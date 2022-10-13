Dan River Region real estate transfers

City of Danville
Recorded Sept. 26
- James Emmitt Cole Jr. to Amber MAH, 50 feet, lot 18, section M, 121 Schoolfield Drive, $76,530.
- Donald A. Hardison II and Angela Dawn Hardison to Block One Properties, 50 feet, lot 17, block 22, 131 Hughes St., $29,750.
- Bobby G. Stratton to The Betterton Group, 100 feet, lots 70-73, 2978 Westover Drive, $55,000.
- Nancy A. Womack to Ponsanna D. Womack (Ponsiana D. Womack), 50 feet, lots 12-13, 1200 Lamar St., $25,600.
Recorded Sept. 27
- Toa Truong and Loan T. Tran to Dan Du and Lua Tran, 140.97 feet, lot five, section B, 417 South Woodberry Ave., $150,000.
- D&R Jones to The View at Franklin, parcel one: lots one-14; parcel two: 18.679 acre, American Legion Blvd., $515,500.
- Carroll S. Buchanan (Carroll S. Clark) to Randy T. Riddle, 60 feet, lot 25, 152 Sherwood Drive, no money transferred.
Recorded Sept. 29
- Linda Jean Schmitt, James G. Wallace, Gary R. Wallace, Richard B. Wallace and Anthony Wallace to ZZ2 Holdings, 69.99 feet, lot four, section V, 18 Dallas Ave., $33,102.
- Gladys Mae Sink to Raymond K. Sink, partial lots 124, 131-132 and lots 125-130, 138 Beech Ave., no money transferred.
- Raymond K. Sink to James L. Adams and Julie S. Coates, partial lots 124, 131-132 and lots 125-130, 138 Beech Ave., $150,000.
Recorded Sept. 30
- Thomas Lee Thornton Jr. to Katherine Jones, 70 feet, lot 27, section N, 217 Skylark Drive, $168,000.
- Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority to Block One Properties, lot one, 860 Green St., $32,000.
- Timothy Dale Nance and Charles D. Nance to TRT Rentals, 70 feet, lot 18, 130 Laramie Circle, $115,000.
- David A. Long Jr. and Lou Ann Long to Timothy R. Pruitt, 70 feet, lot 117, 1602 Glenn St., $45,000.
- Aaron N. Stainback to Lakeysier Franklin and Derick Franklin, 63 feet, lot 10, section D, 92 Bishop Ave., $137,000.
- Timothy White to Sarah L. McFarlane, 261 Eastwood Drive, $189,000.
Recorded Oct. 3
- Teresa E. Williams and Mark L. Emerson to Jason Woods, lot A, 76 Vandola Road, $12,000.
- Cynthia K. Blair to Gibson Properties, lots 21-22, 309 Clover Lane and Vine Circle, $114,000.
- Christian Leigh Moon-Sullivan to David Simmons, lot 39, 1475 Claiborne St., $64,000.
- Patricia C. Sterner to Dontae Lawson, lot 15, 118 Lorillard Circle, $50,000.
- Mattie B. Fitzgerald (Mattie Beatrice Banks Fitzgerald) to Patrice Marcel Mitchell, 50 feet, lot 12, Swanson Street, no money transferred.
- River Properties Management to Rebecca Freeman, 50 feet, lot 20, block 22, 134 Kemper Road, $15,000.
- William Larry Yarbour Jr. (William Larry Yarbour) to Dehart Rentals, lot 13, section V, 820 Westview Drive, $120,000.
- Donyell E. Holliness to James L. Williams, lot 11, 920 Jefferson St. , $4,000.
- Janet B. Ferrell, Carolyn Bradshaw Roberts (Carolyn B. Midkiff) and Joan Marie Hulette (Joan B. Hulette) to James E. Saunders Jr., 1327 Westover Drive.