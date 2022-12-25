Dan River Region real estate transfers

City of Danville
Recorded Nov. 28
- Gregory Worley and Donna Robertson Howell to James Robert Jeffries and Nikki Renee Jeffries, lot one, 530 Park Ave., $110,000.
Recorded Dec. 1
- Patrick W. Gould and Ava Fortner Gould to Teresa Motley, lot three, section one, 468 Avondale Drive and corner, $179,500.
- Diane F. Ganey, Dennis K. Ganey and Lisa G. Pritchett to Genna S. Dickinson, lot one A, 302 Chatham Drive, $100,000.
- Westmoreland Apartments Inc. to DVA Holdings, 60 feet, lot six, 126 Westmoreland Court, $825,000.
- John D. Knowles Jr. to Joseph S. Knowles, 60 feet, lot 14, 233 Rocklawn Ave., no money transferred.
- Serena Doige to Elin Grogan, lot four, 133 Davenport St., $36,000.
- George L. Robinette and Nancy C. Robinette by and through her attorney-in-fact, George L. Robinette to George L. Robinette, 50 feet, lot one, 138 College Ave., no money transferred.
People are also reading…
Recorded Dec. 2
- V. Brooke Eanes (V. Brooke Gauldin) to Lynn D. Williams and Amanda F. Williams, 276.5 feet, 824 Rutledge ST., no money transferred.
- Lynn D. Williams and Amanda F. Williams to V. Brooke Evans, 79.5 feet, lots 166-168, 464 Stephens St., no money transferred.
- Amando Mora to Primitivo Mora Sosa and Marleni Hernandez Ramirez, 180 feet, lots one-two, block two, 649 Shelton St., $20,000.
- Lois R. Campbell, acting by and through Ernestine J. Ashton her duly-authorized attorney-in-fact, to Thanh Nguyen and Linh Nguyen, lot A, section H, 316 Summit Road, $95,000.
- Lawrence Wayne Shue to Rachel A. Romane, 50 feet, lots 96-97, section three, 218 Parkland Drive, $69,000.
- Demarkis Phanelson to Joan E. Romano, 60 feet, lot 32, 340 Glendale Ave., $61,500.
- Curtis McCoy Smith, Judith Smith, Linda S. Simpson, Helen S. Scarboro and Judy H. Smith to Paul B. Watlington and Lori L. Watlington, lot six, 10 Elizabeth St., $69,100.
- Laura M. Powell, sole devisee of Margaret Anne Powell, deceased, to James Brandon Lewis and Aliea Ellen Lewis, 50 feet, lot 10, 310 Robertson Ave., $145,000.
- Properties by ADS to JALAKEMA Ventures, 44 feet, lot three, block 13, 65 Dudley St., $11,715.
- Citizens Bank to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, 0.177 acre, 242 Lipton Lane, $144,840.
- Amy Foushee to Ronald Strader, ½ interest in 70 feet, lot 28, section G, 141 Stokesland Ave., no money transferred.
- Kathleen T. Murphy to Clifford Todd Hartley, 60 feet, lot 19A, 110 Mimosa St., $40,000.
- John Michael Adkins to David Alex Davis, 60 feet, lot 33, section D, 70 Ashlawn Drive, $10,000.
- Roger Lee Hutson to Sollertis Enterprises, partial lots nine-10, block two, Chatham Avenue, $2,500.
- Brenda W. Cotman to Ruth N. Cabrera, 50 feet, lots 27-28, 242 Epps St., $8,000.
Recorded Dec. 6
- Robert Wayne Barefoot to Shawn D. Cobbs and Tiffany R. Cobbs, 41.86 feet, lot 12, section A, Douglas Place, $6,500.
Recorded Dec. 7
- Rebecca Lynn Dinkle to Latisha Delaware, lot six, partial lot 12, 823 Cole St., $15,200.
- Mamie Elizabeth Nelson to Brian Keith Debrou, interest in 40 feet, lot 90, 821 Lee St., no money transferred.
Recorded Dec. 8
- Shannon Berrick to Kleen Sweep Property Preservation, 52.63 feet lot two, section four, 303 Robertson Ave., no money transferred.
- Empire Rentals to Stewart Street Holdings, 41.5 feet, partial lot 36, $80,000.
- Tammy L. Maertens, Terry L. Gilbertsen and Thomas W. Gilbertsen, heirs-in-law of Margaret R. Bell to Lumbu Managements, 70 feet, lot eight, section P, 41 Hylton Ave., $26,500.
- John A. Wilson and Barbara J. Wilson to Jose F. Baltazar De La Cruz, 1229 Halifax Road, $30,000.
- John A. Wilson and Barbara J. Wilson to Yesica Yojana Paz Benitez, 28 feet, lot 18, 444 Bradley Road, $8,000.