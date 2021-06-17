Dan River Region real estate transfers

City of Danville
Recorded May 17
- Shirley J. Artis to Donovan Bryce Redd, 70.08 feet, lot 24, section D, 231 Quail Drive, no money transferred.
- Horace Lee Foster to Sellers Brothers Inc., Eagle Springs Rod, $4,000.
- E. Wayne Johnson to Always Family First, 337 Seminole Trail, $122,400.
- RE Express to Always Family First, Unit 921-H, Building VIII, Cabin Creek, 921 Seminole Trail, $30,600.
- Christopher Newcomb to ML Walden, parcel one: 53 feet, lot 22, section two; parcel two: property; 161 Canterbury Road, $146,100.
- Sugar and Spice Investments and RJJ Development to Reginald White, lot eight, section L, 363 Martin Ave., $160,000.
- Aloma Cousart, Joel Barber and Sybil Smith to Bonnie B. Crowder, 1.078 acres, lots 92-100, 648 Elizabeth St. Ext., $36,000.
- Elliott R. Baynes to Melissa L. Herke, lots 31-36, section two, 172 Avalon Drive, $93,000.
Recorded May 18
- Karen Totten White to Totten Group Properties, parcel one: 50 feet, lot seven, block eight; parcel two: 50 feet, lot eight, block eight, 512 Peach St., no money transferred.
- Joann Smith Stowe to Rell Resfl, 70 feet, lot six, section A, 218 Northmont Blvd., $151,000.
- Michael D. Landrum and Mary D. Landrum to Antonio Jeffries, 93.72 feet, lot one, section B, 119 Eden Place, $122,900.
- Cathy Wells Rutledge, Norman Payne Wells and Melody Wells Fowler t Wilfred P. Lawrence and Theresa C. Lawrence, lot 23, 1135 Franklin Turnpike, $107,000.
- Alan D. Bryant and Sara J. Bryant to Damascus Ventures, 0.358 acre, 116 Magnolia Drive, $170,000.
- Cecily Delores Sunde and Jay Ray Sunde to Cecily Delores Sunde and Jay Ray Sunde, 75 feet, lot 23, 122 Edwards Court, no money transferred.
Recorded May 19
- David A. Cockran and Cynthia T. Cockran to Nester Holdings, lot 39, section A, 309 Hanley Circle, $175,000.
- Joseph A. Thomas and Patricia Thomas to Joseph A. Thomas and Patricia Thomas, lot five-12, section E, 592 Westover Drive, no money transferred.
- David Deuth to Aime Home Options, 128 Gordon Ave., $56,000.
- Kunal Patel to David N. Schiel and Jessica Gibson Schiel, 80 feet, lot 21, section C, 211 Robinwood Place, $210,000.
Recorded May 20
- Larry Christopher Harris to Ezichi Onwubiko m 50 feet, lot 11, 143 Powell Ave., $16,000.
- Frank A. Black Jr. (Frank Black), Teri Haraway and Carol K. Black (Carol Black) to Michael Jacob Lawless, 75 feet, lot eight, section T, 229 Brightwell Drive, $104,000.
- Xelia B. Hickson to Tommy Reginald Bennett, 70 feet, lot 16, block G, 522 Cleveland St., no money transferred.
- Wendy Stephens to Torrance Walden, 183 White St., no money transferred.
- Wendy Stephens to Torrance Walden, 721 Edmonds St., no money transferred.
- Wendy Stephens to Alishia Walden, 50 feet, lot 92, 312 Halifax St., no money transferred.
- William L. Walden to Wendy G. Stephens, 60 feet, lot 48, 225 Bellevue St., no money transferred.
- Juanita Chambers, Ira Chambers and Frencheon Ford to Frencheon Ford, 75 feet, lot five, 141 Swain Drive, no money transferred.
Recorded May 21
- Douglas L. Dawson to Kenneth Wade Hammock, partial lots 19-21, 117 Taylor St., no money transferred.
- John Junious Cobbs (John Junious Cobb) and Katie Elizabeth Logan to Deshaun Graves, lots 298-300 and partial lot 297, 193 Bell Drive, $6,000.
- Belinda S. Martin, Deborah Cifers (Debbie Cifers), Glynn O. Shumate Jr., Carolyn Westrick and Kristina Nichole Durham (Nikkie Shumate Durham) to T.I.T.L.E. Investments, 192 Beech St., $69,900.
Pittsylvania County
Recorded May 18
- Jacqueline Zeno Dupuis to Robert L. Morton, Sarah E. Baynard, Michael Lee Zeno and Jacqueline Zeno Dupuis (Jacqueline Lynn Zeno Dupus), tract four, 5 acres, Tunstall District, $250,000.
- Robin J. Smith to Gary D. Smith Jr., tract three, 1.5 acres, Westover District, no money transferred.
- William D. Foster to Calvin Lewis Motley, lot four, 0.928 acre, Staunton River District, $10,000.
- Jessica Ann Layne to Anthony R. Layne, tract three, ½ interest, Staunton River District, no money transferred.
- Anthony R. Layne to Anthony R. Layne, two parcels, State Highway 640, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Anthony R. Layne (Anthony Layne) and Marjorie L. Layne to Anthony Ray Layne to Anthony Ray Layne, various tracts and parcels, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Michael G. Pruitt and Donna Michelle Pruitt to Donna Ann Grace, lot four, 4.448 acres, State Road 827, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Michael C. Bryant and Carol Pamela Bryant to James Shirley and Gabrielle Shirley, tract eight, nine and 10, Deer Haven Estate, Pittsylvania County, $58,000.
- Timothy J. Adkins to John Gregory and Mary Gregory, 0.69 acre, Pittsylvania County, $50,000.
Recorded May 19
- JJJ Properties to Danny R. Goff, 0.394 acre and 1.27 acres, Callands-Gretna District, no money transferred.
- Shirley S. Gibson and Kenneth Wayne Gibson to Stacy C. Adams, Deron T. Gibson and Kenneth Wayne Gibson, 226.45 acres, part in Halifax County, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Shirley S. Gibson and Kenneth Wayne Gibson to Kenneth Wayne Gibson to Kenneth Wayne Gibson, 257.960 acres and tract two, 189.2 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Elton W. Blackstock Jr. and Wanda D. Blackstock to James A. Osborne and Donna W. Osborne, new parcel A, 1.227 acres, Staunton River District, $32,000.
- Charlie P. Rowland Jr. and Anita M. Rowland to Charlie P. Rowland Jr. and Anita M. Rowland, lot 27, Town of Hurt, no money transferred.
- Shirley S. Montgomery to Terry Wayne Saunders, 25.06 acres and one acre, State Road 627, Staunton River District, no money transferred.
- Cindy Compton Brown (Cindy C. Tucker) and Curtis Donald Brown to Cindy Compton Brown and Curtis Donald Brown, lot 54, 5.134 acres, Splendor’s Gate Road, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Chad P. Bailey and Casey P. Bailey to Justin Wade Mayhew, lot 10, Map four, Phase II, Tuscarora Farms, Pittsylvania County, $327,000.
Recorded May 20
- Wanda H. Compton to Jason Lee Adkins and Shauna Harris Adkins, lot A, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Rodger Dale Isom II to Rodger Dale Isom II and Eva O. Isom, parcel and lot one, State Route 732, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Elizabeth K. Walker to Frank Wilson Mobley III, 1.7 acres and parcel, State Route 796, Pittsylvania County, $12,200.
- Robert Edward Parham Jr. and Annette F. B. Parham to Kenneth James and Theresa James, lot A-one, 1.129 acres, State Route 863, Tunstall District, $25,000.
- Percy Lee Rowland and Diane J. Rowland to Kevin L. Burke and Patricia L. Burke, parcel A one, 26.985 acres, Pittsylvania County, $65,000.
- Freda M. Jackson, Jack Anthony Wilson, Marcin L. Wilson, Marilyn W. Valentine and Adriene Wilson-Otey to Andre S. Chambers, Dolly M. Wilson and Marcin L. Wilson, lot one, one acre, State Route 665, Pigg River District, $100,000.
- Charlotte O. Craig and Don E. Craig to Morris Lynwood Osborne (Morris Linwood Osborne), Joann Hedrick Osborne, Christopher Lynn Osborne and Jolie S. Osborne, parcel and parcel B, 1.632 acres, State Route 788, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Recorded May 21
- J.W. Thomasson to Rebecca C. Hill, parcels, Main Street, Town of Chatham, $160,000.
- Penny Keesee Ridgeway to Angelique Lanier Case, lot one, 0.39 acre, Staunton River District, $75,000.
- Gibson Properties to David A. Walker and Grace Y. Walker, lot, State Route 732, Dan River District, $90,100.
- Sylvia Terry (Sylvia J. Powell) to Sylvia Terry and Edward Terry, tract B, 0.715 acre, State Route 641, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Nancy Carolyn C. Hendley to Christopher A. Graham and Tina M. Graham, 16.14 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- W. David Lester and Robin L. Lester to Copart of Connecticut Inc., partial lots 33 thru 36 and lots seven thru nine, Pittsylvania County, $2,100,000.
- Allen J. Hollie Jr. and Wanda A. Hollie to Ress Lavinder Property Group, lot 21 and lot 22 thru 24, William Street, Pittsylvania County, $184,900.
- Michael D. Landrum and Mary D. Landrum to Joelle Shelton Bray, one acre, State Route 744, Pittsylvania County, $82,000.
- Mary Ann Anderson and Fready James Anderson (Freddie James Anderson) to Michael Wayne Vaden and Hazel Glass Vaden, 0.32 acre, Dan River District, no money transferred.
- Margaret B. Harris (Margaret Harris) to Anthony Ervin Harris, Jennifer Harris Stockton, Maurice Sean Harris and Patricia Harris Adams, 1.3 acres, State Route 818, Callands-Gretna District, no money transferred.
- Charles E. Huettenmoser (Charles G. Huttenmoser) and Margaret E. Huettenmoser (Margaret E. Huttenmoser) to Charles J. Strauss and Tina A. Strauss, tract 27, section one, Staunton River Landing, $45,000.
Recorded May 24
- Gary C. Oakes to Board of Supervisors of the County of Pittsylvania, 4.499 acres, Pittsylvania County, $150,000.
- S. Baxter Wilson Jr., Kathryn W. Porterfield and Kathryn T. Wilson to S. Baxter Wilson (S. Baxtor Wilson Jr.) and Kathryn T. Wilson, 149.50 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- American National Bank and Trust Co. to Jay Van Clodfelter, parcel, Pittsylvania County, $35,000.
- Rocco’s Estates to JC Land and Timber, various parcels, Staunton River District, $415,000.
- Blackstock Properties to Jason Watts, various parcels, Staunton River District, $427,000.
- Clara Wells Wallace to Glenn Russell Wallace and James Cale Wallace, 86 acres, Tunstall District, no money transferred.
- Linda Mayberry Pierce to Lindsey Nicole Tanner, lot six, Woodland Acres, Staunton River District, $40,000.
- Realty First to Kevin O. Thomas and Christane F. Thomas, parcel four, 3.0 acres, Callands-Gretna District, $16,110.