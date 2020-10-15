Dan River Region real estate transfers

City of Danville
Sept. 21
Justin Michael Adkins to Steven D. Chestnut and Bonita H. Chestnut, 60 feet, lot 44, section D, 34 Ashlawn Drive, $42,000.
Michael D. Nelms to Michael D. Nelms and Karen Coree Garland, 181.58 feet, 238 James Road and lot three A two, Conifer Drive, no money transferred.
Betty L. Ellis to Betty L. Ellis and Sherry L. Dixon, 65 feet, lot 22, 230 Bel Aire Drive, no money transferred.
Sept. 22
Gordon F. Reynolds II, Hope R. McKay and Jonathan Reynolds to Alexander D. Veney and Le-Vadie Hamlett Veney, lot 34, section P, 217 Hampton Drive, $48,000.
M&J Investments to Blue Heels Real Estate Investors, lot D, 142 North Ave., $22,500.
Carrington Center to John C. Hoag, Unit 804, Phase Five Oak Park, 4180 Riverside Drive, $180,000.
Sept. 23
Frances G. Osborne to Ferika T. Osborne, parcel one, 106 Williams Street, no money transferred.
Frances G. Osborne to Faron T. Osborne Sr., 56 feet, lot 103, 700 Bradley Road, no money transferred.
C-Peralta Home Improvement to Vincent Travis Congiagioco, lot eight, 449 Locust Lane, $45,000.
Johnson Realty of Virginia Incorporated to RE Express, 85 feet, lot 16, section R, 209 Kittyhawk Drive, $58,814.
Sept. 24
Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority to Sara H. Ahn, partial lot 54 ½, 140 Ross St., $53,000.
Rose B. Standfield to Tyresha Rose Parker and Terran S. Hill, lots 10-11, section one, 221 Timberlake Drive, no money transferred.
Samuel B. Martin Jr. to Samuel B. Martin Jr., 100 feet, lot 16, 538 Beech Tree Court, no money transferred.
John M. Burton Sr. to Makkam Holdings Company, 50 feet, lot seven, 105 Lincoln St., $5,000.
John M. Burton Sr. to Makkam Holdings Company, 50 feet, lot 11, 109 Lincoln St., $5,000.
H&B Investment Properties (H&B Properties) to Henry Steve Richardson Jr., parcel: partial tract A, State Road 265, American Legion Boulevard, $10.
Raymond Brett Jones to Richard Irvin Jones, parcel one: partial tract A, State Road 265, American Legion Boulevard, no money transferred.
Sept. 25
Nita Leftwich to Vada Danville MHP, lot C, Third Avenue West, $8,260.
Anthony G. Dodson to The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, lot one B, 417 Bradley Road, $4,800.
Tangela Stephanie Hairston to Rodney Barnett and Shanon Barnett, 67.5 feet, lot 167 and partial lot 169, 835 Wyllie Ave., $12,000.
Edward C. Hill and Delois B. Hill (Delois B. Cabell) to Cassell Clark Fitzgerald Sr., parcel one and two, partial lot 81, 695 Stokes St., no money transferred.
Frank M. Shields (Frank Shields) to Nicholas Preston, 330 Juless St., $45,000.
Dorothy Keesee, Fred Wayne Coffey, Betty Holley and Anna Ludwick to R&O Rentals, lot 17, section M, 208 Arnett Blvd., $47,000.
Recorded Sept. 28
Russell Lee Roach Jr. and Marie Craig to Bilal B. Alababseh, 80 feet, lot 10, section D, 320 Oakwood Circle, $105,000.
Rufus Fuller (Rufus Fuller III) and Sylvia Fuller to Rufus Fuller III and Sylvia Fuller, lot one, section P, 103 Druid Court, no money transferred.
Laura E. Harrison to Tara Michel Hubbard, lot 16, section O, 122 Rockford Place, $166,000.
Pittsylvania County
Sept. 23
Bonnie Chatmon (Bonnie C. Hair) to Marshall E. Bomar and Renee S. Bomar, parcel two, 2.80 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Frances A. Hubbard to Brenda Faye Tarpley, lots 31 thru 34, ½ interest, State Road 866, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Lisa J. French and Douglas L. French to Greg Phillips, lot 18, Eagles Shores Subdivision, Pittsylvania County, $1,954.97.
Rhonda O. Loftis Edwards (Rhonda O. Loftis) to Raymond M. Odum and Vickoria O. Odum, lot 16, 0.856 acre, Carefree Lane, Dan River District, $32,600.
Sept. 24
Michael N. Wells and Shirley D. Wells to Earnest Nathaniel Williams, lot six, State Road 614, Tunstall District, $77,500.
Ricky Lee Wilson to Pin Oak Properties, lot eight, 1.129 acres, State Road 712, Pittsylvania County, $40,400.
Annie H. Dodson to Billy Dodson, parcel, and new tract two 10.00 acres State Road 703, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Cindy Edwards Reynolds and Michael T. Reynolds to Michael T. Reynolds and Cindy Edwards Reynolds, 1.249 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Wilson Barker to Lee H. Jones and Edna M. Jones, 14.14 acres, State Road 733, Pittsylvania County, $60,337.
Kennon G. Robertson and Kathryn Lynn Robertson to Joni J. Adkins, parcel A-six, Whispering Pines Subdivision, Pittsylvania County, $142,000.
Stacy D. Yeatts and Dorinda B. Yeatts to Autumu Quintero and Elaine Quintero Sleigh, 10.33 acres, new section two, Meadow Ridge Subdivision, $25,000.
Vincent L. Tuck and Sharon T. Dinwiddie to Rodney W. Thacker, lot two, 0.971 acre, Staunton River District, $18,000.
Sept. 25
Amy O. Slate and Laura O. Mason to Thomas M. Crawley, lot 34 and 35, School Road, Town of Hurt, $100,000.
C. Farms Incorporated to Timothy A. Dockery and Regina C. Dockery, lot four, section H, Ridgecrest II, Pittsylvania County, $23,500.
Aleisa P. Dillard (Aleisa P. Oakes) and Michael T. Dillard to Sarah O. Arnold and Michael T. Dillard, lot 44, and partial lot 43, Town of Hurt, no money transferred.
Robert T. Chenery, Janis J. Chenery and Tasha P. Jordan to Justin Lovelace, parcel, State Route 722, Pittsylvania County, $60,000.
Hilda M. Valentine to Barry Antonio Ferrell and Karen D. Ferrell, parcel B two, 1.000 acre, Maya Lane, Pittsylvania County, $270,000.
Evan Hawks and Amanda Hawks to Amanda Hawks, various parcels, Highway 851, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Garry H. Debord and Joy D. Debord to Caleb William Adams and Amber Debord Adams, 23.57 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Sept. 28
Elizabeth C. Reynolds, Mary N. Reynolds and Jean B. Reynolds to ROR, various parcels, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Andrea Leigh Guthrie Ferduson (Andrea Leigh Guthrie) to Christopher Wayne Perdieu and Dionne Eades Perdieu, lot 45, section A, Callands-Gretna District, $12,500.
Teresa B. Lassiter and Dianne B. Hastings to Michael David Altheimer, 1.557 acres, Dan River District, $150,000.
Gary Charles Manville and Debra Annette Manville to Michael Stanford Payne and Marcia Marie Cobb-Payne, lot 18, Mallard Lake Subdivision, Pittsylvania County, $192,500.
Roland M. Flego to Dean Parsons and Susan Parsons, lot 44 A, 2.00 acres, State Route 701, Pittsylvania County, $139,900.
James A. Ramsey, Wallace B. Ramsey and Flossie R. Wilson to Andrew Dallas Berger, four lots, Pittsylvania County, $25,000.
Steve R. Crews, Charolette P. Crews, Karen Diane Carlsen (Karen Diane Crews) and Sean Carlsen to Karen Diane Carlsen and Sean Carlsen, 10 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Jerri D. Ratliff Sr. to Jerri D. Ratliff Sr., parcel K, 5.014 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Jerri D. Ratliff Sr. to Jerri D. Ratliff Sr., parcel J, 5.014 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
John R. Turner, Mark Grove Turner and Richard C. Turner to Ronald L. Carty Jr. and Barbara A. Carty, 184.304 acres, Pittsylvania County, $481,450.69.
Sept. 29
Charles C. Finney III to Glenn Terry III and Jennifer Dawn Terry, lot two, 1.56 acres and lot three, 1.19 acres, State Road 866, Pittsylvania County, $249,000.
Vicki Dickerson Mason to James Pribble, tract 20, 5.040 acres, Pittsylvania County, $120,000.
Dorothy W. Fuller and Linard F. Fuller to Citibank, 10 acres, Pittsylvania County, $35,700.
William R. Fields to Fireside Land, lot four, 5.25 acres, Callands-Gretna District, $4,970.
Jerry Lee Dodd to Kenneth Wayne Dodd, lot 35, State Route 744 and lot three, 2.36 acres, ½ interest, Pittsylvania County, $70,000.
Melissa A. Reamey to Mark D. Gottieb and Kay L. Borr, 1.43 acres, State Road 672, Callands-Gretna District, $145,000.
Lisa L. Sutton to Tammy S. Moore, tract B one, Angie Road, Pittsylvania County, $185,000.
Brian H. Simmons (Brian Simmons) to Carl W. Stone and Catherine L. Stone, 30 acres, State Route 605 and 612, Pittsylvania County, $24,500.
Michael W. Collins and Tammy W. Collins to Joseph P. Stringer and Kathleen M. Stringer, lot 12, Westridge Drive, Pittsylvania County, $330,000.
Christopher Mayes and Christy Abbott Mayes (Christy Taylor) to Jerrod Deandra Motley, lot 28, section II, Mallard Lake Subdivision, Pittsylvania County, $176,000.
George Vance Burnette to Asif B. Khan, parcel, Va. 41, Pittsylvania County, $53,000.
Alvin Cole, Rhonda J. Ellis and Latanya Patriece Raglin to David L. Hancock II, lot 21 and partial lot 20, State Highway 703, Pittsylvania County, $115,000.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.