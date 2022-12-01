Dan River Region real estate transfers

City of Danville
Recorded Nov. 15
- Shields Investment Co. of Danville Inc. (Shields Realty Co. Inc.) (Shields Investment Co. Inc.) to Village 6362, lots one-four, 1314 Branch St., $4,000.
- L&G Rentals to Village 6362, Grace Street, $20,000.
- Nexus Realty to Francisco Javier Ferrera and Cindy M. Borjas Sanchez, 70 feet, lot 17, 1510 Washington St., $14,500.
- Bobby Joe Bryant to Susan Hannah, Avalon Drive, $115,000.
- Golden Dove Investments to Jeanne McDonald Bier, lot 30, 197 Sunset Drive, $124,500.
Recorded Nov. 16
- Jeannette L. Napier, acting by and through Adam V.B. Napier, her duly-authorized-attorney-in-fact, to Patrick W. Gould and Ava P. Gould, 60 feet, lot 21, 171 Westhampton Ave., $210,000.
- Douglas R. Whorley to Kendra Tennill Price Wheeler, lot two A, 282 Major Court, $195,000.
- Equity Trust Co., custodian FBO Christopher O’Neal IRA to TLC Housing, 50 feet, lot 13, block 14, 203 Girard St., $43,800.
- Jeni Leann Merricks to Betty G. Hill and Sandra C. Easley, 60 feet, lot 14, section A, 228 Chatham Court, $135,000.
Recorded Nov. 17
- Laura W. Adkins (Laura W. Hill) to Kenneth W. Hill Jr., 100 feet, lots nine-12, 1787 Blair Loop Road, $135,000.
- Cathleen S. Hincker to Anthony W. Williams and Angela M. Williams, 114.08 feet, lot two, section B, 326 Pendleton Road, $279,000.
- Kenneth Mann and Linda Mann to Randall C. Byars, lot 71 and partial lot69, 1544 Myrtle Ave., $21,850.
- Randolph L. Smithers Sr. to Danville Rental Properties, 134 Northmont Blvd., $60,000.
- Margaret Eaton Matheson (Margaret E. Matheson) acting by and through David John Matheson, her duly authorized attorney-in-fact, to Prachi Patel, Dipesh Patel and Nilesh Patel, lot 44, 251 Grove Park Circle, $150,000.