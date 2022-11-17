 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Real Estate Transfers

Dan River Region real estate transfers

City of Danville

Recorded Nov. 2

  • Ronald Williams and Teresa Williams to DC Country Capital Partners, 54.87 feet, lots 16-17 and partial lot 18, 183 Forestlawn Drive, $30,000.
  • Jason Ballard to Nexus Realty, lot two, section B, 407 East Ave., $10,000.
  • Robert H. Anderson and Joan Kahwajy-Anderson to James W. Dalton Jr., 52.49 feet, lot three, block 11, 238 Mountain View Ave., $176,500.
  • Walter Dryman III, Vickie D. George and Toni D. Ryan to Joseph P. Stringer and Kathleen Stringer, lot six, 1005 Lanier Ave., $65,500.
  • Ronald W. Mitchell Jr. and Robbie D. Turner to Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority, Colquhoun Street, no money transferred.
  • Theodore A. Manley Jr. to Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority, lot 57, no money transferred.

Recorded Nov. 3

  • Gregory R. Scott and Tamika D. Scott to Gregory R. Scott, 122.60 feet, lot A-one, 203 Motley Ave., no money transferred.
  • Jeanette Cardwell Lea-Wade (Jeanette Cardwell Lea) to Amber Jeanette Lewis, 50 feet, Halifax Road, no money transferred.
  • Jacob W. Adams to Sarah Elizabeth Evans, 0.242 acre, lot 22, section four, 225 Brandon Court, $208,000.

 

