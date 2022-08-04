Dan River Region real estate transfers

City of Danville
Recorded July 18
- Slayton Building Supply Inc. (Saunders Building Supply) (Saunders Building Supply Inc.) to Burnett Rentals, 135 Ingram Road, lot E, $31,700.
- Devon L. Cain and Curtis Brown to Zeta Simone Wilkerson-Parker, 69.9 feet, lot 303, 909 Claiborne St., $15,000.
Recorded July 19
- Billy S. Gunn to Billy S. Gunn and Frances Jerone Gunn, 50 feet, lot three, 431 Rice St., no money transferred.
- The Daniel Group and General Development Co. Inc. to Hutton Danville VA , parcel 24 E, Riverside Drive, $675,500.
Recorded July 20
- Broadacre Holdings to Morris Streater, lot 10, 645 Cabell St., $24,500.
- TLC Housing to Angel Carrantza Antunez and Nerida Arelino Perez, lot 49 and partial lot 48, 876 Edmonds St., $25,000.
- Jennifer Ramutkowski to Josue Elisco Marinez Hernandez, 99.99 feet, lots 62-65, 145 Beech Ave., $65,000.
- Ray S. Hairston to C.P. Hairston Estate, 50 feet, lot five, block four, 511 Cliff St., no money transferred.
- Ruth A. Bost to Thomas C. Bost II and Azucena Bost, lot seven, section H, 144 Waterford Court, no money transferred.
- Brain J. Lowen to Equity Builders and Investment Partners, 70 feet, lot 10, section U, Baltimore Avenue, $13,500.
- William L. Paschall Jr. and Jose L. Flores to Ellen Davis Loflin, lots 11-12, 319 Marshall Terrace, $132,500.
Recorded July 21
- Kitty D. Alderson to Naveed Haider and Farha Naveed, 50 feet, lot 12, block 14, 201 Girard St., $30,000.
- OUT Parcel Holdings to Zaxby’s Properties, parcel one: 176 Holt Garrison Parkway, $1,687,957.
- Shenique L. Bolton to Lumbu Managements, 35 feet, lot seven and partial lot eight, 1113 Stokes St., $7,000.