Dan River Region real estate transfers

James H. McLaughlin and Dorothea Martin McLaughlin to Samuel Coleman Terry III and Mary Anne A. Terry, tract two, 94.26 acres, Pittsylvania County, $225,000.

Elkhorn Shopping Center to Green Genie Incorporated, lots seven – nine, section F,, lot 10, section F, lot 11 A, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.

Robert Glenn Freeman and Wausenia L. Freeman to Robert Glenn Freeman and Wausenia L. Freeman, lot nine, 12.68 acres, State Road 940, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.

Ruth Meadows to Henry M. Meadows Jr. and Lisa L. Meadows, new lot three, 2.505 acres, Bearskin Creek Subdivision, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.

Ruth Meadows to Bradley S. Harris and Kasey C. Harris, partial lot three, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.

Recorded Jan. 6

Michael D. Brooks, Ronnie L. Brooks, Kenneth D. Brooks and Timothy L. Brooks to Michael D. Brooks and Kathy F. Brooks, 4.662 acres, Staunton River District, $58,000.

Michael D. Brooks, Ronnie L. Brooks, Kenneth D. Brooks and Timothy D. Brooks, parcel A one, 0.537 acre and parcel A one A, 0.295 acre, Pittsylvania County, $2,000.