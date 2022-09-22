Dan River Region real estate transfers

City of Danville
Recorded Sept. 2
- Tabatha Gano to Elaine D. Ratcliffe, lot 53, section A, 122 Front St., $75,000.
- HAM Family Investments & D&H Farms to Kennedy J. Cliffe and Dawn M. Cliffe, Eastwood Drive, $515,500.
- Lois C. Loftis to 2C2J, 75 feet, lot seven, 218 Brightwell Drive, $70,000.
Recorded Sept. 6
- Adam Tilden to Adam Tilden and Terry Cusick, 50 feet, lots 38-39, block C, 200 Gatewood Ave., no money transferred.
- Terry Lee Bennett and Diane C. Bennett to Antwoin Bennett, 60 feet, lot seven, 135 Locust Lane, no money transferred.
- Louise E. Martling to Redemption Properties, lot 47, 2124 North Main St., $68,000.
Recorded Sept. 7
- Larry D. Willis, Betty Willis, Patricia W. Langley and Janet W. Jennings to Gracie H. Moon, 100 feet, lot three, section J, 629 Mowbray Arch, no money transferred.
- William W. Brooks Jr. and Pamela T. Brooks to William W. Brooks Jr., lots 22-23, 117 Hartford St. and Bradford Street, no money transferred.
- Frank M. Shields and Teresa Shields to Nicholas Preston, parcel one: 40 feet, lot 28; parcel two: 40 feet, lot 29, 733 Temple Ave., $45,000.
- Old Belt Development to Diane Kathleen Barnett, 1.403 acres, lot 11 A, section four, 245 Parkview Place, $460,000.
Recorded Sept. 8
- Frederick L. Speir Jr. to Jason Peirce and Lorraine Kingham, 54.96 feet, lot four, section A, 303 Randolph St., $163,000.
- David Douglas to Dream Big, 50 feet, lot 129, 1473 Myrtle Ave., $42,000.
- Megan Jackson to Robert Enterprise, parcel one: 60 feet, lot 36, section N, 820 Glendale Ave., no money transferred.
- Linda G. Johnson Williams to Dream Big, 36 feet, lot two, 416 Wagner St., $25,000.
- DVA Holdings to Brittany Warren and Larry Breckenridge, 55 feet, partial lot nine, 1414 & 1418 North Main St., $25,000.
- DVA Holdings to Brittany Warren and Larry Breckenridge, lot seven, Cooper Street, no money transferred.
- Patricia L. Schiedel and William Schiedel to Patricia L. Schiedel, 75 feet, lots 115-117, 30 Oakland Ave., no money transferred.