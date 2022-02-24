Dan River Region real estate transfers

City of Danville
Recorded Jan. 24
- Conley, LLC to JLE Urban Realty LLP, parcel one: lot four A, 2500 and 2510 West Main St., and Holcombe Street, $90,000.
- Verlyn D. Emswiler to Jacob Woods and Raegan Margaret Harris, lots 22-23, 162 Setliff St., $185,000.
Recorded Jan. 25
- Gus P. Kostopanagiotis and Joanne Kostopanagiotis to R&S Properties, 1.359 acres, lot 41, section H, 126 Kensington Court, $710,000.
- Thelma Mayo King to Pascal Property Management, lot 14, section A, 2141 Robin Hood Court, $8,000.
- Tameka Jiggetts to Valdivia Holdings, 44.33 feet, lot six, 145 Walker St., $15,000.
- Gus Walker Dyer III to Henry A. Leggett Jr., 110 feet, lot 23, section B, Dover Place, $8,000.
Recorded Jan. 26
- Jattma Properties to ZDC Danville 64, LLC, 627 Arnett Blvd., $2,412,500.
Recorded Jan. 27
- Phoenix Homes to Jese Salvador Zavala Umana, 1.12 acres, 1303 Halifax Road, $60,000.
- Jonathan N. Hilliard and Bethany W. Hilliard to Alexis Rivera, lot 21, section K, 527 Brightwell Drive, $189,900.
- Sandra Gregory to Johnathan Neal Hilliard and Bethany Woods Hilliard, lot seven, section A, 33 Lake Heron Drive, $365,000.
Recorded Jan. 28
- David M. Fieldman to MBEWNCBC, LLC, 48.22 feet, lot 10, 166 Marshall Terrace, $149,500.
- Robert Garfield Lakey and Richie D. Lakey to Ashley Nicole Doolin, 80 feet, lot three, section seven, 130 Melrose Drive, $112,000.
- Justin Michael Adams to Beth Ellen Lathe Clark and Cynthia S. Lathe, lot 36, section B, 617 Dover Place, $279,900.
- EENAPAK, LLC to EENAPAK2, LLC, 1.197 acres, tract A, Park Avenue, no money transferred.
- Jacqueline V. Belinchak to Emily Elisabeth Ince, lot three, section A, 301 Randolph St., $155,000.
- Kenneth Lindsey to Fredis A. Basquez Cabrera, lot four, 106 Camp St., $12,000.
- Keith S. Wilson to Khalid’s Rental Service, 50 feet, lot one, section F, 210 Farrar St., $24,000.
- James Takes and Denise Cole Takes to MAT 7, LLC, lot B one, Woodcrest Heights, $44,000.
- SBN VI REO, LLC to Luca Belle Investments, lots B-two B and B-two C, 121 Piney Forest Road, $800,000.
- Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority to Diane Marie Barbee, 142 Chestnut St., $1.
- Phoenix Homes to Milk & Honey Properties, 218.21 feet, lots 12 and 112, 408 Randolph St., $146,000.
- Danville Regional Medical Center to 505 Rison Street, LLC, Unit 140, Stratford Plaza Condo, 505 Rison St., 140, $150,000.
Pittsylvania County
Recorded Jan. 21
- Burton Farmville Holdings to Sycamore Legacy, various parcels, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Lois A. Saunders to Danny Lee Saunders, partial tract two, State Highway 695, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Ruth Elliott Terry (Ruth E. Terry), Mary Ruth Elliott Terry and Sandra T. Diemer to Scott M. Terry, 66.736 acres, State Road 744, Pittsylvania County, $185,000.
- Paula D. McKinley and Wendy D. Brunick to David Underwood, tract D, 5.033 acres, State Road 809, Callands-Gretna District, $22,000.
Recorded Jan. 24
- Milton Witcher and Barbara Dyer Witcher to Milton Witcher and Barbara Dyer Witcher, 4.50 acres, State Route 612, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Vicki L. Dunn to Steven M. Miceli Sr. and Tracey A. Miceli, tract 19, 3.500 acres, Pittsylvania County, $35,000.
- Marjie N. Haden to Glenn Edward Norcutt and Lynn Franklin Norcutt, 59 ¾ acres, Staunton River District, no money transferred.
- Harold W. Jones Jr. to Ian J. Gunter and Cassidy Blair Elliott, lot A, 0.750 acre, Pittsylvania County, $221,600.
- Ryland A. Henderson and Taeok Henderson to Tiffany Brooke Bray, lot nine, section A, Forest Brook Estates, Blairs District, $155,000.
Recorded Jan. 25
- Kathy D. Cook to April L. Rudder and Steven A. Rudder, lot 10, 0.88 acre, Pittsylvania County, $84,000.
- Ivy Land Co. to Dwayne Jimenez and Vicki Jimenez, lot 18, Phase one, Sunset Bay, Gretna District, $45,000.
- Larry W. Compton and Julia M. Compton to Ronald Anderson Gulick III, lot four, Harts Landing Subdivision, Pittsylvania County, $764,000.
- Lisa R. Caviness to Samuel David Mantiply and Leslie Barkerdale Mantiply, lot 28, section A, Pittsylvania County, $356,000.
Recorded Jan. 26
- Roach Legacy to Misty M. Brooks and Tommy L. Brooks, lot two, 20.683 acres, Pittsylvania County, $52,000.
- Custer Rentals to Michael R. Puckett and Sunshine D. Puckett, lot 41, s. s93 acres, State Route 841, Pittsylvania County, $120,000.
- Gary Michael Knick and Martha Elliott Knick to Mindy Knick Marsha and Hollie Knick Dodd, 0.83 acre, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Vincent E. Farthing and Virginia A. Farthing to Vincent E. Farthing, tract seven, 5.026 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Recorded Jan. 27
- Prophet H. Cobbs Jr. to Micah Chadwick Cobbs, lots A and B, State Road 706, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Jacob L. White and Madison P. White to Lawrence D. White and Darlene W. White, lots six and seven, partial lot eight, section one, Jasperwood Park, Staunton River District, $210,000.
- Virginia Ann Barbour and Thomas L. Barbour to Lashawn I. Bain, lot F, 0.46 acre, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Christopher L. Osborne and Jolie S. Osborne to Andrew Parker, parcel A, 0.617 acre, Pittsylvania County, $175,000.
- Jeffrey B. Hill and Kathy Jo Hill to Robert Mosher and Jacqueline Mosher, 14.408 acres, State Road 629, Pittsylvania County, $292,000.
- Weyerhaeuser NR Co. to Christopher Lessard and Brittany Lessard, tracts four and five, Callands-Gretna District, $95,000.
Recorded Jan. 28
- Kimberly Moss Key to Kimberly Moss Key and Joseph T. Key, tract 16 A, 6.171 acres, State Road 961, Westover District, no money transferred.
- Casey Lynn Perkins and Jesika Leigh Perkins to Haley’s Properties, lot A one, 1.298 acres, Pittsylvania County, $20,000.
- Neal W. Walters (conservator for the estate of Raymond T. Swinson Jr.) to NBS Real Estate, lot five, map I, Mary J. Lewis Estate, U.S. Highway 29, Pittsylvania County, $50,000.
- Realty First to Nicholas Groome and Nicole Groome, parcel 10, 4.840 acres, Pittsylvania County, $14,500.
- Jasper Holdings to Robert A. Graves, lot four and tract five, Staunton River District, $60,000.
- Annie Florence Myers to Jeneen Lynette Robinson, lot B, 5.89 acres, Callands Road, Pittsylvania County, $1.
- Larry D. Keller and Linnae N. Keller to Joshua B. Keller and Gabrielle G. Keller, tract three, 5.063 acres, Dan River District, no money transferred.
- Brent T. Mabe and Michelle Mabe to Olga Lara Capetillo, lot nine, section B, Splendors Gate Road, Westover District, $8,600.
- C2 Holdings to Victor Blaine Phillips Jr., 0.36 acre, State Road 1519, Pittsylvania County, $50,000.