 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
Real Estate Transfers

Dan River Region real estate transfers

  • 0

City of Danville

Recorded Sept. 26

  • James Emmitt Cole Jr. to Amber MAH, 50 feet, lot 18, section M, 121 Schoolfield Drive, $76,530.
  • Donald A. Hardison II and Angela Dawn Hardison to Block One Properties, 50 feet, lot 17, block 22, 131 Hughes St., $29,750.
  • Bobby G. Stratton to The Betterton Group, 100 feet, lots 70-73, 2978 Westover Drive, $55,000.
  • Nancy A. Womack to Ponsanna D. Womack (Ponsiana D. Womack), 50 feet, lots 12-13, 1200 Lamar St., $25,600.

Recorded Sept. 27

  • Toa Truong and Loan T. Tran to Dan Du and Lua Tran, 140.97 feet, lot five, section B, 417 South Woodberry Ave., $150,000.
  • D&R Jones to The View at Franklin, parcel one: lots one-14; parcel two: 18.679 acre, American Legion Blvd., $515,500.
  • Carroll S. Buchanan (Carroll S. Clark) to Randy T. Riddle, 60 feet, lot 25, 152 Sherwood Drive, no money transferred.

People are also reading…

Recorded Sept. 29

  • Linda Jean Schmitt, James G. Wallace, Gary R. Wallace, Richard B. Wallace and Anthony Wallace to ZZ2 Holdings, 69.99 feet, lot four, section V, 18 Dallas Ave., $33,102.
  • Gladys Mae Sink to Raymond K. Sink, partial lots 124, 131-132 and lots 125-130, 138 Beech Ave., no money transferred.
  • Raymond K. Sink to James L. Adams and Julie S. Coates, partial lots 124, 131-132 and lots 125-130, 138 Beech Ave., $150,000.

Recorded Sept. 30

  • Thomas Lee Thornton Jr. to Katherine Jones, 70 feet, lot 27, section N, 217 Skylark Drive, $168,000.
  • Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority to Block One Properties, lot one, 860 Green St., $32,000.
  • Timothy Dale Nance and Charles D. Nance to TRT Rentals, 70 feet, lot 18, 130 Laramie Circle, $115,000.
  • David A. Long Jr. and Lou Ann Long to Timothy R. Pruitt, 70 feet, lot 117, 1602 Glenn St., $45,000.
  • Aaron N. Stainback to Lakeysier Franklin and Derick Franklin, 63 feet, lot 10, section D, 92 Bishop Ave., $137,000.
  • Timothy White to Sarah L. McFarlane, 261 Eastwood Drive, $189,000.

Recorded Oct. 3

  • Teresa E. Williams and Mark L. Emerson to Jason Woods, lot A, 76 Vandola Road, $12,000.
  • Cynthia K. Blair to Gibson Properties, lots 21-22, 309 Clover Lane and Vine Circle, $114,000.
  • Christian Leigh Moon-Sullivan to David Simmons, lot 39, 1475 Claiborne St., $64,000.
  • Patricia C. Sterner to Dontae Lawson, lot 15, 118 Lorillard Circle, $50,000.
  • Mattie B. Fitzgerald (Mattie Beatrice Banks Fitzgerald) to Patrice Marcel Mitchell, 50 feet, lot 12, Swanson Street, no money transferred.
  • River Properties Management to Rebecca Freeman, 50 feet, lot 20, block 22, 134 Kemper Road, $15,000.
  • William Larry Yarbour Jr. (William Larry Yarbour) to Dehart Rentals, lot 13, section V, 820 Westview Drive, $120,000.
  • Donyell E. Holliness to James L. Williams, lot 11, 920 Jefferson St. , $4,000.
  • Janet B. Ferrell, Carolyn Bradshaw Roberts (Carolyn B. Midkiff) and Joan Marie Hulette (Joan B. Hulette) to James E. Saunders Jr., 1327 Westover Drive. 
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Retreating Russians leave their comrades' bodies behind

Retreating Russians leave their comrades' bodies behind

Russian troops abandoned a key Ukrainian city so rapidly that they left the bodies of their comrades in the streets. The scene offered more evidence Tuesday of Moscow’s latest military defeat as it struggles to hang on to four regions of Ukraine that it illegally annexed last week. Russia’s upper house of parliament rubber-stamped the annexations Tuesday after “referendums” that Ukraine and its Western allies dismissed as fraudulent. Responding to the move, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy formally ruled out talks with Russia. Meanwhile, the U.S. announced it would provide an additional $625 million in military aid to Ukraine, including more of the advanced rocket systems credited with helping Ukraine's military momentum.

Gasoline prices jump again in Dan River Region

Gasoline prices jump again in Dan River Region

On Wednesday, the average for a gallon of gas was $3.42 in Danville and Pittsylvania County, noticeably higher after prices appeared to be nudging downward to about $3 per gallon only a few weeks ago.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

What to Watch for in the US Jobs Report

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert