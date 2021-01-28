Dan River Region real estate transfers

City of Danville

Jan. 4

Kay G. Wagstaff and Lindsey T. Wagstaff to Lestie Ruth Wagstaff McKay and Lindsey T. Wagstaff III, lot three, section one, South Boston Road, no money transferred.

Lestie Ruth Wagstaff (Lestie Ruth Wagstaff) to Lestie Ruth Wagstaff McKay and Lindsey T. Wagstaff III, lot one, section one, South Boston Road, no money transferred.

Lindsey T. Wagstaff III to Lestie Ruth Wagstaff McKay and Lindsey T. Wagstaff III, lot two, section one, South Boston Road, no money transferred.

Jack Irby Hayes Jr. and Bernadine Arnn Hayes to Jack Irby Hayes Jr. and Bernadine Arnn Hayes, 112.5 feet, partial lot 43 and lots 44-47, block C, 245 Linden Drive, no money transferred.

The Daniel Group Inc. to 3311 Riverside Drive, parcel 24B, 3311 Riverside Drive, $1,750,000.

David Breeden and Johnny Ruel Melton and Karen Horton Melton, 50 feet, lot four section G, 350 Westhampton Ave., $75,000.

Jan. 6

Darryl L. Averett Sr. t Peggy L. Jones, lot one, 500 Bradley Road and Purdum Avenue, $6,000.