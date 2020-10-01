Dan River Region real estate transfers

City of Danville
Sept. 9
Grady W. Kendrick and Barbara K. Case to Jason D. Ballard, 70 feet, lot five, section R, Thunderbird Circle, no money transferred.
Danville Tobacco District to Matthew James Stockwell, 200 feet, lot 17A, block 25, 425 Hughes St., $65,000.
Sept. 10
Jermaine Royal and Kira Jodette Royal to Nicholas Piccolo, 60 feet, lot 37, 204 & 206 Epps St., $8,000.
Nicholas Piccolo to Hanh Ngo, 60 feet, lot 37, 204 & 206 Epps St., $28,600.
Alton F. Gross and Vicky H. Gross to Manhar G. Patel and Pushpa Patel, 153.09 feet, lot seven A, section B, 135 Updike Place, $540,000.
Shavon D. Calloway to Martin Property Investments, 100 feet, lots 90-93, 183 Nelson Ave., $17,000.
Bolton Investment Company Incorporated (Bolton Investment Company Incorporated) to James B. Buckner, lots seven and nine, 887 and 889 Pine St., $25,000.
Martha G. Crane (Martha Ann Guilliams) to Blue Heels Real Estate Investors, lot three, 2028 Westover Drive, $55,000.
The United States of America to Michael F. Doerr D/B/A Terra Advisors Realty, 12.688 acres, lot six C, Cane Creek Boulevard, $12,100.
Sept. 11
Bonnie Carol Gosney to Ryland Bagbey and Hannah Bagbey, lot 71, Woodlawn Drive, no money transferred.
Florence Rowland Lewis (Florence R. Lewis) to Gibson Properties, 100 feet, lot five, 523 Crestview Drive, $95,000.
Earl Carlton Adkins and Bennie W. Adkins to Eddie Michael Adkins and Justin Adkins, 70 feet, lot three, section F, 215 Robin Drive, $55,000.
Alvin C. McLaughlin Jr. to Tahron O. Goods, 70.03 feet, lot 19, section F, 441 Brentwood Drive, $125,000.
George Washington Lewis (George Washington Lewis Jr.) to Jerry Ashley, 50 feet, 128 Campbell St., $11,500.
Pittsylvania County
Aug. 28
Ira G. Jones and Kathy L. Jones to Gary Norman Dixon Sr. and Maggaline Moore Dixon, lot three B, 1.341 acres, State Route 726, Dan River District, $280,000.
Melvin E. Crews and Joan O. Crews to Melvin Linwood Crews and Jeanette Dale Crews Burger, 50.431 acres, State Road 845, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Lawyers William Adkins and Alene Beth Anderson Adkins to Jon Wright and Deborah H. Wright, tract nine, 8.545 acres, State Road 845, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Stanley E. Murphy, Brian Murphy (Brian W. Murphy), Cheryl Donison, Judith Riggins, James Edmund Giles and Edith Saunders to FC Holdings, three parcels, Pittsylvania County, $250,000.
Dan R. Setliff (Danny R. Setliff) and Glenda P. Setliff to Brandon Williams, lot three, section A, State Road 1119, Pittsylvania County, $315,000.
Scot R. McInnis and Sarah McInnis to John Hornick and Taelor Hornick, lot 14, section A, Sonshine Farm Subdivision, Pittsylvania County, $142,500.
Pamela Wade Moschler to Clint E. Daniel, various lots and acres, Pittsylvania County, $72,500.
Peggy Ann M. Amos, Patricia Susan Moschler and Pamela Wade Moschler to Clint E. Daniel, 7.236 acres, Pittsylvania County, $3,500.
Angela M. Wyatt to Tiffany Nicole Wyatt and Angela M. Wyatt, lot, 2.00 acres, State Road 993, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Aug. 31
Ann Shelton Robinson (Ann S. Robinson) and Beulah Ann Shelton Robinson to James E. Swift II and Donna W. Swift, new tract six A and new tract seven A, Chatham District, $325,000.
Alan Fulcher to Michael Hart and Amanda Hart, 3.53 acres, Callands-Gretna District, $15,000.
Constance L.R. Hansen to U.S. Bank National Association, lots 27-32, Pittsylvania County, $99,000.
Carolyn Annette Dodd to SRE, three parcels, Callands-Gretna District, $47,000.
SRE LLC to George Vance Burnette, parcel, State Road 41, Pittsylvania County, $43,000.
Kimberly Lewis, Cynthia T. Long (Cynthia Thompson) and Joy Thompson to Tiffany Lee Bowker, lot 25, 0.367 acre, Maple Drive, Pittsylvania County, $166,500.
Boyd E. Motley and Carol B. Motley to Rachel Elizabeth Balsley, lot one, Highway 40, Town of Gretna, $119,500.
Jackson K. Farrar and Kimberly H. Farrar to Dennis M. Shelton and Sheila Y. Skelton, lot two D three, Pittsylvania County, $265,000.
Clayton Edward Bayes to Clayton Edward Bayes and Amanda Marie Bayes, lot one, Sugar Tree Lane, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Clayton E. Bayes to Justin Edward Bayes, lot H one, 6.313 acres, Sugar Tree Lane, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Stanley Will Compton to David Petty, various lots, Pittsylvania County, $40,000.
The Bank of the James to FBGT, lot one, 0.845 acre, The Town of Gretna, $210,100.
Sonabank to FBGT, lot two, Town of Gretna, $210,100.
Terry Cheatham to Kevin Lee Gill, Randall Lee Sage Jr. and Scott Windley Dunbar, tract six, Callands-Gretna District, $210,000.
Ronald Wayne Melton and Cherie Jones Melton to Eric Daniel Wilson and Megan Leigh Melton, lot two and three, State Road 835, Pittsylvania County, $205,000.
James Riccione and Wanda Riccione to Donald G. Schimming, lot 41, Eagle Pointe Shores Subdivision, $580,000.
Sept. 1
Nannie Laws Carter (Nannie Iris Carter) and Mary Alice Hardy to Amber D. farthing, lot B one, Mountain Hill Road, Pittsylvania County, $10,000.
William F. Waldron and Rhonda G. Waldron to Tania Salins-Diaz, lot, 150 C, Carter Springs Inc. Subdivision, Pittsylvania County, $1.
Alfred Velletri and Lisa M. Velletri to Larry Shambley and Donna Shambley, lot six, Sanctuary Bay, Callands-Gretna District, $250,000.
Sept. 2
Calvin Jones Crews and Hestell W. Crews to James R. Taylor, 1.07 acres, Blairs District, $9,003.13.
Terry Lee Lewis to Ricky Lee Wilson and Tina Louise Browning, lot five, 2.30 acres, lot, State Road 732, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Phyllis T. Scrogham to Christy Laverne Hicks, 2.86 acres, Tunstall District, $30,000.
Carl T. Ramsey to Ernest Brent Merchant and Mark C. Clark, 0.582 acre, Town of Gretna, $30,000.
Carlton H. Witcher and Betty J. Witcher to Kirk B. Spitzer, lot 14, 0.692 acre, State Road 840, Pittsylvania County, $18,000.
Donald Lee Hudson to Mark Hudson, tract C, 1.03 acres, Pittsylvania County, $10,000.
Lisa Cassell, Vickery L. Cross, Jeanette Belton Bedell (Jeanette B. Chism) and William D. Carter to Charles Thomas Warren and Samantha Dawn Parsons, tract three, Pittsylvania County, $69,000.
Mark L. Hudson to Hudson Home Improvement, various lots, Plantation Estates, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Delores R. Horne to Jane Carlin, lots one and two, Callands-Gretna District, $34,000.
James Mercer to James Mercer and Marlene E. Mercer, parcel, State Route 681, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Sept. 3
Thompson and Wyatt Inc. to Jonathan W. Gunter, lot D-one, 0.565 acre, State Road 729, Pittsylvania County, $12,000.
Robert B. Craddock and Sara C. Craddock to Chance Daniel Bartee and Lauren Nicole Meehan, lot B one A, 0.38 acre, State Road 1800, Pittsylvania County, $188,000.
SRE to George Vance Burnette, lot one, 0.314 acre and one acre, Pittsylvania County, $79,000.
J.D.A. Associates Inc. to Braxton Motley, tract B, 5.0222 acres, State Road 1535, Pittsylvania County, $212,400.
Sept. 4
Ashley Danielle Hawker (Ashley D. Conner) to Justin W. Moore, lot one, section B, Brush Arbor Court, Pittsylvania County, $115,000.
Robert A. Dunn and Tannis S. Dunn to Timothy Justin Wray and Ashley D. Hawker, lots five and six, section J, Blairmont Acres, Blairs District, $248,000.
Steven B. Martin to Steven B. Martin, Judy B. Martin and Jonathan Scott Knowles, tract two, 0.98 acre, Tunstall District, no money transferred.
Andrea H. Duren to James E. McDaniel and Kathy A. McDaniel, lot 12, Westridge Farms, Pittsylvania County, $20,000.
John R. Sherrill and Teresa S. Sherrill to Jason L. Swaringen and Angela C. Swaringen, lot B two, 6.855 acres, State Road 734, Pittsylvania County, $25,000.
Joe C. Fuller and Edna Lee Fuller to Travis W. Revely and Lakeya M. Revely, 1.516 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Kennon G. Robertson and Lynn Robertson to Richard Serianne, lot 20, Whispering Pines Subdivision, Tunstall District, $200,000.
Virginia Oakley Rich and James Archie Rich III to James Archie Rich III and Virginia Oakley Rich, three parcels, ½ interest, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
James Archie Rich III and Virginia Oakley Rich to James Archie Rich III and Virginia Oakley Rich, various parcels, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development of Washington, D.C. to Misty Lynch, 1.612 acres, State Route 602, Pittsylvania County, $58,500.
Sept. 8
Joan L. Tarpley-Robinson to Joni Crystal Robinson, 1.86 acres, State Route 823, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Carter Preston Younger to Jonathan W. Lawton and Stan L. Lawton, lot 26, 0.542 acre, Meadow Brook Farm, Pittsylvania County, $22,000.
Samuel S. Reynolds and Brenda K. Reynolds to Leonard C. Aaron, tract three, 9.330 acres, Pittsylvania County, $32,500.
Carter Bank and Trust to Steele Family Enterprises Inc., U.S. 29, Staunton River District, $80,000.
Julie L. King and Stephen Clay Lillard to Julie L. King, 0.85 acre, State Road 622, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Sept. 9
Stanton R. Cole and Carol B. Cole to Michael J. Moe and Rebecca A. Drunasky Moe, Heron Pointe, Staunton River District, $395,000.
David J. Bivens and Forrest K. Adams to Ricky Lee Tuck and Teresa Diane Tuck, lot 66A, 0.655 acre, State Road 655, Pittsylvania County, $30,000.
James S. Mitchell to William George Sam and Frances H. Sam, 0.070 acre, Pittsylvania County, $800.
Jonathan W. Gunter to Thompson and Wyatt Incorporated, lot D-one, 0.565 acre, State Road 729, Pittsylvania County, $12,000.
Michael Ritter to Jennifer Elaine Gravett, lot 29, block C, section four, Fairfield Park, Pittsylvania, $205,000.
Jennifer Leigh Mills and Arnett Randall Mills to Nathan Keith Jones and Lisa S. Jones, lot two, two B, one A and two D, State Route 703, Pittsylvania County, $75,000.
Kathy D. Knowles to Terry Lynn Duncan, lot seven, ½ interest, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Bradley Preston McDarmont and Bonnie Burnett McDarmont to Bradley Preson McDarmont, Bonnie Burnett McDarmont, Larry Thomas Burnett and Lucinda Boyd Burnett, parcel B four, 1.349 acres, Dan River District, no money transferred.
Evangelin A. Maxwell and Thomas G. Maxwell to Forrest G. Smith, two acres, Staunton River District, no money transferred.
Nellie Baylor to Louis R. Sink and Gloria Shelton Sink, 8.613 acres and 8.984 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Harold O. Graves to Jasmine Reid Holdness, 0.51 acres, Blairs District, $124,000.
Jean Crane Wilson, Kenneth Ray Crane and Claude David Crane John Edwin Stephens and Carolyn Crane Stephens, 11.2 acres, Pittsylvania County, $65,000.
Sept. 10
Nathan Conway McDaniel Sr. and Betty Bryant McDaniel to Elizabeth M. Rogers, lot one, section one, Glenhaven and lot two A, 0.345 acre, State Route 726, Dan River District, no money transferred.
Dwight Duren Properties to Calvin H. Hall and Judy C. Hall, lot 22 and 34, Rivertree Drive, Pittsylvania County, $85,000.
Kenneth J. Payne, Tammy B. Payne, Karl H. Payne and Pamela H. Payne to Kenneth J. Payne Jr. and Jessica Payne, lot two A, 2.138 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Gilbert Properties to Jeremy W. Clark, lot two, block one, Staunton River District, $135,000.
HRE Holdings to Jerry Wayne Presley Sr., 10 acres, Highway 41, Pittsylvania County, $175,000.
Robert S. Hurst Jr. and Lisa Beth Hurst to Timothy J. Williams and Melissa Williams, 138.83 acres, Pittsylvania County, $385,000.
Brandon Lee Nichols and Angela Lumpkins Nichols to Franics Joseph Domanski Jr. and Bess Lenera Domanski, 3.145 acres, Pittsylvania County, $367,000.
Jerry T. Shelton and Vickie C. Shelton to Christopher Clay Shelton, 24.01 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Sept. 11
Chanler M. Hall to Raymond D. Wagner, 0.36 acre, Staunton River District, $110,500.
Albert R. Nelson and Beverly K. Nelson to Miranda Nelson Lautenback and Russell Aaron Lautenback, lot six, 2.087 acres, and lot seven, 1.277 acres, State Road 817, Pittsylvania County, $115,000.
Lucas Race to Frank C. Herndon, lot 13A, 5.568 acres, State Road 875, Pittsylvania County, $109,000.
Linda Crawley Moore to Travis Lee Matthews, 2.00 acres, State Highway 40, Callands-Gretna District, $88,000.
Bobbi Marshall Cockran (Bobbie G. Marshall) to Darian Crumpton, lot three, section M, Buckhorn Drive, Tunstall District, $145,000.
Serena Parsons Buck (Serena D. Scott) to Jamieson Todd Byrd and Gwendolyn Estep, lot 13, Benjamin Court, Pittsylvania County, $171,900.
Keeter Investments to Melissa Nadine Rowland, lot 76 thru 87, section B, State Road 726, Pittsylvania County, $172,700.
John P. Watson and Dinah M. Watson to George B. Davis and Sally H. Davis, tract two, 2.0 acres, Pittsylvania County, $28,000.
George B. Davis and Sally H. Davis to Amelia Floyd, tract two, 2.0 acres, Pittsylvania County, $28,000.
C. James Grill to Robert W. Johnson and Ronale N. Johnson, lot 44, Eagle Pointe Shores Subdivision, Pittsylvania County, $21,354.97.
Angela Wilson to Greg Phillips, 3.925 acres, Pittsylvania County, $2,054.97.
Sept. 14
Timothy M. Fish to Theodore B. Ciporin, lot 12, section one and lot 12 A, Town of Chatham, $84,000.
Christopher SEllman and Jamie Sellman to Gutgesell and Marie Gutgesell, Building one, Unit 106, Vista Pointe Condominium, Pittsylvania County, $380,000.
Fireside Land to Terry R. Womack and Lydia A. Harris, lot 11, 12, 13, State Road 612, Pittsylvania County, $12,250.
Elizabeth Katherine Rowland (Elizabeth Katherine Crawley Rowland), Katherine C. Rowladn and Paul Darrell Rowland to James McKinley Catron, lots nine, 10 and 11, block A, Acuff Subdivision, Town of Gretna, $58,000.
Michael Harris and Shirley A. Harris to Timothy Benton Harris and Christine Michelle Harris, 98.362 acres, ½ interest, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Joann Harris Ferrell and Tracy Brown to Timothy Benton Harris and Christine Michelle Harris (Christine M. Harris), 98.362 acres, ½ interest, Pittsylvania County, $89,000.
Lucy Barringer, Barry Wayne Young and Melanie Barringer Young to Megan Nicole Lakey and Andrew Jennings Walker, lot two C, State Road 919, Pittsylvania County, $245,000.
Dayne W. Scott to Dayne W. Scott and Mary Ann Meade, parcel, Green Hill Drive, Tunstall District, no money transferred.
Nancie Elaine Morton Motley and Michele M. Wilson to Nancie M. Motley, various parcels, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Jonathan K. Mize and Shanon C. Mize to Ronald Wayne Melton and Cherie Jones Melton, 5.710 acres, State Road 844, Pittsylvania County, $309,000.
Sept. 15
Cherilyn Ann Carstens (Cherilyn Ann Geiry) to Willliam Patrick Nichols, 0.93 acre, State Route 642, Pittsylvania County, $92,000.
Marcelle R. Norman and David L. Norma to Anjanette A. Farmer, lot eight, section A, Suburban Heights, Pittsylvania County, $115,000.
Brandon Hall Driver and Jessica A. Driver to Adam Delzine Gilson and Melissa Ann Gilson, 0.824 acre and 0.169 acre, State Road 834, Chatham District, $139,000.
Gary L. Matherly, Lori Matherly, Michael Scott Matherly Sr. and Stephanie Heather Matherly to Grayson W. Matherly, new parcel A, 1.386 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Vicki S. McKinney to Robert N. Rector and Faith P. Rector, lot 20, block C, section four, Fairfield Park Subdivision, Tunstall District, $190,000.
Deutsch Bank Nationals Trust Company to Joseph E. Cook and Karen L. Cook, parcel, Stauton River District, $17,000.
Crystal V. Shirley to Crystal V. Shirley and Kenneth L. Shirley, lot 16, Gretna District, no money transferred.
The Secretary of Housing and Urban Development of Washington, D.C. to David Murilto Rayas, lot 29 and 30, 0.95 acre, Town of Hurt, $75,000.
