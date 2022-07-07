Dan River Region real estate transfers

City of Danville
Recorded June 17
- Marvin C. Hairston (Marvin Hairston) and Gwendolyn B. Hairston to DVA Holdings, 620 Franklin St., $300,000.
- Charles Benjamin Motley and Lavenia Gail Motley Davis (Gail Motley Davis) to Brownz, lot 12, block three, 146 Montague St., $110,000.
- Holley Investments to Brownz, lot 70, 166 Lynndale Drive, $65,000.
- Kurt J. Kueng, Kathy L. Kueng Koplen and Robert O. Kueng to Barbara J. Franklin and Kathy L. Kueng Koplen, ½ interest in lot three, section V, 122 Brantley Place, $66,000.
- Karen Bullock, Reba Gill, Fred Wilson and D’Marqui Wilson to Dwight W. Murray, 85 feet, lot nine A, section B, 223 Berman Drive, $190,000.
- Agnes Harris, Douglas Harris and Reginald Jones to Reginald Hollis Jones, 57.02 feet, lot eight and partial lot seven, section five, 1127 Stokes St., no money transferred.
- David Wayne Abbott to Done Deal Home Buyers, lots 10-11, 1615 Halifax Road, $6,000.
- T.I.T.L.E. Investments to Karen S. Jones, 105 feet, partial lot 11, section K, 120 Dyerwood Place, $349,000.
- Skyler Ray Daniel and Romella Tipei Daniel to 170 Marshall Terrace, 48 feet, lot 11, 170 Marshall Terrace, $225,000.
- PGP Danville to Creekside Apartment Homes and C2 Legacy , 325-349 Hermitage Drive, $11,150,000.
- Creekside Apartment Homes and C2 Legacy to Westchester at Hermitage, 325-349 Hermitage Drive, no money transferred.
Recorded June 21
- Kawan Koonce to Southern Homes by Gabbie, 69.75 feet, lot 276 and partial lot 275, 1003 Claiborne St., no money transferred.
- Annie M. Cannon (Annie M. Chandler) and James R. Cannon to Brian Chandler, 57 feet, 518 Claiborne St., no money transferred.
- Mark Wilson Daniel and Susan Rich Davis to Michael Young Davis, lot 39, 106 Bernard Court, no money transferred.
- Bryan P. Gregory to Bryan P. Gregory and Ellen R. Gregory, 0.290 acres, lot two A, 812 Riverside Drive, no money transferred.
- Juan Neftali Rodgriguez Paz to P&D Properties, 65 feet, lot 30, section F, 477 Granville Drive, $139,000.
- Richard A. Richardson and Brenda K. Richardson to Michael P. Layden, partial lot two, 353 Ferry Road and Setliff Street, $99,000.
- Carl L. Compton to Robert H. Adcock and Anne T. Adcock, lot 114, building C, 114 Bridgewater Court, $290,000.
Recorded June 22
- William Barry Farmer, Curtis Mark Farmer, Laura Adair Somerville and Cynthia Robertson Farmer to Armando Trujilli, parcel one: 3.58 acres, tract, Lexington Avenue, $23,500.
- Jeffrey T. Stroud to George Herman Wilson, lot two, 345 Flint St., $31,000.
- James Nicholas to 5M Homes, 40 feet, lot 18, 926 Stokes St., $30,000.
- Yolanda Hutcherson and Darrell Garner to Equity Builders and Investments Partners, 72 feet, lot 17, section B, 269 Southland Drive, $85,000.
- Ryland L. Ferguson and Ruth H. Ferguson t Colorado Properties, lot 22 and partial lot 23-24, 112 and 114 Lombardy Court, $17,200.
- Eddie F. Hyler Jr. and Cynthia H. Hyler to Diana D. Beasley, 0.158 acre, lot 17, block B, 23 Vandola Road, $287,500.
- XU MAO to XIAO Fang Zeng, 60 feet, lot five, 114 Coleman St., $60,000.
Recorded June 23
- Southern Virginia Holdings to Kelly G. Sigmon, lot 14, section D, 301 Woodside Village, no money transferred.
- Rocky Mount Realty Co. to 625 E Laburnum, 1287 Piney Forest Road, $1,000,000.
- Elsa Campos Bucio, Felipe Bucio and Ramona Valencia Jaimes to Felipe Bucio, 100 feet, lots 85-88, 325 Martin Ave., no money transferred.
- Alfrieta J. Bennett-Reaves (Alfrieta J. Bennett) to Nicholas R. Preston, 136 Baugh St. and Oxford Street, $25,000.
- Charles E. Hylton to Nicholas R. Preston, 312 Gray St., $50,000.
- Shields Investment Co. of Danville Inc. (Shields Realty Co. Inc.) to CWC Holdings, parcel one: 46.25 feet, lot 33, 309 Stewart St., $100,000.
- Eli LeKau Investment Co. (World Traders of Virginia) to CWC Holdings, 133.33 feet, lot five A, block 10, 116 Watson St., $315,000.
- LE George to CWC Holdings, 300 Aiken St., $85,000.
Pittsylvania County
Recorded May 12
- Robert T. Vaughan Jr. to Phillip Thompson and Kristin Thompson, tract one A and partial tract one C, Blairs District, $165,000.
- Wake Rocks to Allied Home Services, parcel A and C, town of Gretna, $12,000.
- Patricia McPherson to Brenda Majied, lot four, 0.574 acre, State Road 717, Blairs District, $230,000.
Recorded May 13
- Billy Joe Stone and Joan Elizabeth McMinnis Stone to Quinn Steele, lot 42A, 1.775 acres, Tunstall District, $239,000.
- Chad Nichols and Rachel Nichols to Christopher D. Thacker and Chrystine E.A. Thacker, 0.5223 acre, Staunton River District, $230,000.
- David B. Smith and Judy G. Smith to David B. Smith and Judy G. Smith, lot seven, 1.73 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Kenneth Wayne Tribble (K. Wayne Tribble) to Rickey Lynn Betterton, 0.7662 acre, Staunton River District, $30,000.
- Nancie M. Motley to Nancie M. Motley, new parcel A, 25.04 acres, Blairs District, no money transferred.
- Sean Beville and Carolyn Beville to John Ryan Robenbaugh and Danielle Sue Ray, lot one, Callands-Gretna District, $70,000.
- John Simpkins, Kathleen Simpkins, Justin Cippon and Glenn Cippon to Dennis Pumphrey and Sally Cole, lot four, River Ridge, Callands-Gretna District,
- $24,999.
- Gary C. Dillard to Sheila D. Davidson (Sheila D. Dillard), tract A and B, ½ interest, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Jon J. Henderson and Cindy Hamlett Henderson to Monique Traynham, 5.100 acres, State Highway 57, Pittsylvania County, $315,000.
- Nick Potts and Alicia Coleen Potts to Deroy Callands Jr., lot 10, 18 acres, Staunton River District, $46,000.
- Patricia A. Doss and Owen R. Doss to Owen R. Doss and Patricia A. Doss, lot one and two, 14.148 acres off State Road 693, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Abdul Jalil Rahimi and Nadia Khwaja to GTS Land, lot six, section H, Blairmont Acres, Pittsylvania County, $18,750.
Recorded May 16
- Gary J. Dilley and Diane C. Dilley to Morton and Shamblay, lot one, Holiday Point, Pittsylvania County, $615,000.
- Timothy J. Clark and Gretchen B. Clark to Timothy J. Clark and Gretchen B. Clark and Jimmie L. Clark, tract A, 125.60 acres, 21 acres and 1.13 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Shirley C. Lanier to Stephen I. Hostetler and Malinda Z. Hostetler, tract three, 66.150 acres, Pittsylvania County, $120,000.
- Corey T. Collins to William D. Remaley, tract three, State Route 841, Pittsylvania County, $200,000.
- Bertha A. Bennett and Elaine Dalton to Jamie Michael Bennett, lot six A three, 29.574 acres, Staunton River District, $88,710.