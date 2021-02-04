Dan River Region real estate transfers

City of Danville
Recorded Jan. 8
Bryce M. Simmons to T.I.T.L.E. Investments, 75 feet, lot nine, section X, 480 Brightwell Drive, $67,000.
Curtis Lee Washington and Diane J. Washington to Henry Steve Richardson Jr., 44 feet, 167 Lynch St., $13,000.
Curtis Lee Washington and Diane J. Washington to Henry Steve Richardson Jr., 57.86 feet, 169 Lynch St., $13,000.
Paul H. Easley to HMN Properties, 75 feet, lots A-B, 1512 Myrtle Ave., $14,300.
Phillip B. Gardner and Jessica E. Gardner to Briel Madine, 48 feet, lot 41, 151 Marshall Terrace, $155,000.
Rebecca S. Stickley to Dogwood Enterprises, 80 feet, lot 23, 142 Capri Court, $82,000.
James K. Wildroudt to Steven Chestnut and Bonita Chestnut, lot 19, 1167 Halifax Road, $26,000.
Paul Black to Frank S. Anderson Jr., 245.12 feet, 23 Old Farm Road, $365,000.
Lam Kong and Thanh Giang Kong to Sandra Saunders Jennings, lot four, 321 Piney Forest Road, $105,000.
Bobbye A. Swain and Lynne Hosey Cousins to Ryland T. Dodson and Jacqueline S. Dodson, 0.186 acre, lot 27, block B, 111 Charles Towne Drive, $239,900.
Fay W. Cole to Phillip R. Gardner and Jessica E. Gardner, 100 feet, lot 27, section A, 433 Downing Drive, $245,000.
Recorded Jan. 11
Michael B. Hughes and Tonya W. Hughes to EPI Rentals, 70 feet, lot 11, section N, 45 Schoolfield Drive, $22,000.
Roger Donnavon Freeman to EPI Rentals, 1445 North Main St., $2,000.
Calvin P. Stephens Jr. to Patrick Lynn Dewberry, 54 feet, lot 87, Aspen Street, $500.
Leslie Edmonds to Patrick Lynn Dewberry, 50 feet, lot 88, 1230 Aspen St., $12,000.
Mamie Ellen Crittendon Lindsey to EPI Rentals, partial lot 97 and lots 98, 99, 336 Terry Ave., $20,000.
Robert M. Bennett, Danielle N. Boaze (Danielle N. Boaz) and Jarrett L. Bennett to Mark Allen Atkins, lot 14, section F, 201 Briarwood Drive, $10,000.
Robert Nesmith to Tameka Jiggetts, 44.33 feet, lot six, 145 Walker St., $23,000.
Gordon R. Ballard and Kristie L. Ballard to Harold L. Griffith and Margaret K. Griffith, 70 feet, section X, 178 Melrose Drive, $45,000.
Jacqueline R. Deshazor, Cynthia D. Jones, Catina L. Jones and Eric J. Jones to AYR Properties, SEP, 62.5 feet, lot 19, section A, 314 Henry St., $10,900.
Recorded Jan. 12
Richard E. Rowland and Brenda A. Rowland to Henry A. Leggett Jr. and Theron Bennett Leggett, 2.2035 acres, lot C-1, Riverside Drive, $100,000.
Gwendolyn H. Mitchell to Melissa Mitchell Gery and M. Douglas Gery Jr., 60 feet, lot 12, section E, 49 Ashlawn Drive, no money transferred.
Glenn T. Pulliam to Glenn T. Pulliam, 100 feet, lots 13-16, 807 Deaton St., no money transferred.
James Howard Johnson and Bernadette Johnson to Karen S. Moore, lot one, section J., 221 Tyler Ave., $92,500.
Nancy Kaye Denny and Dianne Spearman to Pamela Sparks Fillion, 2518 Westover Drive, $89,900,
Bryson J. Hunter to Harold Wayne Huffman, parcel one: partial lots 12 and 14, 420 Kemper Road, $13,500.
Recorded Jan. 13
Kari Pequero to Jennifer Ward, 50 feet, lot eight, block 10, 312 Girard St., $30,000.
David Clarke to Betty J. Brandon and Matthew J. Brandon, lot seven, section A, 1050 Vicar Road, $182,000.
Recorded Jan. 14
MLR Incorporated to Cecity Delores Sunde, 75 feet, lot 23, 122 Edwards Court, $60,000.
HRM Danville to TMB Danville, ½ interest, lot two A, 135 Collins Drive, $4,539,000.
Pittsylvania County
Recorded Jan. 4
Bakerside to Christina Jackson, tract 18, 20.00 acres, Pittsylvania County, $337,255.
Meadeside to James Allen Ramsey, lot 20, 7.148 acres, Blairs District, $33,000.
Ricky L. Neighbors Jr. and Laurun Tatum Harless (Lauren Tatum Neighbors) to Lauren Tatum Harless (Lauren Tatum Neighbors) lot 24, block four, 0.400 acre, Walker Drive, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Harry K. Gillispie and Brian K. Giles to Paul S. Peachey and Bertha M. Peachey, parcel: 15A, 6.718 acres; parcel: 15B, 2.549 acres, Pittsylvania County, $130,000.
Timothy E. Smith and Freda E. Smith to Timothy E. Smith and Freda E. Smith Revocable Trust, lot 32, Pigg River District, no money transferred.
Timothy E. Smith and Freda E. Smith to Timothy E. Smith and Freda E. Smith, 0.695 acre, Staunton River District, no money transferred.
John E. Hauser Jr. to John E. Hauser Jr., lots 26 thru 32 and lots 127 thru 140, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
John E. Hauser Jr. (J.E. Hauser Jr.) and Kathy Lester, lot two, three, tract 11, section B and lot 13, section B, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Ashley K. Worsham to Shelton Homes and Rentals, lots 92-94 and partial lots 174-176, Town of Hurt, Pittsylvania County, $53,500.
Kenneth W. Tribble and Rickey L. Betterton to William G. Barbour Jr., 1.01 acres, Pittsylvania County, $20,000.
Linda Campbell Sprigg and Patricia Campbell Strader to Carol P. Ford, 0.472 acres, Town of Chatham, $75,000.
Henry L. Moon and Laurel M. Moon to JBM Enterprises Incorporated, 20 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Bobbie Alexis Johnson (Bobbie Alexis Alderman) and Bobby Lee Johnson to Jonathan W. Gunter, 0.59 acre and lot A, 1.01 acres, Pittsylvania County, $9,500.
Recorded Jan. 5
Jerri D. Ratliff Sr. to Jerri D. Ratliff Sr. and Lashanda Ratliff, parcel K, 5.014 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Timothy E. Smith and Freda E. Smith to Deborah Sterling, 0.68 acre, State Route 665, Callands-Gretna District, $12,000.
William B. Needy and Karen K. Needy (Karen K. Carter) to Matthew S. Marlow and Carrie V. Marlowe, 119.93 acres and 3.010 acres, State Route 803, Pittsylvania County, $485,000.
Kelly Ray Gunn and Betty Jo Carter Chilton to Federal Home Loan Mortgage to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, 95.288 acres and 1.759 acres, Pittsylvania County $236,930.
James H. McLaughlin and Dorothea Martin McLaughlin to Samuel Coleman Terry III and Mary Anne A. Terry, tract two, 94.26 acres, Pittsylvania County, $225,000.
Elkhorn Shopping Center to Green Genie Incorporated, lots seven – nine, section F,, lot 10, section F, lot 11 A, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Robert Glenn Freeman and Wausenia L. Freeman to Robert Glenn Freeman and Wausenia L. Freeman, lot nine, 12.68 acres, State Road 940, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Ruth Meadows to Henry M. Meadows Jr. and Lisa L. Meadows, new lot three, 2.505 acres, Bearskin Creek Subdivision, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Ruth Meadows to Bradley S. Harris and Kasey C. Harris, partial lot three, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Recorded Jan. 6
Michael D. Brooks, Ronnie L. Brooks, Kenneth D. Brooks and Timothy L. Brooks to Michael D. Brooks and Kathy F. Brooks, 4.662 acres, Staunton River District, $58,000.
Michael D. Brooks, Ronnie L. Brooks, Kenneth D. Brooks and Timothy D. Brooks, parcel A one, 0.537 acre and parcel A one A, 0.295 acre, Pittsylvania County, $2,000.
Linda Marie Murrah to Wendy M. Murrah, lot one, Slaughter Avenue, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Velva Gay Tate to Jeffrey Scott Jenkins and Aimee Gilliam Jenkins, 8.87 acres, State Road 936 and 989, Dan River District, $208,000.
Amy S. Corbin (Amy C. Gibson) to Christopher Hubbard, 1.00 acre, State Route 642, Pittsylvania County, $205,000.
Brenda P. Martin to Gary Lee Coleman Jr., one acre, State Road 619, Tunstall District, $72,900.
Gail B. Neal to Anne Neal Cranz and Jack L. Neal III, 74.97 acres, lot 11, 2.02 acres, and parcel C, 0.08 acre, Pittsylvania County, $68,466.67.
Christopher E. Toufas to Nicholas Degarmo, lot 43, 1.406 acres, Sugartree Park, Pittsylvania County, $160,000.
Eddie Carroll Collins Sr. and Eva Marie Collins to Brian M. Cooks and Ashley P. Book, lot 43B, 2.188 acres, State Route 662, Pittsylvania County, $85,000.
Recorded Jan. 7
Beverly R. Strickland to Rodney Ross Motley, 77.71 acres, near State Road 714, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Phyllis Hearp Adkins (Phyllis M. Hearp) to Ottoway F. Adkins, lot one and eight, 3.53 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Phyllis H. Adkins to Ottoway F. Adkins, 0.87 acre, State Route Highway 41, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
David E. Hyler, Amy H. Hyler and William P. Hyler to Ronald Lawrence Johnson and Nikki Leanne Johnson, lot 21A, 0.68 acre, State Road 876, Pittsylvania County, $127,700.
Kenneth Joel Holland to Anita Williams, lot 74 and 75, Westfork Park Subdivision, Pittsylvania County, $11,000.
Preston S. Marlowe to Chey Anne Degrasse, new lot five A, Chatham District, $145,000.
Recorded Jan. 8
Jonathan Michael Hedrick to Tammy Sue Dalton, lot B three, 5.17 acres and lot B 2, 4.34 acres, Pittsylvania County, $5,000.
Phillip E. Keatts and Penny G. Keatts to Christopher T. Keatts, parcel, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
T.I.T.L.E. Investments (Title Investments) and Chris E. Toufas to Vecente Ramirez Robles, lot three, 1.69 acres, State Road 750, Pittsylvania County, $45,000.
Robert L. Walker to Demetrius R. Williams, lot 18, section A, State Road 730, Pittsylvania County, $145,000.
Ryland Thomas Dodson and Jacqueline Shelton Dodson to Timothy Ray Apperson and Debra Kay Apperson, lot 38 A, 0.641 acre, Meadow Brook Farm, Pittsylvania County, $289,900.
Brandford G. Haymore Jr. (B.G. Haymore Jr.) and Judy R. Haymore to Jacob C. Coleman, lot one, 33.4 acres, Pittsylvania County, $50,000.
Laura L. Jones to Tyrone Nathaniel Potter, 3.00 acres, 10.01 acres and lot, Staunton River District, no money transferred.
Recorded Jan. 11
Countryside Land Company to Shelia R. Williams, lot 24, section one, 0.788 acre, Sharon Meadows, Pittsylvania County, $17,900.
Simonside to Derek C. Eggleston, lot 21, 0661 acre, Carefree Lane, Pittsylvania County, $170,000.
Eric Daniel Johnson to Barbara Jo Jencik, partial lot three, Pittsylvania County, $156,700.
Glen T. East (Glenn T. East) and Carol S. East to Madducks, 82.369 acres and 82.383 acres, Staunton River District, $165,750.
Carroll W. Dinkle to Cindy Lee Dinkle, 5.72 acres, State Highway 638, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Karen Pope Hill (Karen P. Dalton) and Karen M. Pope to Edward E. French-Torres and Kiera E. French-Torres, tract A and B, Chatham District, $178,000.
Duane Evans Gibson and Kristi Kaye Gibson Motley to Amelia S. Clements, lot nine and partial lot eight, State Road 734, Pittsylvania County, $120,000.
Richard Hunter Austin to Richard Hunter Austin Jr. and Amanda Austin Deguair, tract A, 20.054 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Nancy A. Lynch to Nancy A. Lynch and Joseph William Lynch III, partial lot 2, State Highway 40, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Recorded Jan. 12
Recorded Jan. 13
