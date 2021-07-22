Dan River Region real estate transfers

City of Danville
Recorded June 14
- TR Properties Inc. to Wise Developments, Piney Forest Road and Tanglewood Drive, partially taxed in Pittsylvania County and City of Danville, $2,500,000.
Recorded June 21
- John G. Eggleston and Carol C. Eggleston to John G. Eggleston Jr., 70 feet, lot two, section D, 181 Beverly Road, no money transferred.
- Finlay Interest 5 to Bridge Street Properties, 1.693 acres, 601 Bridge St., and Colquhoun Street, lot 23 A, $4,600,000.
- Amando Mora and Petra Mora to Jose Mojica, 50 feet, lot 41, 396 Overby St., $21,000.
- Randy Gibson Jr. and Hannah Reed to Robert Investment Properties, 0.703 acre, Fox Hollow Drive, lot 13,$12,000.
- Jeffrey D. Gignac to Charles Brian Dykes and Nicole Spradlin-Dykes, partial lot nine, block nine, 317 Virginia Ave., $187,000.
- Mary Teresa Wilson to Charlie Wilson III, ½ Interest in lot 13, 14, Hamilton Street, no money transferred.
- Frances Bell Simms and George R. Bell to B&J of Danville, 2.016 acres, 772 Mount Cross Road, $84,000.
- The Secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development of Washington, D.C. to Elecia D. Chumley, lot one, 833 Main Street, $177,337.
- Clarence E. Adams, Robert B. Adams, Wanda A. Henderson, Thomas E. Adams and Dennis Wayne Adams to Elkins South, 60 feet, lot 24, section D, 89 Ashlawn Drive, $46,000.
- Industrial Development Authority of Danville to City of Danville, VA., Main Street, no money transferred.
- URW Community Federal Credit Union to Tony Lashunta Hamlett, partial block 24 324 Kemper Road, $29,500.
- URW Community Federal Credit Union to Tony Lashunta Hamlett, partial b, 124 Kemper Road, $18,500.
- Andrew L. Miller to Andrew L. Rodgers, 674 Lee St., no money transferred.
- Gold A. Adkins Jr. and Linda D. Adkins to MJM Capital, 69.9 feet, lot 20, section F, 85 Glen Oak Drive, $29,900.
- David B. Webb and Kimberly B. Webb to MJM Capital, 50 feet, lots four and five, section A, 128 Lowell St., $50,000.
Recorded May 22
- Jackie L. King and Felisa D. King MJM Capital, 39 feet, lot 27, 102 Williams St., $39,900.
- Wyatt Watkins to Karen W. Watkins, lot 18, section H, 324 Kennon Drive, no money transferred.
- Susanne R. Singer to Ewen Riddell and Nancy Riddell, lots 16-17, section A, $691,000.
- Crystal Gunn White (Crystal Gunn) to Jonathan L. King, 50 feet, lot 33, section B, 115 Koyeton Way, $10,900.
- A&S Property Management to Nichols C. Degarmo and Danville Rental Properties, lots 35-36, 108 and 128 Bradford and Hartford Streets, $79,900.
- Byron Crawford, Robin Frye Crawford and Michelle Crawford to Michelle Crawford and Colin Ray Wilson, lot five, section N, 202 Third Avenue, no money transferred.
- The Betterton Group to RJB Holdings, 50 feet, lot seven, 127 Northwest Blvd., $68,000.
- Stride Properties to Pin Oak Properties, parcel one: 0.16 acre; parcel two: lot one-A, .26 acre, 112 Kent St., $59,000.
Recorded June 23
- Mary Page Wiseman Foster and Agnes Penultina Wiseman Bradford to David Russell Lovell, lots 44-50, 162 Howeland Circle, $53,000.
- Joyce M. Franklin to Tamara Burton Belotti and Maria Belotti, parcel one: 200 feet lots nine-12, block A, Hunter Street; parcel two: 100 feet lots 22, 23, 37, 38, block A, 440 Mimosa St., $14,000.
- Joyce M. Franklin to Tamara Burton Belotti and Maria Belotti, lot eight and partial lot seven, Hunter Street, $3,000.
- Jetti A. Collie to Cynthia L. Collie, lot four, section A, 368 Hanley Circle, no money transferred.
Pittsylvania County
Recorded June 21
- The Farmers Bank of Appomattox to Jeffrey Doty and Lynn Doty, lot 92, section C, Staunton River District, $16,000.
- Cheryl A. Darnell to Savana Lee Wade and Cody Ryan Owen, 0.87 acre, State Road 718, Pittsylvania County, $115,000.
- Kathryn Marie Harris (Kathryn Marie Morris) and Kathryn Marie Fulp to Chad D. Parrett, 0.46 acre, State Route 745, Blairs District, $10,000.
- Leslie G. Carter to Donna Michelle Deshazor, 2.714 acres, State Route 963 and State Highway 360, Pittsylvania County, $190,000.
- John F. Riddle to Daniel Brenner and Katherine S. Brenner, 12.898 acres, Chatham District, $36,250.
- Douglas H. Morrison and JoAnn W. Morrison to John A. Sadler and Patricia M. Sadler, tract B, State Route 1056, Tunstall District, $380,000.
- Ronald M. Allen to The Invicta Revocable Trust Agreement, lot 18A, section D, Forestroad Drive, Pittsylvania County, $270,000.
- The Brady Impact Trust to Equity Trust Co., 0.75 acre, State Route, 670, Staunton River District, $35,160.
- Sydney Marie Gauldin to Kay Cummings, tract two, 24.627 acres, and 25.6 acres, State Road 750, Pittsylvania County, $499,000.
- Service Max to Patricia L. Howell, lot A, 0.469 acre, State Road 713, Pittsylvania County, $123,000.
- Motley Rentals to Ethan D. Parker, parcel, 36.17 acres, Pittsylvania County, $213,500.
- Susan Gwen Moschler, David Frank Ingram III, Angie Lee Hamlett and Kent Scott Ingram to Edward McMillan Ingram, tract 97 C, 6.017 acres, Pittsylvania County, $167,000.
- Lisa Lewis Ingram, Kathy Lewis Burdette and Douglas Ray Lewis Jr. to Douglas Ray Lewis Jr., 3.1 acres and 2.24 acres, Pittsylvania County, $180,000.
Recorded June 22
- Ronsam Investments to Yates Mobile Service Corp. d/b/a Yates Home Sales, lot six, 1.176 acres, State Road 360, Pittsylvania County, $18,500.
- Yates Mobile Service Corp. d/b/a Yates Home Sales to Jamond L. Withers and Jazmin Imari Hendrickson-Withers, lot six, 1.176 acres, State Road 360, Pittsylvania County, $255,641.02.
- Allen F. Bennett and Joann P. Bennett to Karen S. Bennett, lot 13, State Route 612, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Thompson & Wyatt Inc. to James A. Bradshaw and Christine E. Bradshaw, 0.905 acre, Tunstall District, $1,000.
- Cynthia D. Sparks to James William Keel and Lesly Pineda-Manzano, lot 20, section B, Ridgecrest Subdivision, Pittsylvania County, $173,200.
- William S. Williams Jr. to Betty Jo Harris, tract 17, 13.544 acres, Pittsylvania County, $120,000.
- Mason A. Hutson (Virginia Mason Anderson Hutson to Matthew Joseph Gery and Melvin Douglas Gery Jr., 107.94 acres, State Road 57, Pittsylvania County, $253,659.
- Sylvia K. Irby devisee under the last will and testament of Charlie Shelton to Harris Land and Timber Co., DBA Country Land Buyers, lot two, 11.00 acres, $5,000.
- Sylvia K. Irby devisee under the last will and testament of Charlie Shelton to Harris Land and Timber Co., DBA County Land Buyers, lot two, 11.00 acres, Pittsylvania County, $5,000.