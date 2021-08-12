Dan River Region real estate transfers

City of Danville
Recorded July 6
- Larry D. Collie and Virginia M. Collie to LDC Rental, 4 Lithia Springs Ave., no money transferred.
- TRP Properties to Renewal Properties, 45 feet, lots six and seven, block B, 337 Virginia Ave., $85,000.
- Joseph Marshall Barrett to Shania L. Wright, 50 feet, lot 14, block 13, Moana Place, $3,500.
- Dan M. Shelton and Lesa S. Shelton to Brian Cauler and Denise Cauler, 80 feet, lot eight, section C, 123 Summit Road, $199,000.
- Glenda B. McDarmont to Jonathan Wayne Talbott and Brandy Leigh Talbott, 60 feet, lot 26, Alpine Drive, $58,000.
- Barbara Pressley (Anna Barbara Pressley), Kaylee R. Resecker to Robert M. Haley, lot 15, section H, 1004 Greenwood Ave., $110,000.
- Christopher Flenard Johnson Jr. to Cleveland S. Coleman, 40 feet, lot 35, 826 Lee St., $10,000.
Recorded July 7
- It Takes Two to David S. McNicholas, lot seven, section I, 125 Woodstock Way, $415,000.
- TCG Properties I, to Delta Realty, 0.262 acre, lot 12 A, 116 Pineview Drive, no money transferred.
- Gordon L. Brooks and Norman K. Brooks to Coffee Holdings, lot 64, 238 West End Ave., $60,000.
- Nancy Crum Hendley to John Anthony Hogan, lot two B, 153 Forestdale Drive, $18,000.
Recorded July 8
- Judith R. Derrick to Debra Davis, 50 feet, lot 50, 228 and 230, Haymore St., $30,000.
- Ranzie Cardwell Jr. and Sandra Waddell Cardwell to James Lloyd Williams II, partial lot 24, 1109 Halifax Road, no money transferred.
- Cleatis T. Swanson to Hae Chol Kim and Yeonhee Cho Kim, parcel one: lots 14 and 16, block six; parcel two: 50 feet, lot 12, block six, Dudley Street, $7,800.
- Shirley Taylor Mills (Shirley T. Mills) and Carolyn P. Mills to Atkinson Rentals, lot six A, section D, 304 Tamworth Drive, $100,000.
- John Victor Reece to Blue Heels Real Estate Investors, lots 81-83, partial lots 84, 55-58, 513 Woodlawn Drive, $50,000.
Recorded July 9
- Storied Capital 333 to Robert Linthicum, 50 feet, lot nine, block one, 333 West Main St., $219,094.
- David W. Abbott to MJM Capital, parcel one: 167.69 feet; parcel two: lots 22 and 23, section B, 163 Greenwich Ave., $110,000.
Pittsylvania County
Recorded July 6
- Elizabeth Ann Carey (Elizabeth Ann Burchett) to Kenneth J. Burchett and Elizabeth Ann Burchett, lot 15, 16 and 17, Tunstall District, no money transferred.
- Wilbert Williams Jr. and Pamela J. Williams to David William Moody and Janie H. Moody, lot 21 A and 19, Spendors Gate Road, Pittsylvania County, $263,900.
- Adam C. Propst and Susan B.H. Propst to Daniel Turner, tract U one and U two, State Route 1150, Tunstall District, $342,000.
Recorded July 7
- Davenport Energy Incorporated to Ayanjdip, lot eight and nine, U.S. Highway 29, Pittsylvania County, $252,000.
- James William Hutcherson, Louis Alfred Hutcherson III, Elizabeth Ann Hutcherson Sill White, Lee Hayes Hutcherson, Charles David Hutcherson, Jennifer Gail Hutcherson Paxton and Caroline Hope Jeffress White Loomis to Kelly Real Estate, lot two, three and partial lot four, Highway 718, Pittsylvania County, $90,000.
- Joy L. Hill (Joy L. Rocchi) and Scott Hill to Joy L. Hill and Scott Hill, one acre and lot C, 1.47 acres, no money transferred.
- Emma K. Haymes and Caleb A. Haymes to Dakoata McBride, tract two A, 6.491 acres, Pittsylvania County, $225,000.
- Joseph Austin Hinesley and Stephanie Anthonia Hinesley to Christopher E. Bowden and Jennifer P. Bowden, lot, 0.067 acre, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Joseph Austin Hinesley and Stephanie Anthonia Hinesley to Ranice Smeragulio, tract one and two, Pittsylvania County, $229,900.
Recorded July 8
- Kenneth Joseph Shelhorse (Kenneth Joseph Shelhorse Jr.) to Kenneth D. Moss and Sherry H. Moss, 14.03 acres, Callands-Gretna District, $70,000.
- Luther H. “John” Turner, Richard D. Turner, Mickey V. Turner, Wanda T. Amos and Carolyn T. Bayliss to HPNC Holdings, one acre, Callands-Gretna District, $32,000.
- B.L. Nichols Properties to James Ramsey Wertz Jr. and Chastity Dalton Wertz, 60.03 acres, State Route 640, Staunton River District, $165,000.
- High Country Holdings to Patricia McPherson, lot four, 0.574, State Route 717, Pittsylvania County, $194,900.
- Betsye D. Gilley to Matthew C. Daniels, lot 25, section X, 0.39 acre, Brandon Court, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Jonathan Eric Lewis and Maria Ana Lonzano Zarate to Jonathan Eric Lewis and Maria Ana Lozano Zarate, lot 50, section two, Sharon Meadows Subdivision, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- France L. Horsley to Sylvia Irene Maxey and Lloyd D. Maxey, lot one A, State Highway 57, Pittsylvania County, $160,000.
- Vaden L. Wright to Underwood Logging, 4.079 acres, Callands-Gretna District, $8,900.
- Yvonne Brown Wheeler (Yvonne Brown Wageler), Yvonne Faye Wheeler, Yvette Brown Marshall-Fozman (Yvette Marshall), Dustin Aaron Hidey and Jimmy Wayne Brown to William Ross Banks Jr., lot B two, 7.303 acres, Pittsylvania County, $20,000.
Recorded July 9
- Amelia S. Clements to JEH3, LLC, lot nine and partial lot eight, State Route 734, Pittsylvania County, $150,000.
- Cheri Denny Poston and Kelly Owen Bryan to Etree LLC, tract two A-one, 131.645 acres, State Route 698, Pittsylvania County, $155,000.
- Jesse Fontaine and Jane Ann Nelson to Patsy Anne Soyars, tract 92 U, 1.309 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Dustin R. Echols to Dustin Echols and Elizabeth Echols, lot 47, State Road 726, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Collie Properties to Lee Hutch Jones Jr. and Edna M. Jones, tract, 0.25 acre, State Road 733, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Robyn Marie Doggett to Matthew Wayne Hendricks, amended lots 33 and 36, Callands-Gretna District, $39,000.
- Alexander P. Brummett and Jerry W. Brummett to Kenit Cordero and Jill V. Cordero, 4.00 acres, State Road 851, Pittsylvania County, $124,900.
- Isabel O. Fain to Alexander P. Brummett and Melissa Brummett, parcel, State Road 841, Pittsylvania County, $167,400.
- Janice McDaniel Powell and Roger Lee Powell to Jason Eugene Powell, lot three B, State Road 622, Tunstall District, no money transferred.