Mountain Investments, ½ acre and parcel, Staunton River District, $67,000.
- Alvina J. Klatt to Jason L. Bookheimer, lot seven, Breezewood Drive, Pittsylvania County, $320,000.
- Beckair Inc. to Joseph Earl Saylor, tract B, 0.740 acre, Pittsylvania County, $15,000.
Recorded Feb. 8
- Richard L. Amundson to John Christopher Fortney and Joan Ashford Fortney, 15.11 acres, Pittsylvania County, $90,000.
- A&S Property Management to Stone Investment Properties, State Highway 41, Pittsylvania County, State Highway 41, Pittsylvania County, $65,000.
- Darlene P. Alston, Cynthia Alston-Tripp and James D. Waugh to Leroy W. Hurt Sr., 82.48 acres, 79 acres, 77.37 acres and 15.76 acres, Staunton River District, $130.
- Ronald Pannell and Shawn R. Richardson to Leroy W. Hurt Sr., 82.48 acres, 79 acres, 15.76 acres, Staunton River District, $302.
- Katherine Minnis Lee (J.F. Minnis) to Leroy W. Hurt Sr., 7.81 acres, Highway 29, Staunton River District, $400.
- Lois Myers Harper to Leroy W. Hurt Sr., 7.81 acres, Highway 29, Staunton River District, $400.
- Gregory Minnis, Jerome Minnis, Ramona Minnis, Sheryl Minnis Pannel and Vicki Minnis Sadzradel to Leroy W. Hurt Sr., 7.81 acres, Highway 29, Staunton River District, $400.
- Emory W. Osborne and Sandra Osborne to Jason Corey Osborne, 1.28 acres and parcel, State Road 642, Staunton River District, no money transferred.
- Rose Lee Price (Rosa Lee Woods Price) (Rosa Lee Price) (Rosalie W. Price) to Donnie James Price and Evangeline Price Brown, various parcels, Tunstall District, no money transferred.
- Daniel Beltran and Holly J. Beltran to Holly J. Beltran. 0.997 acre, State Highway 802, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Recorded Feb. 9
- Tracy Lynn Turner (Tracy L. Gauldin) and John David Turner to Tracy Lynn Turner and John David Turner, lot 16, section J, Spring Lake Place, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Linda G. Yeatts to Eddie White and Teresa White, lot B, one acre, Tunstall District, no money transferred.
- Niaz Yousafzai to Resinvest, 0.59 acre, Depot Street, State Road 1424, Pittsylvania County, $7,000.
Recorded Feb. 10
- Edward Jones Trust Co. to Norman Kent Owen and Tammy Mitchell Owen, various parcels, Callands-Gretna District, $135,000.
- Joshua Dwayne Farris and Meredith Brooke Farris to Joshua Dwayne Farris and Meredith Brooke Farris, lot one, 1.673 acres, Callands-Gretna District, no money transferred.
- Herman C. Davis and Robin D. Davis to MJM Capital, 2.17 acres, State Road 744, Pittsylvania County, $80,000.
- Douglas R. Wright to Douglas R. Wright and Brenda Lee Wright, lot two, 4.490 acres, Callands-Gretna District, no money transferred.
- Nancy V. Horton to Nancy V. Horton and April Donielle Horton, lot eight A, State Road 1502, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Curtis Anthony Powell to Commonwealth of Virginia Department of Transportation Improvement, State Route 750, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.