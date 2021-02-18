Dan River Region real estate transfers

City of Danville
Recorded Jan. 21
Walter D. Graham III to Kishore Angard, Unit 201-G, Building nine, Phase one, Cabin Creek Condo, 201 Seminole Trail G, $30,500.
Effie M. Harden to Van Thann Luong, lot 33, 170 Sherwood Drive, $75,000.
Walter Strickland to IWall, 50 feet, lot three, 517 Locust Lane, $25,000.
DPICO to Lumbu Managements, 38 feet, 105 Baltimore Ave., $16,000.
Frances C. Motley to Randy Gibson Jr. and Hannah Reed, 0.703 acre, lot 13, Fox Hollow Drive, $20,000.
Recorded Jan. 22
Christopher McMoore to Raymond Mease Jr., 50 feet, lot three, block one, 307 Girard St., $7,000.
Annette M. Stowe (Annette M. Hill) to Ernest Coleman Jr., 65.01 feet, lot six, section F, 526 Parkland Drive, $89,900.
John Russell Sherrill and Teresa Siggers Sherrill to Charlis Robert Pruitt Jr. and Pamela Davis Pruitt, 100 feet, lot 26, 117 Longview Court, $110,000.
Baylor Blanchard Private Equity Group to Kreisha Williams, 45.33 feet, lot five B, 835 Clay St., no money transferred.
Senna XI-Berry to Christopher-McMoore, lot one A, 300 Girard St., $13,000.
Dog House Enterprises to Terrance Boykins, 940 Green St., $57,000.
Dishman Developers Incorporated to Tony D.L. Howerton and Anissa L. Howerton, lot eight, block B, 130.17 feet, Grandimere Drive, $30,000.
Bennie Lee Griffin and William Elmo Griffin to Kevin D. Monaham, lot C, 15 Baldwin St., $64,600.
Josefa Jesus Rodriguez to Evelyn J. Chancellor, lot three A, 660 Audubon Drive, $152,000.
Mark R. Lavinder to AMLNFL, 45.25 feet, 410 and 412 Lynn St., no money transferred.
First Citizens Bank and Trust Company to Nathaniel Brock, lot six A, section C, 260 Grenadier Circle, $158,049.
Recorded Jan. 25
Nikki R. Howell to Dorinda Reece, 106.95 feet, lot B, 4168 Westover Drive, $132,300.
JEH Properties to Tonitta Davis McNeal, 41.45 feet, lot two, 209 & 211 Randolph St., $153,000.
James E. Gunn to Devon O. Jenkins Sr. and Toni B. Jenkins, 50 feet, lot five, section A, 425 Thomas St., $13,000.
James E. Gunn to Devon O. Jenkins Sr. and Toni B. Jenkins, partial lot six, section A, 38 feet, East Thomas Street, $1,000.
Alfred H. Ramsay Jr. to Melvin T. Holley and Julio E. Rivera, 110 feet, lot seven, section D, 163 Acorn Lane, $210,000.
Pittsylvania County
Recorded Jan. 21
Don Richard Ashworth and Annette W. Ashworth (L. Annette Wooldridge Ashworth) to Larry Edward Shelton and Ellen Buenrostro Crews, parcel B and C, Callands-Gretna District, $34,000.
Jerry Wayne Barker to Jacques P. Fuhrmann and Kimberly B. Fuhrmann, parcel A, 0.901 acre, Staunton River District, $3,500.
Wilford R. Hines to Rhonda Hines Worley, 2.509 acres, Old Route 642, Callands-Gretna District, no money transferred.
Josephine A. Pederofsky (Josephine P. Waller) to Doris G. Nelms, Villa 102, Blue Ridge Villas, Town of Hurt, $137,000.
Bessie D. Hubbard to Michael D. Blackstock and Don R. Ashworth, 10 acres, Highway 57, Pittsylvania County, $74,900.
Howard Keith Dalton and Shelby D. Dalton to Michael Keith Shriver and Janet Katherine Vasser Shriver, one acre, State Road 665, Pittsylvania County, $125,500.
Gordon McDaniel and Barbara McDaniel to David Lee Deane, partial tract D, 35.65 acres, State Route 622, Pittsylvania County, $60,000.
Virginia H. Cook to Reginald Maurice Brown, five acres, 1.25 acres and parcel, Staunton River District, no money transferred.
David J. Morgan to Carol B. McDowell, lot one B-three, 0.719 acre, State Road 919, Pittsylvania County, $147,000.
Mary Jane Moorefield to Kelly Real Estate, lot one and 1.028 acres, Holt Street, Town of Chatham, $115,000.
Terry L. Holley and Pamela D. Holley to Kelly Real Estate, various lots, Pittsylvania County, $185,000.
Anne S. Turner (Delphia Ann Shelton Turner) and Michael G. Turner to Kelly Real Estate, 0.872 acre, Route 718, Pittsylvania County, $100,000.
Barry Wells Parrish and Patricia Smith Parrish to Glenda Parrish Simpson, 2.17 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Cecil T. Carter (Cecil Ann Carter) and Cecil Ann Tarpley Carter to Trisa Manning Jones (Trisa Ferman Jones), tract two, Pittsylvania County, $2,333.
James C. Slaughter III to Thomas S. Stump and Kathryn F. Stump, 0.146 acre, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Anne H. Adams to Robert J. Adams and Hollie S. Adams, 2.189 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Gary W. Shields and Dianne T. Shields (Dianne M. Tuck) to Tiffany M. Otto and Phillip Osborne, lot two, tract three A, Callands-Gretna District, $120,000.
Stevie K. Scott and Allison J. Scott to Melissa Ann Sally and Shawn Westley Reynolds, lot nine, Tunstall District, $92,000.
Sandra Lee Richardson to Marlene Dorothy Hall, parcel C two A, 4.87 acres, Dan River District, $145,000.
Christi R. Nichols to Larry Henry Morris and Patty Honbarrier Morris, tract E, 5.105 acres, Pittsylvania County, $25,000.
Recorded Jan. 22
Patrick W. Sheldon, Joanne E. Sheldon, Patrick T. Sheldon and Sherri Leigh Sheldon to Patrick T. Sheldon and Sherri Leigh Sheldon, lot A, 1.503 acres and lot B, 1.717, Highway 29, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
James C. Slaughter III to Timothy D. Robertson, parcel, Pittsylvania County, $35,000.
Lance S. Meadows to Roger Meadows, 4.025 acres, State Route 681, Pittsylvania County, $69,000.
CW Properties Incorporated to Thomas Youngblood and Mary Youngblood, 2.742 acres, Route 40, Chatham District, $219,000.
Aaron Vesterfelt and Corie Ann Vesterfelt to Theresa Ann Abood, 10 acres, Pittsylvania County, $47,000.
Angela Dawn Reece Harris, Heather Starr Reece Romero and Dorinda Lucretia Black Reece to Bryan Oliver Robertson and Desiree Ann Robertson, lot seven, Whispering Pines, Pittsylvania County, $225,000.
Joseph E. Blair and Robertha Ann B. Hayden to Elizabeth Hutson, 2.6 acres and 1.97 acres, Pittsylvania County, $90,000.
Derek L. Griffin and Kelsey M. Griffin t Theresa R. Hayden and Jerry W. Duncan, lot three, 0.690 acre, State Route 841, Pittsylvania County, $158,000.
Fannie Mae (Federal National Mortgage Association) to Lisa Nicole East and Anthony Jaye Wooten, lot 44 and 45, U.S. Highway 58, Pittsylvania County, $248,000.
Timothy Joe Duffer and Kristy Dichello Duffer to Timothy Joe Duffer and Kristy Dichello Duffer, parcel A, 4.333 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.