Dan River Region real estate transfers

Recorded June 15
Johnson Realty of Virginia Inc. to Harold Wayne Huffman, lot 20, 189 Fairlawn Drive, $45,000.
Deborah Lynn Adkins, Dennis Wayne Jennings, James Berlie Jennings Jr., Kathy J. Martin, Eva James Jennings and Edward E. Jennings to Mercedes Walton, 60 feet, lot six, section K, 149 Greenwich Ave., $79,900.
George Michael Baker to RHC of Virginia, 217 Mayfield Road, $35,000.
Margaret Wilson and Ricky Jeffries to Margaret Wilson, lot 22, section H, 319 Cathy Drive, no money transferred.
Josetta H. Thomas and Andrea Weiss Thomas to Nickolas Preston, 40 feet, lots, 135 Rosedale Court, $18,000.
Frank Michael Shields to Nicholas Preston, 60 feet, lot 47, 229 Alpine Drive, $38,000.
James S. Love Jr. and Harriet N. Love Cook to Alejandro Goldsmith and Paulina DeLas Mercedes Goldsmith, lots nine-10, section P, Chadwyck Drive, $13,500.
Wanda P. Greeson to Holley Investments, 50 feet, lot nine, 115 Sunset Drive, $10,000.
Gladys Moran Jones Brown (Gladys Moran Jones) to Sharon Jones Motley, Steven Duane Jones, Lorrie Jones Shore, Gary Dale Jones and Beverly Jones Wood, lots one, two, 144 Longview Ave., no money transferred.
Gladys Moran Jones Brown (Gladys Moran Jones) to Sharon Jones Motley, Steven Duane Jones, Lorrie Jones Shore, Gary Dale Jones and Beverly Jones Wood, 75 feet, lots 1 and three, 174 Mimosa St., no money transferred.
Recorded June 24
Pemderton Elliott Lipford and Linda Keatts Lipford to Stacy L. Dalton and Kristen L. Ferrell, lot 14B, section G, 354 Wilson Rod, no money transferred.
Deborah Martin Woodson and Billie Martin freeman to Angel Carranza Antunez and Nerida Adelino Perez, lot two, 714 Holland Road, $20,000.
Recorded June 25
Dillon Walker to SRE, 59.2 feet, lot 15, section B, 26 Oak Ridge Ave., $15,000.
H. Irving Grousbeck to Khaled M. Hemdan and Amal M. Elrefaay, 141 Stratford Place, $100.
Hutchens Property Management to Claire W. Hutchens, lot 49, 207 Brentwood Drive, no money transferred.
Hutchens Property Management to Claire W. Hutchins, 112.58 feet, lots five through eight and partial lot nine, 143 Orchard Drive, $10.
Ronald W. Collins and Yvonne C. Haraway to Katina Smith, 74.98 feet, lot 15A, section K, 134 Knollwood Terrace, $98,000.
P&D Properties to Tory Lamar Fitzgerald, 75 feet, lot 27, section L, 235 Kenmore Drive, $72,000.
Recorded June 26
Austio E. Jones (Austin Edward Jones) and Scott Hunter Jones to A&D Danville Properties, 84 feet, lot three B, 504 & 506 Third Ave., $30,500.
Kimberly Diane Moore (Kimberly M. Monroe) and Richard Jay Monroe to Kimberly Diane Moore and Richard Jay Monroe, partial lots 22 through 32, 3755 Westover Drive, no money transferred.
Martha C. Pavelchak, Robert Pavelchak and Maria Cecilia Medina Nino to Mace Properties, 63.4 feet, lot 16, block four, 506 Scales St. and Cliff Street, no money transferred.
JHN Investments to Shawn L. Stallings and Mary J. Stallings, 50 feet, lot five, block two, 752 Holbrook Ave., $1,500.
Melissa Parker Taverner to Nakita Wiles, 104.26 feet, lot 44, 307 Murphy Circle, $111,000.
Irish Twins to Dwight Gilyard and Kim Gilyard-Farrish, 60 feet, lot six, 1442 Claiborne St., $26,500.
Recorded June 24
Richard C. Alderson to Nathan A. Hinkle and Evelyn D. Riley, lot nine, 0.606 acre, State Road 897, Pittsylvania County, $115,000.
Melissa A. Custer to Lois Ileane Tickle, tract two, 5.000 acres, section II, Whitetail Meadows Subdivision, Pittsylvania County $35,000.
Michael S. Jones and Emily Mayhew-Jones to John R. Sherrill and Teresa S. Sherrill, lot B two, 6.855 acres, State Road 734, Pittsylvania County, $46,000.
Hershel M. Stone and Lauren B. Stone to Jose Hernandez, lot two and partial lot three, State Road 718, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Ryland N. Yeatts and Bertha B. Yeatts to Annette Marie Yeatts, 2.17 acres, State Highway 680, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Melvin L. Goard and Mary Alice Goard to Melvin L. Goard, Mary Alice Goard and Matthew L. Goard, lot 13, 1.216 acres, Sycamore Circle, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Paul E. Grimsley to Paul E. Grimsley and Margaret A. Grimsley, lot 93 thru 104, Staunton River District, no money transferred.
River Property Management to Ronnie Warren, tract six A, 6.449 acres, Pittsylvania County, $22,000.
Danville-Pittsylvania Regional Industrial Facility Authority to Appalachian Power Co., new lot H-K, 15.871 acres, Westover District, $476,130.
Recorded June 25
Wendy Richie Farthing and Marcus B. Farthing to Marcus B. Farthing and Wendy R. Farthing, parcel A, 3.151 acres, Ringgold Depot Road, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Ben Johnston Davenport Jr. to Brandon T. Owen and Jamie J. Owen, lot 22, section D, Blairmont Acres, Pittsylvania County, $157,315.
James R. Eastwood Jr., Joanne E. Parker, Larry A. Eastwood and Paul E. Eastwood to Hillside Property, tract, 3.0 acres, State Highway 662, Pittsylvania county, no money transferred.
Adam Norris Alexander and Anna Alexander to Sharon Devette Eaton, lot four A, section H, Finch Drive, Pittsylvania County, $7,000.
Vickie E. Carter to Ronald E. Turner and Carolyn M. Turner, lot one A, 0.3 acre, State Road 735, Pittsylvania County, $16,000.
Recorded June 26
J.R. Atkinson Sr. to Atkinson Farm and Events, tract A, C, lot one, two, three, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Catrina Ward Cook (Catrina R. Davis), Bryant K. Cook and Jason S. Davis (Jason Sterling Davis) to Catrina Ward Cook, lot E, 0.495 acre, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Deborah T. Lyle (Deborah T. Bowman) and Judith M. Taylor to Kaela P. Orr, lot one, 1.177 acres, Pittsylvania County, $63,700.
Henry Lynwood Reynolds to Jeromy Acie Reynolds and Kate Marie Mass, lot A, 1.274 acres, State Route 41, Pittsylvania County, $100,000.
Judy Diane Foust (Judy Diane Foust Dalton) to George E. Davis and Sally H. Davis, tract one, 6.04 acres, Pittsylvania County, $26,000.
Recorded June 29
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Lofton Leasing, lot 21, 0.661 acre, Carefree Lane, Pittsylvania County, $80,000.
Lofton Leasing to Simonside, lot 21, 0.661 acre, Carefree Lane, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Ursula A. Sundre and Sherry C. Hoda to Adrian Hoda-Cowgill, lot 15, Phase I, 1.798 acres, Sunset Bay, Gretna District, no money transferred.
Ursula A. Sundre and Sherry C. Hoda to Adrian Hoda-Cowgill, lot 35, 1.642 acres, Willow Oak Properties Subdivision, Callands-Gretna District, no money transferred.
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Emilio R. Hernandez and Tabitha D. Hernandez, lot 21 and 22, Town of Hurt, $80,505.
Resinvest to Denys Javier Quintero Diaz, 0.2 acre, Town of Chatham, $2,000.
Sherry M. Pilson and York R. Pilson to Lea Reynolds-Pilson, 42.2 acres, Callands-Gretna District, no money transferred.
York R. Pilson and Sherry A. Pilson to Ann York Pilson Sanders, 30.97 acres, 17 ½ acres and 1.43 acres, Callands-Gretna District, no money transferred.
Joan L. Kinard (Joan L. Bishoff) and Claude Marshall Kinard Sr. to Travis R. Lewis, 25 acres, Cascade Depot, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Recorded June 30
John L. Rowland to Heather R. Midkiff, lot A, State Road 634, Callands-Gretna District, no money transferred.
Charlie Pruitt Jr. to Archie Freeman, lot 13, State Road 719, Pittsylvania County, $36,000.
Linda G. Moore to Richard L. Sowers Jr. and Mary Jo W. Sowers, lot, 1.44 acres and lot B, 0.50 acre, State Road 729, Pittsylvania County, $21,000.
Edward H. Smoot and Dorothy I. Smoot to Carl Lee Hall and Deborah Maddy Hall, lot two, 5 acres, Staunton River District, $24,000.
Paul D. Dalton to Michael D. Dalton, 63.88 acres, U.S. Route 29, Callands-Gretna District, no money transferred.
Michael R. Russo and Carolyn T. Russo to Kevin C. Warren and Robin B. Warren, Parcel F, 8.631 acres, Eagle Point Shores Subdivision, Pittsylvania County, $27,500.
Rochette Lee to David Brett Morris and Martha Jayne Morris, 25.017 acres, State Highway 57, Blairs District, $410,000.
Paul D. Dalton to Michael D. Dalton, parcel A. U.S. Route 29, Staunton River District, no money transferred.
Gary E. Jack and Carolyn H. Jack to Mark E. Tuttle and Tammy L. Tuttle, lot 10, section F, 0.749 acre, State Route 1038, Pittsylvania County, $165,000.
Bonnie S. Simmons to Bonnie S. Simmons and Kim M. Steele, lot seven, 1.195 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Chad N. Stevens and Holly A. Stevens to Kisha M. Shelton, lot 31 thru 35 and lot seven, section D, Splendors Gate, Pittsylvania County, $275,500.
Tiffany A. Swanson to Lisa Gale Dodson, lot 22 A, section C, 1.75 acres, State Road 1550, Pittsylvania County, $197,500.
