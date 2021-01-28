Dan River Region real estate transfers

City of Danville
Jan. 4
Kay G. Wagstaff and Lindsey T. Wagstaff to Lestie Ruth Wagstaff McKay and Lindsey T. Wagstaff III, lot three, section one, South Boston Road, no money transferred.
Lestie Ruth Wagstaff (Lestie Ruth Wagstaff) to Lestie Ruth Wagstaff McKay and Lindsey T. Wagstaff III, lot one, section one, South Boston Road, no money transferred.
Lindsey T. Wagstaff III to Lestie Ruth Wagstaff McKay and Lindsey T. Wagstaff III, lot two, section one, South Boston Road, no money transferred.
Jack Irby Hayes Jr. and Bernadine Arnn Hayes to Jack Irby Hayes Jr. and Bernadine Arnn Hayes, 112.5 feet, partial lot 43 and lots 44-47, block C, 245 Linden Drive, no money transferred.
The Daniel Group Inc. to 3311 Riverside Drive, parcel 24B, 3311 Riverside Drive, $1,750,000.
David Breeden and Johnny Ruel Melton and Karen Horton Melton, 50 feet, lot four section G, 350 Westhampton Ave., $75,000.
Jan. 6
Darryl L. Averett Sr. t Peggy L. Jones, lot one, 500 Bradley Road and Purdum Avenue, $6,000.
Shields Investment Co. of Danville Inc. (Shields Reality Co.) and Shields Investment Co. Inc. to Jessica B. Buckner, partial lots nine-11, 396 West Thomas St., $5,000.
Pamella E. Taylor to Unnisa Mehr and Lawrence M. Shelton Jr., 65.24 feet, lot 27, section B, 132 Elliott St., $110,000.
Richard R. Fain Jr. and Therese Y. Fain to Brian Dale Rhodes and Pamela Rhodes, lot four, section L, 117 Parkmoor Court, $245,000.
DUC Real Estate to JK Cropp, 19.95 feet, lot B, 1040 Main St., no money transferred.
Jan. 7
Fellowship Baptist Church to Khaled M. Hamden and Amal M. Elrefaay, lot 12, section C, 1129 Lockett Drive, $51,000.
Alfonso D. Walker to Mohamed Elshamy, 40 feet, lot 43, 8 Albert St., $19,800.
Ossie Pearl Johnson to James Howard Johnson and Bernadette Johnson, lot one, section J, 221 Tyler Ave., no money transferred.
F. Seward Anderson Jr. (Frank Seward Anderson Jr.) to Diane Hellwig, 1.609 acres, lot 17A, 325 Country Club Drive, $365,000.
SRE to Brian E. Womack to Lashonda Womack, parcel one: 50 feet, lot 44, 180 Sunset Drive, $90,000.
Floyd Wallace Dalton to Amanda D. Coles and Preston L. Coles, 50 feet, lot 12, 161 Davenport St., no money transferred.
GWIW to MJM Capital, 78.75 feet, lot three, 371 Chatelaine Ave., $15,000.
Alexander Lee to MJM Capital, partial lot five, 103 Lorillard, $55,000.
HMN Properties to Elkhadem Bouzidane, parcel one: 43.12 feet, partial lot 18 A, 184 Cooper St.; parcel two: 50 feet, partial lots four, five, Spencer Street, $25,000.
Pittsylvania County
Leonard L. Bates and Albert R. Bates Jr. to Anita W. Kendall, lots one, two, six, seven, eight, nine, 10 and 11, Tunstall District, $28,000.
George W. McDaniel and Joyce S. McDaniel to Marcio Couto, parcel-State Route 601, 2.46 acres, Pittsylvania County, $80,000.
Billy D. Vaughan and Clara J. Vaughan and Sheri V. Stallings to Austin K. Powers, lot 38, section A, Highland Farms, Pittsylvania County, $145,000.
Lillian A. Cox to Shawn Sharkie Cox, 1.70 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Ella Faye Cameron, Bionca M. Brooks and Casandra Betts to Ella Faye Cameron, new lot, 1.000 acre, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Paul Adkins to Sandra Lee Houle, Pittsylvania County, $71,500.
Charles H. Evans Jr., Joseph D. Evans, Vickie E. Moss and Larry A. Evans to Caren Fuquay Gunnell, tract one, lot 73, State Road 876, Westover District, $85,000.
Frank J. Wilkerson and Amy M. Wilkerson to Frank J. Wilkerson, lot 19, section one, Stoneridge, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Jeffrey K. Baldwin to R. Colby Warren, lot one, 1.078 acres, Baldwin Subdivision, Pittsylvania County, $1,000.
Otha H. Shelton and Ruth B. Shelton to Steve Shelton Jr., 1.43 acres, Highway 609, Callands-Gretna District, no money transferred.
Robert Compton to William Perrow Moon III, Allbeck Road and Leta Avenue, Staunton River District, $11,000.
Curtis Martin Phelps, Bobby Gene Phelps, Delores Layne Waller Phelps and Mary Ellen McKee Tate to William Randolph Merrill Jr., rea lots 150 thru 159, section B, Carter Street, Pittsylvania County, $28,900.
Dane C. Towler and Shelley F. Towler to JAAI, lot C, 1.094 acres, State Road 703, Pittsylvania County, $52,000.
Russell H. East III and Betsy P. East to Danny Ray Lester, tract eight, 19.449 acres, Pittsylvania County, $30,000.
Scott Eugene Crone to Adam Harker and Anza Harker, lot five, 5.947 acres, Phase II, Hunt Tract Subdivision, Pittsylvania County, $80,000.
Kathy Griffin to Willis F. Mouton, lot eight, section G, Virginia Lane, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Steven L. Pennington to Seth R. Hawker and Hannah T. Hawker, lot 27, lot B, Orphanage Road, Pittsylvania County, $179,000.
Fred B. Leggett III and Rena J. Leggett to Brandon Morris Powell, lot nine A, 1.03 acres and lot nine B. 0.21 acre, Pittsylvania County, $102,000.
Celeste G. Flora (Celeste Garrett Beavers) to Alejandro Goldsmith, 2.310 acres, State Road 724, Pittsylvania County.
William B. Gilley and Elvaree A. Gilley to John Fitzgerald Wilson and Lorrie Leigh Wilson, tract one, 60.1 acres, Pittsylvania County, $115,000.
Wilson Barker to D. Peyton Sellers and Jennie M. Sellers, 48.80 acres, State Road 733, Pittsylvania County, $170,000.
Geneva Pritchett, Mary P. Nunley (Mary L. Pritchett) Archie Pritchett and James T. Walton to Jonathan D. Moore, parcel and 22 ½ acres, Pittsylvania County, $34,000.
Earl Brooks Adkins Jr. to William Dawson, 5.140 acres, Pittsylvania County, $70,000.
Steven P. Montee to Harold Wayne Huffman, tract B-14, Highway 717, Chatham Blairs District, $25,000.
Mark Alan Dalton and Donna Elliott Dalton to Donna Elliott Dalton, lot A, 1.300 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Jacqueline F. Bond to Jerry D. Bond, lot three, Holly Berry Acres, Town of Gretna, no money transferred.
Wesley L. Francis to Kenneth J. Preston, lot B, 0.493 acre, Pittsylvania County, $90,000.
Tanilla Ward, Catrina Ward Cook (Catrina W. Davis) and Catrina Davis Cook (50 percent interest) to Maurice C. Ward, parcel A, 0.404 acre, Town of Gretna, $37,500.
Doris W. Watlington and Carolyn W. Young to Ian T. Hall, parcel A, 2.500 acres, Staunton River District, no money transferred.
H. Victor Millner Jr. (Henry Victor Millner Jr.) to Elizabeth Frazier Armstrong, Henry Victor Millner III and James R. Millner II, lot A, Chatham District, no money transferred.
Dec. 30
Curtis W. Leffue to Sarah L. Moore, lots two, three, four and partial lot one, Town of Hurt, $119,000.
Donald Payne Brian Ramsey and Terry R. Coates to Kenny N. Evans, one acre, Highway 360, Chatham-Blairs District, $33,500.
Leo H. Robinson and Betty W. Robinson to Gina R. Bizvary, 32.85 acres, Pittsylvania County, $87,000.
Jerry M. Inman and Becky J. Inman to Lindsey Mae Bell, tract C one, Tunstall District, no money transferred.
640 Community Rescue Squad Inc. to County of Pittsylvania Virginia, 1.00 acre, State Route 640, Banister District, no money transferred.
Joe B. Younger to Walter W. Saunders and Tanya W. Saunders, 5.064 acres, Staunton River District, $12,000.
Wayne Smith Beck (Wayne S. Beck) to Nelson Derek Hines and Jessica Herndon Hines, lot two, 4.426 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Valerie Gail Gibson (Valerie Gail Gibson-Blanton) to Valerie G. Gibson, Elisa M. Gibson and Ray M. Noah, lot six, State Road 818, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Southern Tier to Colt Road and Smith and Sons Contracting, lot 44, section one, Pittsylvania County, $17,100.
Carolyn Sue R. Garner to Melissa A. Prassenos and William D. Remaley, 3.027 acres, lot, Highway 57, Pittsylvania County, $90,000.
Celcilia Ann Wehunt to Bryan Wayne Burns, parcel two, Staunton River District, $305,000.
Vincent Shorter and Shannon Anderson Shorter to Shannon Anderson Shorter, lots 21, 22, 23 and 24, Mary Adams Land, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Termaine K. Wimbush to Henry Steve Richardson Jr., 0.5 acre, State Road 729, Blairs District, $11,000.
NBS Real Estate to Michelle Piasecki Sandifer, tract five, 1.134 acres, Pittsylvania County, $132,000.
Blairs to Joseph T. Swanson and Stacie Swanson, lot 12, section J, State Road 1710, Pittsylvania County, $168,500.
Tami G. Morris and Kenneth Morris to Barker Farms, tract three and four, Callands-Gretna District, $91,395.