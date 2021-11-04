Dan River Region real estate transfers

City of Danville
Recorded Oct. 4
- Richmond Cedar Works to 411 Craghead, Bridge Street, $2,400,000.
- Effie R. Rhamy and Myron C. Rhamy to Effie R. Rhamy, 65 feet, lot 22, section G, 452 Brentwood Drive, no money transferred.
- Ruth A. Bost and Kimberly C. Willis to Nester Holdings, 70 feet, lot three, section E, 525 Parkland Drive, $86,110.
- Shields Investment Co. of Danville Inc. (Shields Realty Co. Inc.) to 4 Real 4 Real, 3.8 acres, 201 Audubon Drive, $560,000.
- Parker Road to Kelly Real Estate, 2946 West Main St., $1,500,000.
- Parker Road to FJD Properties, 331 and 349 Virginia Ave. and Floral Avenue, $96,000.
- Parker Road to FJG Properties, lot 17A, block A, 348 Virginia Ave., $182,000.
- Piedmont Physician Investors to FJG Properties, 81.6 feet, lot 17B, 432 Virginia Ave., and Floral Avenue, $156,000.
Recorded Oct. 5
- Lisa M. Clark to Jacob Ray Woods, 50 feet, lot 27, 5 London Drive, no money transferred.
- Betterton Group to RJB Holdings, 67.2 feet, lots nine and 10 and partial lot 11, 1501 Blair Loop Road, $42,500.
- Altaf F. Qadir to DVA Holdings, 50 feet, lots eight and nine, section A, 146 Lowell St., $35,000.
- Paul D. Tucker and Linda J. Tucker to Tony A. Burnett Sr. and Tony A. Burnett Jr., 2.491 acres, lot three, 358 Pinecrest Drive, $250,000.
- Brittany S. Adams to MJM Capital, 106 feet, lot 20B, block nine, 213 Moffett St., $45,000.
- Gina Gaye Shavers Brown (Gina Gaye Shaves) and Robin Renell Shavers to Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority, lot six, Bradley Road, no money transferred.
- Michael E. Meeler to Alvin Cooper and Tara T. Thompson, 70 feet, lot seven, 150 Ashwood Place, $195,500.
- WBI Consulting Group Inc. to Melih Kaylan and Selmin Kaylan, 49 feet, lot seven, 154 Marshall Terrace, $100,000.
- P&D Properties to Danesha Jones, 82.04 feet, lot nine, section F, 302 Starmont Drive, and Millerton Road, $222,000.
Recorded Oct. 6
- Betty Guill Curtis Davis to Jerry Randolph Curtis and Paul Allen Curtis, 2817 Dodson Drive, no money transferred.
- High Street Studios to High Street Studios, parcel one: 57 feet High Street; parcel two: 40 feet High Street, 541 High St., no money transferred.
- Clyde Harris Wrenn III to Jennifer L. Wingfield and David L. Wingfield, 80 feet, lot 54E, 153 Kimberly Ave., $150,000.
Recorded Oct. 7
- David K. Sadler to Durend Neal Holley, Landon J. Holley and Brandy H. Eastwood, lots one, two, 154 Hamlin Ave., and Mandalay Drive, $40,000.
- James E. Alford to Gregorio M. Rubio II, 28 feet, 306 Chatelaine Ave., $60,000.
- George A. Breedlove to Renewal Properties, 150 feet, partial lot three, 202 Setliff St. and Ferry Road, $125,000.
- Margaret W. Peters, Jason W. Peters and Jerome W. Peters to D.L. McLaughlin Funeral Services Southside Inc., parcel one: lot nine, South Main Street and West Paxton Street; parcel two: 45 feet, 5 South Main St., and Stovall Alley, $290,000.
- Par 5 Development Group to Fyne Investment Corp., 73.70 feet, 4565 Westover Drive and Lebedon Road, $1,713,000.
- First Citizens Bank and Trust Co. to Tarek Hassan and Souhir Hassan, lot 14, section B, 2302 Robin Hood Drive, $69,432.
Recorded Oct. 8
- Carrie H. Saddler to William Walton, 46.92 feet, lots five and six, 1232 Halifax Road, $10,000.
- A Home Away From Home to RRR Realty Group, 40 feet, lot 53, Paxton Street, $36,000.
- John Nicholas Barrineau to Melih Kaylan and Selmin Kaylan, 50 feet, lot 50, section A, 110 Front St., $45,000.
- Luther H. Turner and Martha E. Turner to Tyler Scott Raman and Raul Miguel Valencia, lot 11, section D, 290 Cambridge Circle, $349,900.
Pittsylvania County
Recorded Sept. 30
- Ronald Wayne Oliver to Jock R. Owings and Mildred H.G. Owings, tract two A, 22.47 acres, Chatham District, $48,500.
- Tommy Junior Cook to Mark Steven Harville Sr., lot seven, section A, Plantation Estates, Pittsylvania County, $20,000.
- Cecile Rowland Barbour to Christopher Dwayne Farris and Wendy Francis Farris, tract A, 4.56 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- NBS Real Estate to Donald Paul Wood, parcel, Town of Gretna, $67,000.
- Spencer’s Inc. of Mount Airy, North Carolina to Luck Stone Corp., 151.248 acres, 5.109 acres and 23.179 acres, Pittsylvania County, $731,369.
- Emmett Terry Harris to Paul S. Seiders and Phyllis L Seiders, 5.2 acres and 0.97 acre, Chatham District, $130,000.
- Teri Lynn Shields (Teri S. Rigney) to Teri Lynn Shields, lot A-two and lot A-one, Route 863, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- John Wesley Barker and Violet Marie Wilkerson Barker to Bryan Keith Barker and Kevin Wesley Barker, parcel, State Route 730, Dan River District, no money transferred.
- John Wesley Barker and Violet Marie Wilkerson to Bryan Keith Barker and Kevin Wesley Barker, lot B, 0.615 acre, State Route 730, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Wade D. Stowe and Deborah H. Stowe to Wesley D. Elliott and Rhonda H. Elliott, tract one: 57.0 acres, Pittsylvania County, $142,500.
- Cynthia Stowe Shelton to Wade D. Stowe and Deborah H. Stowe, lot C, 1.400 acres, State Route 1025, Pittsylvania County, $115,000.
- Judy B. Conner (Judy Bradner Conner) to Marvin Ray Detweiler and Roseann Jane Detweiler, 40.258 acres, State Route 605 and lot five, 46 acres, Pittsylvania County, $280,000.
Recorded Oct. 1
- Samuel Carter Payne Jr. to High Country Holdings, lot A, two acres, tract one, 6.7 acres, Pittsylvania County, $222,000.
- Thompson & Wyatt Inc. to Pamela Bartley Palmer, lot 26, Chatham District, $2,250.
- Edward Jones Trust Co. to Jon C. Sells and Tiffany Martel, tract C six, section C, State Road 742, Pittsylvania County, $36,950.
- Kyle D. Reau to Breanna Deshazor and Marcus Deshazor and Amy Marie Reau, lot 14, section A, Deerwood Springs, Pittsylvania County, $215,000.
- Brian K. Pritchett and Cheryl A. Pritchett to Jessica R. Easley, lot 29, 0.753, State Road 845, Pittsylvania County, $100,000.
- Tommy D. Mathena to KFG Properties, lot 11, section B, 0.916 acre, State Road 742, Pittsylvania County, $35,000.
- Harris Land and Timber Co. to Vincent Adams and Angela Adams, lot two, 11 acres, Pittsylvania County, $14,310.
- Michael S. Jones and Emily L. Mayhew-Jones to Michael S. Jones and Emily L. Mayhew-Jones, lot 31, 0.801 acre, Homeport Lane, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- David L. Hancock II and Angela Rigney Hancock to David L. Hancock II and Angela Rigney Hancock, lot 21 and partial lot 20, State Highway 703, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Cristy Connor Henderson to Matthew H. Weatherford and Amanda Brookman, 0.86 acre, State Route 750, Pittsylvania County, $69,000.
Recorded Oct. 4
- Curtis Clay English to Freedom Mill Investments Co., lot nine thru 13, State Highway 822, Pittsylvania County, $70,000.
- DRG Properties to J&C Adventures, lot A, Washington Street, Town of Gretna, $90,000.
- Gary Haley, Stephen Haley, Sharon Haley, Renee Haley, Acie Pannell and Jean Marie Dionne Green to Leroy W. Hurt Sr., various parcels interest, Staunton River District, $1,184.
- Sandra H. Walden to Jamie David Walden and Lauren Nicole Walden, lot three, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Recorded Oct. 5
- Jeffrey A. Mundy Jr. (Jeffrey Alan Mundy Jr.) to Shawn Michael Viklund and Erica Palmer Viklund, tract D, 50 acres, lot A and 15.406 acres, Pittsylvania County, $375,000.
- A Scott Dix and Jennifer C. Dix to Earnest Alan Swanson, new lot, 5.00 acres, Pittsylvania County, $8,000.
- John Richard Perkins and Donna Kay Perkins to Santana Renee Harris, 5.21 acres, State Road 671, Staunton River District, $24,000.
- Quinton Younger to Althea Younger, parcel, 1/8 interest, Chatham District, $1,000.
- Oliver Younger Jr. to Althea Younger, parcel, 1/8 interest, Chatham District, $1,000.
- Sally Wright Reynolds Linthicum to Herbert Wesley Linthicum Jr., 90 acres, Little Bearskin Creek, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Tyler A. Rouff to Carrie D. Dawson, lot one, 16 and 17, Staunton River District, no money transferred.
- Charles W. Saunders and Bettie K. Christian (Bette S. Christian) to Jacques P. Fuhrmann and Kimberly Breault) Fuhrmann, 11.91 acres, Staunton River District, $31,250.
- Charles W. Saunders and Bette K. Christian (Bette S. Saunders) to Jerry W. Barker, lot A and 15.02 acres, Staunton River District, $39,250.
- William E. Whitaker, administrator, to James Charles Moore Jr. and Georgina Hudson Moore, 35.0057 acres, State Route 711, Dan River District, $42,000.
- Reebbit Farms and Elizabeth Moschler Hurt to Nicholas John Hess, 0.44 acre, State Route 640, Pittsylvania County, $7,000.
- Jerrett A. Staton and Taylor V. Staton to Chelsea Stundivant, lot five, section B, 2.10 acres, Sonshine Farms, Pittsylvania County, $235,000.
- Donna C. Ferguson, successor trustee, to Vance Burnette, lot one, two and tract one, Pittsylvania County, $55,000.
Recorded Oct. 6
- Paul R. Granger and Charlotte McCabe Granger to Paul R. Granger and Charlotte McCabe Granger, lot 10 C, 6.628 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Jean W. Compton and Teresa A. Compton to Alan C. Moore and Suzanne N. Moore, lot three, 1.06 acres, State Route 360, Dan River District, $6,000.
- Rachel B. Adams, administrator CTA and Emma Joyce Brooks (Joyce B. Faulkner) to Eric Richard and Rebecca Richard, lots 23 thru 28, Pittsylvania County, $61,000.
- Robin Adkins Kenyi (Robin Adkins Saunders) and Andrew M. Kenyi to Robin Adkins Kenyi and Andrew M. Kenyi, lot one, section D, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Leo Anthony Van Vliet and Alicia White Van Vliet to Janet Marie Parsons, tract C, D and E, Pittsylvania County, $90,000.
- Reuben Dale Dawson to Bobby William Clay, 1.928 acres, Staunton River District, $4,000.
- Robert Ward Walker and Marsha R. Bennett to Robert Ward Walker and Marsha R. Bennett, 3.71 acres, State Highway 777, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Dean Morris Powell and Annette Shelton Powell to Camerson J. Gauldin, lot eight, 0.63 acre, State Road 703, Pittsylvania County, $140,000.
- Dean M. Powell and Annette S. Powell to Camerson J. Gauldin, lot nine, State Route 703, Pittsylvania County, $1.