Dan River Region real estate transfers

City of Danville
Recorded Dec. 28
- Sheila Tapley, Joseph Tapley and Spalvera Houstonbey to Christopher Lynn, 45 feet, lot two, 215 White St., no money transferred.
- Maggalean Graves Cobbs to Willie Cobbs III, 70 feet, lot 30, section E, 106 Glen Oak Drive, no money transferred.
- Steven Brown (Steven K. Brown) and Lisa Brown to Brownz, 312 Montague St., no money transferred.
- Theresa Mae Pasteur to Tamar Goodson, interest in 70 feet, lot nine, section W, 37 Dallas Ave., no money transferred.
- Community Investment and Development to Ovid Forde, parcel one: lots 27-30, Washington Street, $3,900.
- Frances R. Ham and Troy Lee Ham Jr. to Smithers Enterprises, 70 feet, lot five, section F, 25 Glen Oak Drive, $68,000.
- Takita Mease to Arielkingdomholdings 12, lot 12, 849 Stokes St., $17,000.
Recorded Dec. 29
- Kenneth M. Graves and Virginia G. Graves to Marsha L. Blackwell, 40 feet, lot 85, 824 Buford St., $20,000.
- Dina E. Rossi to P3 Rentals, 50 feet, partial lots nine and 10, 181 Cooper St., $65,000.
- Joyce G. Trent to American Advisors Group, 100 feet, lots 301-302, 181 Bell Drive, $53,000.
- Prime Home Options to David W. Frazer, parcel one: 60 feet, lot two; parcel two: lot one, 65 feet, 128 Gordon Ave., $35,000.
- GW Property Solutions to Stephanie Monica Williams, parcel one and two, partial lot 55, 307 Norwood Drive, $66,500.
- River Run Investments to SSS Properties, 46 Baltimore Ave., $440,000.
- Victoria M. Pinkerton and Cynthia M. Pinkerton to 270S, 172.77 feet, lot one B, 14 Dula St., $62,500.
- The Daniel Group Inc. to Venugopal K. Vasireddy, 1.145 acres, lot 28, Covington Court, $105,000.
- Larry G. Huppert, Frank W. Huppert II, (Frank W. Huppert) and Mitchell S. Huppert to Selena Whitaker and Kawan Koonce, lot 32, section J, 383 Cumberland Drive, $119,000.
- John D. Parris Jr. and Erin B. Parris to John D. Parris Jr., 0.174 acre, lots eight and nine, section one, 133 Canterbury Road, no money transferred.
- LPI to Ronald D. Hairston and Angela S. Hairston, 1.313 acres, parcel A, Ingram Road, $90,000.
Pittsylvania County
Recorded Dec. 27
- Valerie Poindexter Younger and Alfred Douglas Younger Jr. to Harold Eugene Poindexter, parcel A, 1.08 acres, Staunton River District, no money transferred.
- Brown Family Farm to Trustee of the Amended and Restated Emily L. Brown Revocable Trust, 251.66 acres and parcel A, 44.039 acres, ½ interest, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Emily L. Brown to Trustee of the Amended and Restated Emily L. Brown Revocable Trust, various parcels, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Larry Thomas Atkinson to Cherrystone Outdoors, 1.40 acres, U.S. Highway 29, Pittsylvania County, $80,000.
- Clarence Aubrey Ridgeway Jr. to Tiffany Ridgeway Alderson, lot three A, 2.115 acres, Ringgold Church Road, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Todd David Haney to Todd David Haney and Brenda L. Risoldi, parcel C, 30.455 acres, Callands-Gretna District, no money transferred.
Recorded Dec. 28
- Frank Downing Wiseman to Paige Collier Wiseman and Randall W. Carty, tract D, 31.096 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Willie Cook, Lionel Cook, Tracy Davis, Donnell Cook, Everette T. Cook, Tanisha Cook, James Cook, Sarah Cook, Sheila Cook and Anthony Cook to Sheila Cook, 35 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Susan L. Huckstep and Barbara A. Kushubar to William Mackey and Darlene Mackey, 1.017 acres, U.S. Highway 360, Pittsylvania County, $182,000.
- Deborah Price Moran to Kenneth M. Wolchover and Travis Williams, new lot 28 A, Town of Gretna, $106,000, Kevin M. Campbell and Kristy H. Campbell to Ronald Lee Gibson, tract A, 12.544 acres, Pittsylvania County, $35,000.
- Dustin C. Stallings-Perry and Heidi Witt Stallings-Perry to Dustin C. Stallings-Perry and Heidi Witt Stallings-Perry, lot C, 18.3548 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Milda A. Irani to Jimmy James Earl Foster, 154.2 acres and parcel, Staunton River District, $18,400.
- Southern Finds to Barker Farms, parcel and tract five B one, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Southern Finds to Captain’s Homeplace, various parcels, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Recorded Dec. 29
- Virginia H. Dudley to Donald W. Riney and Teri L. Riney, new lot seven, 1.087 acres, partly in Franklin County and Pittsylvania County, $215,000.
- F&P Development to FGBT, 0.128 acre, North Main Street, Town of Gretna, $50,000.
- Donna C. Ferguson to John David Stein Sr. and Tina Lee Stein, tract five, 11.0 acres, Highway 41, Pittsylvania County, $$225,000.
- Griffen Turner to Jesus Perez Mendoza and Araceli Montejano De Perez, 1.0 acre, Pittsylvania County, $24,000.
- Adam Blake Toney and Daniel Paige Toney to Christi Shelton Owen and Kevin Earl Owen, 93 acres, Callands-Gretna District, $279,000.
- RNK-Stone Mill Road to Gray’s Mechanical Co., parcel two, 4.02 acres, Staunton River District, $80,000.
- B&B Market No Two to VRAJ22, 1.00 acre, State Route 634, Staunton River District, $277,500.
- Blackstock Brothers to VRAJ22, parcel A, 1.159 acres, Town of Hurt, $277,500.
- J. Scott Yates and Annette M. Yates to Maurice Pannell and Joseline Pannell, lot 17 and 18, State Road 750, Pittsylvania County, $28,000.
- William J. Torain (William J. Torian) and Barbara A. Torain (Barbara A. Torian) to Teresa Torain Price, new parcel B, 6.175 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- William J. Torain (William J. Torian) and Barbara A. Torain (Barbara A. Torian) to William J. Torain and Valerie Lynn Torain, new parcel A, 6.719 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Brian R. Marr to Debra J. Keatts (Debra K. Marr), parcel 13, 1.000 acre, Pittsylvania County, $185,000.
- Brian R. Marr, Debra J. Keatts (Debra K. Marr), Garith W. Keatts and Patricia W. Keatts to Andrew R. Marr and Adam R. Marr, 19.58 acres, parcel, State Highway 665 and 0.102 acre, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Jacqueline Myer Yates (Jackie Myer Yates) to Betty Ann Myers Thornton, tract, ½ interest, Pittsylvania County, $52,900.
- Janet M. Barber, Phyllis M. Garrett, Jerry Dwight Merricks and Jimmy Lee Merricks to Max Kendall Inc., parcel, 1.10 acres, Highway 57, Pittsylvania County, $75,000.
- Edward R. Bundy and Zelda Ann Bundy to Jeffrey Rash and Carolyn Rash, 0.827 acre, and 0.440 acre, Pittsylvania County, $300,000.
- Robert E. Gentry and Terri E. Gentry to Leevi Partanen, tract one A, 1.47 acres, State Route 41, Pittsylvania County, $32,000.
- Nancy W. James, Patricia James Booth and Ricky Dale James to Mickey K. Weadon, various parcels, Pittsylvania County, $95,000.
Recorded Jan. 3
- Carroll Wayne Yeaman and Brenda McGill Yeaman to Andrew K. Yeaman and Mary S. Yeaman, 2.2 acres, and 0.55 acres, Highway 29, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Robert Butler to Robert Butler Folanda S. Butler, Taretta C. Butler and Catherine Hayman, lot one B, 1.00 acre, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Nancy H. Wilson to Zachary Wayne Wilson, various parcels, Staunton River District, no money transferred.
- Gary S. Smith and L. Sharron Smith to Laurie S. Brown, various lots, Town of Gretna, $250,000.
- Polite Property Investments to Michael D. Blackstock, lot two A, 0.585 acre, State Road 672, Callands-Gretna District, $53,000.
- Theodore A. Barkley and Betty J. Barkley (Betty S. Roberts) to Theodore A. Barkley, lot 152, 3.296 acres, Eagle Pointe Shores Phase three, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Recorded Jan. 4
- Dorothy W. Satterfield and David A. Satterfield to Lesley A. Norton, Barbara B. Dalton and Roy H. Norton Jr., lot 61, block C, section six, Reese Drive, Pittsylvania County, $205,000.
- Trevor J. Atnip to David Knauss and Theresa Knauss, lot four, Staunton River District, $94,000.
- Clyde Wade Brooks III and Melissa Shield Brooks to Clyde Wade Brooks III and Melissa Shield Brooks, 68.69 acres, State Route 630, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Wesley D. Ward to Benjamin L. Stanley and Candon L. Stanley, parcel, 48.20 acres, Callands-Gretna District, no money transferred.
- Wesley D. Ward to Benjamin L. Stanley and Candon L. Stanley, 62.34 acres. Old Womans Creek, Pigg River District, $400,000.
- William S. Astin and Kristy W. Astin to Dustin Burkhalter, lot 15, section I, 0.459 acre, State Route 1707, Pittsylvania County, $225,000.
- Ernest Brent Merchant and Shelton investments to James Phillip Ballengee and Anna Mae Ballengee, lot five, Holly Berry Drive, Pittsylvania County, $229,500.