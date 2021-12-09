Dan River Region real estate transfers

City of Danville
Recorded Nov. 8
- John M. Pyron Jr. and Crystal T. Pyron to Roy David Cook, 0.141 acre, lot three A, 617 Oxford St., no money transferred.
- Marie Riddle Harris (Marie R. Pridgen) and Henry Anderson Milam to Marie R. Pridgen, lot one, 1103 Franklin Turnpike, no money transferred.
- Roger Clyde Davis to Brenda J. General, parcel one: 86 feet, lot one; parcel two: 50 feet, lot two, 451 Worsham St., $4,000.
- Michael J. Stanley to MJM Capital, 60 feet, lot 33, 128 Melbourne Circle, $69,000.
- Janice P. Rigney to Brenda L. Clark, 142.57 feet, partial lot 23, lot 24, section A, 214 Cambridge Drive, $255,000.
- Quality Real Estate Investments to MJM Capital, 0.248 acre, lot eight 152 Benefield St., $64,000.
- Jackie L. King and Felisa D. King to MJM Capital, 58 feet, lot 173 A, 1457 and 1459 Aspen St., $60,000.
- Blue Heels Real Estate Investors to MJM Capital, lot D, 142 North Ave., $40,000.
- Michael D. Haymore and Donald R. Haymore to MJM Capital, 60 feet, lot 13, section E, 53 Ashlawn Drive, $60,000.
Recorded Nov. 9
- Jimmie W. White (Jimmy W. White) and Shirley Lilly to Jacob G. White, 150 feet, lots 40-45, 441 Church Ave., $71,000.
- H.E. Coleman Enterprises Incorporated to Jerry Davis, lot two A, 917 Piney Forest Road, $218,650.
- H.E. Coleman Enterprises Incorporated to Jerry Davis, 50 feet, partial lot eight, Beavers Mill Road, $46,350.
- Aaron Ratcliff to Elmer D. Lorenzo Amaya and Flor J. Reyes Mojica, lot 21, section C, 761 Melrose Ave., $40,000.
- Aaron Ratcliff to Elmer D. Lorenzo Amaya and Flor J. Reyes Mojica, 60 feet, lot 22, section C, 755 Melrose Ave., $35,000.
- Cathy D. Porter (Cathy E. Porter) to Cathy D. Porter and Shawn M. Sage, 2.56 acres, partial lot 31 B, Moorefield Bridge Road, no money transferred.
- Anthony R. Wilson to Deason Group, lots eight-nine, 126 Rosedale Court, $11,000.
Recorded Nov. 10
- Dominion Developers to Block One Properties, 133 Hughes St., $120,000.
- HMN Properties to Elkhadem Bouzidane, 75 feet, lots A-B, 1512 Myrtle Ave., $45,000.
- The Secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development of Washington, D.C. to Marla T. Dunovant, Brian T. Dunovant and Dara M. Peyton, 65.03 feet, lot A, 836 Kemper Road, $38,000.
- The Secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development of Washington, D.C. to Anne Sue Properties, 35 feet, lots 14-15, block C, 330 Marshall Terrace, $42,000.
- Elfriede Sprenger and Martin Neubauer to David Mark Dees and Zackariah Daniel Dees, 48 feet, lot nine, 162 Marshall Terrace, $87,000.
- Frank M. Shields to PG Worldwide, 41.86 feet, partial lot 32, section A, 1046 Douglas Place, $69,000.
- Lee D. Higginbotham and Catherine M. Higginbotham to Key Holdings, lot 19, 531 Ingram St. and Camden Street, $35,000.
- Key Holdings to Ibrahim I. Amayra, lot 19, Ingram Street and Camden Street, no money transferred.
- Faheem Hassan and Qurat UL Ain Haider to 401 Hughes, 50 feet, lot one, block 25, 401 Hughes St., $18,500.
- Gary W. Goodson Jr. and George Guy Goodson to Nancy W. Farley and Terrence Lee Farley, lot one, section A, 1243 Westover Drive, $132,000.
- Marla I. Rehborn, Kimberly S. Snead and Wendy I. Shelton to Melissa Dawn Kirks, 125 feet, lots 42-46, block B, 196 Parkway Drive, $150,000.
- Pamela B. Brown and Michael K. Bliss to Manual De Jesus Rodriguez and Martha Rodriguez, 80 feet, lot two, section F, 251 Crosland Ave., $152,000.
- Paula K. Weaver and Claude R. McKee to Alan Weatherford and Denise Weatherford, lot one, 1718 Westover Drive, $255,000.
Recorded Nov. 12
- John C. Harville and Kathy G. Harville to Bryant Beasley and Dereath D. Beasley, 65 feet, lot 12 A, 162 Laramie Circle, $79,700.
- Thomas Lee Hoskins and Brenda A. Hoskins to Randy Thomas Barley, 75 feet, 792 Holland Road, $15,000.
- Aster Realty Incorporated to R&S Properties, parcel one: 70 feet, lot C, 215 Hurt St.; parcel two: 63.17 feet, lot four section B, Greenwich Ave., $105,000.
- George W. Davis III and Kathryn Greenspan Davis to Grace and Main Fellowship, lot six and partial lot seven, 377 Juless St., no money transferred.
Pittsylvania County
Recorded Nov. 8
- William C. Herndon and Eunice Louise Herndon to Jewel Carter Ramsey, one acre, Pittsylvania County, $100.
- Clara Johnson to Jewel Carter Ramsey, lot 38, Witcher Road, Dan River District, $100.
- Deborah Ellen Maroun to Andrew Reynolds, lot one, 5.000 acres, State Road 626, Pittsylvania County, $16,000.
- Peggy Lou Stegail to Linda R. Barbour, tract A one, 1.000 acre, Pittsylvania County, $5,000.
- Jerry L. Pace Jr. to Kevin J. McGoldrick and Kacie L. Gerrells, lot three, section B, Still Spring Subdivision, Pittsylvania County, $179,000.
- SRE to Juan Andres Meza Garcia, 0.679 acre and 2.139 acres, 3.03 acres, State Road 58, Pittsylvania County, $100,000.
- Jerry L. Pace Jr. and Angela Pace to Kevin J. McGoldrick and Kacie L. Gerrells, lot four, section B, Still Spring Subdivision, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Cynthia D. Haley (Cynthia W. Meadows) to Nicole H. Cundiff, lot two, 2.89 acres, State Route 711, Pittsylvania County, $13,000.
- Bonnie S. Simmons and Kim M. Steele to Teddy Lucas and Charlenne Lucas, lot seven, 1.195 acres, Pittsylvania County, $22,000.
- Linner W. Starling to Mary Starling King, Henry Junior Starling, Walter Lee Starling and John Richard Starling, 0.96 acre, Chatham District, no money transferred.
- Louise G. Gauldin to Amanda L. Oakes, 4.873 acres, State Route 898, Callands-Gretna District, no money transferred.
- Louise G. Gauldin to Jerry W. Oakes, tract C-two, 36.01 acres, Callands-Gretna District, no money transferred.
- Nancy W. Farley (Nancy W. Holland) to Claudia S. Irby and Claude Hall, 2.147 acres, Blairs District, $125,500.
Recorded Nov. 9
- Carol J. Kendrick to George Vance Burnette, 0.304 acre, State Road 1098, Pittsylvania County, $2,500.
- Larry P. Bryant and Kathy B. Bryant to Larry Preston Bryant Jr. and Elizabeth W. Bryant, lot one A, 2.300 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Robert I. Booth Jr. to Danny Ellis, parcel, State Road 729, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- James Daniel Dunn and Samantha Jade Farmer to Brandon M. Wagman and Whitney W. Wagman, lot 34, 0.74 acre, Town of Hurt, $179,900.
- Cathy D. Porter (Cathy E. Porter) to Cathy D. Porter and Shawn M. Sage, partial, lot 31 B, 2.56 acres, State Road 863, Westover District, no money transferred.
- John E. Henderson and Wilma J. Henderson to Patricia H. Dalton, lot, State Road 745, ½ interest, Dan River District, no money transferred.
- Quinard Byron Adams to Kenneth Raymond Carter, lots 11 & 12, State Route 872, Tunstall District, $4,500.
- Clifton Conner to Jeremy L. Conner and Shannon Conner, lot four and five, State Road 626, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Clifton L. Conner to Steven L. Conner, tract three, 16.65 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Emma Bennett to Timothy Wayne Bennett, lot two, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Austin Lee White to Sherman L. White and Shannon O. White, tract B, 1.117 acres off Kerns Church Road, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Lawrence W. Strader and Ruby D. Strader to Larry Dwayne Strader and Sharon Osborne Strader, lot eight, 20.8172 acres, Hundred Acre Road, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Recorded Nov. 10
- Olander C. Strange Jr. and Mildred Strange to Michael Strange, tract five, Westover District, no money transferred.
- Olander C. Strange Jr. and Mildred Strange to Michael Strange, 8.8 acres, State Road 913, Westover District, no money transferred.
- Derek Daniel Witcher to Michael Robertson and Breanna Robertson, tract 29, Callands-Gretna District, $135,000.
- Leonard J. Hershman to Sycamore Creek Holdings Incorporated, 0.958 acre, Staunton River District, $45,000.
- Mitchell Hodges, Candy Michelle Peters, Landon Cash Hairston (a minor) guardian Mary Hairston Smith to Scott Light and Tony A. Burnett Sr., parcel B, 0.908 acre, State Route 617, Tunstall District, $90,000.
- Kevin M. Lipscomb and Hilary L. Lipscomb to Madrika Fowler and Warren Fowler, lot three, section B, State Road 1540 and 1541, Pittsylvania County, $214,500.
- Kristy R. Mills, Shawn W. Mills and Shirley W. Mills (S.W. Mills) to Connie M. Compton and Jo Anne Compton, parcels one, two and three, Pittsylvania County, $340,000.
- Minnie Ree Ervine, Doris P. Carter, Sterling Leroy Glass, Roderick Toppin, Rasheen Tarpley and Rhonda Toppin Sears to Taft Stone and Shirley Stone, parcel, 0.375 acre, State Route 691, Chatham District, $25,000.
Recorded Nov. 12
- Derek D. Witcher to Michael Robertson and Breanna Robertson, tract 28, Callands-Gretna District, no money transferred.
- Walter H. Brooks and Jeannette B. Napier to Kristina M. Dade, lots five and six, 5.85 acres, Woodlawn Subdivision, Staunton River District, $54,000.
- Calvin P. Stephens Jr., Katherine S. Carlton and Joan S. Turbyfill to Deron T. Gibson and Angela H. Gibson, 113.766 acres, State Road 885, Callands-Gretna District, $250,000.
- Susan Hancock Midkiff to Franklin Lee Weatherford and Louise B. Weatherford, 2.39 acres, State Highway 40, Callands-Gretna District, $179,550.
- American National Bank and Trust Co. to S.A. Fitts Tractors and Equipment Incorporated, 211.8 acres, 40.1 acres and 14.24 acres, Pittsylvania County, $605,144.
- Marc R. Jordan and Darlene H. Jordan to Calvin Harrison and Virginia Diane Harrison, tract D, 45.53 acres, Tunstall District, no money transferred.
- Elizabeth Coles Geyer to Kristen Smith, lot two, 4.562 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Elton W. Blackstock III to Elton W. Blackstock III and Alyssa Blackstock, lot six, 0.35 acre, Town of Hurt, no money transferred.
- Joan Marie Roach to Lance Samuel Meadows and Lindsey Hershman Meadows, lot A, 1.884 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Colleen Lovelace to Lewis Miller Wright Jr. and Deborah Cales Wright, 0.74 acre, Highway 634, Pittsylvania County, $132,000.
- Willie J. Thompson and Annette H. Thompson to Stacy R. Thompson, six parcels, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.