Dan River Region real estate transfers

David J. Morgan to Carol B. McDowell, lot one B-three, 0.719 acre, State Road 919, Pittsylvania County, $147,000.

Mary Jane Moorefield to Kelly Real Estate, lot one and 1.028 acres, Holt Street, Town of Chatham, $115,000.

Terry L. Holley and Pamela D. Holley to Kelly Real Estate, various lots, Pittsylvania County, $185,000.

Anne S. Turner (Delphia Ann Shelton Turner) and Michael G. Turner to Kelly Real Estate, 0.872 acre, Route 718, Pittsylvania County, $100,000.

Barry Wells Parrish and Patricia Smith Parrish to Glenda Parrish Simpson, 2.17 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.

Cecil T. Carter (Cecil Ann Carter) and Cecil Ann Tarpley Carter to Trisa Manning Jones (Trisa Ferman Jones), tract two, Pittsylvania County, $2,333.

James C. Slaughter III to Thomas S. Stump and Kathryn F. Stump, 0.146 acre, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.

Anne H. Adams to Robert J. Adams and Hollie S. Adams, 2.189 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.

Gary W. Shields and Dianne T. Shields (Dianne M. Tuck) to Tiffany M. Otto and Phillip Osborne, lot two, tract three A, Callands-Gretna District, $120,000.