Dan River Region real estate transfers

City of Danville
Recorded Oct. 19
- Manuel DeJesus Rodriguez and Josefa Rodriguez to Miguel Rivera Flores, 70.99 feet, lot 31 A, section H, 133 North Davis Drive, $210,000.
- Ralph C. Hedrick and Gloria W. Hedrick to DVA Holdings, 402 Third Ave., $237,500.
- Lucky 7 Equity to NSA Property Holdings, parcel five A, Neal Court and 2405 Riverside Drive, $7,897,836.04.
- Burton R. Shelton Jr. and Patty T. Shelton to Patty T. Shelton, 174.84 feet, lots 82-88, 143 James Road, no money transferred.
- Loan Thi Tuyet Tran to Tuan Vo and Hanh Hoang Thi Nguyen, 85 feet, lot three, section B, 437 South Woodberry Ave., $70,000.
Recorded Oct. 20
- Louise T. Woods, Nathaniel Payne Jr., Varlyne P. Price (Varylyne P. Price), Leatrice P. Averett, Anthony Michel Payne, Pamela P. Warren, Charles Payne and Deborah Payne to Pamela P. Warren, lot 17, block C, Berryman Avenue, no money transferred.
- SMMU to Deborah Satterwhite, lot four, 238 Gray St., $13,000.
- Sergio Vazquez (Sergio Vasquez) to GW Property Solutions, lot 55, 307 Norwood Drive, $31,320.
Recorded Oct. 21
- Chad Thomas Weatherford and Anna Weatherford to Calton Weatherford, partial lot four, Vandola Road, $2,500.
- Curtis Howard Darnell Jr. and Sandra K. Darnell to Cynthia J. Crowley 75 feet, lot four, section M, 112 Nor Dan Drive, $150,000.
- Harry L. Joyner and Ramona E. Joyner to Barbara Ann Elliott, 80 feet, lot 14A, section F, 338 Starmont Drive, $184,000.
- Ariel Kingdom Holdings 12 to Renewal Properties, 50 feet, lot 17, block two, 815 Rison St., $25,000.
- Ariel Kingdom Holdings to Renewal Properties, 50 feet, lot 16, block two, 819 Rison St., $25,000.
Recorded Oct. 22
- Rickey L. Waller to Kathleen Lyle, 125 feet, lots 61-65, 606 Elizabeth St., Ext., $109,900.
- Betty T. Ellis to Glenn E. Ellis, 60 feet, lot 19, section N, 217 Arnett Blvd., no money transferred.
- Scott C. Chaney and Patricia H. Chaney to Shannon S. Vaughan and Robert T. Vaughan III, 1.53 acres, lot 14A, section A, 28 Oak Lane, $400,000.
- Over and Above Real Estate Investors to Lighthouse Real Estate Investors, 60 feet, lot 10, block B, 826 Melrose Ave., $40,000.
- Martinsville Home Buyers to Van Thanh Luong, 95.22 feet, lots 11-12, 404 Southampton Ave., $60,000.
- Robert A. Freeman to Robert A. Freeman and Mariah N. Freeman, partial lot 85, 340 Halifax St. and Scales Street, no money transferred.
Recorded Oct. 25
- Shields Investment Co. of Danville Inc. to SMMU, partial lot 54, Monroe Street and 873 Valley St., $8,000.
- L&G Rentals to SMMU, 238 W. James St., $23,000.
Pittsylvania County
Recorded Oct. 18
- Irvin Keith White, Sandra Ann White Hylton, Patricia Ellen White Jones, Sheila Marie White Smith and Mark Steven White to Farhad Yeganeh and Fataneh Yeganeh, lots two thru four, State Route 750, Pittsylvania County, $40,000.
- Donald E. Eakin III to Seth Trenton Moye and Jessica Moye, tract one, 14.0 acres; tract two: 18.48 acres, Pittsylvania County, $230,000.
- Howard E. Dodson Jr. and Sandra H. Dodson to Glen Dodson, partial tract four, 45.10 acres, Kentuck-Ringgold, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Harold L. Griffith and Margaret K. Griffith to Valeria Salivonchik and George Salivonchik, 0.44 acre, State Road 640, Pittsylvania County, $205,000.
- James M. Wright and Linda D. Wright to Susan C. Bibee, parcel, State Route 642, Callands-Gretna District, $119,900.
- Chatham Amish Church to Raymond C. Detweiler and Irene M. Detweiler, lots nine and 10, State Route 605, Pittsylvania County, $270,000.
- N. Kent Owen and Tammy Mitchell Owen to Gregg W. Brooks, tract six, 5.954 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Recorded Oct. 19
- Karen B. Worley to Douglas T. Brewer Jr., parcels one and two, ½ interest, Staunton River District, no money transferred.
- Regina Younger to Althea Younger, parcel, 1/8 interest, Chatham District, no money transferred.
- Applegate Investment to Lynchburg Mobile Estates, five parcels, Town of Hurt, $921,000.
- Yates Mobile Services Corp. t/a Yates Home Sales to Henry R. Gabhart and Tawnie L. Gabhart, lots one, two and three, State Route 57, Pittsylvania County, $41,500.
- William Ray Hudson and Kimberly Jo Hudson to Kyle William Hudson, lot 18, 2.61 acres, State Road 862, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Nancy Reynolds Amos, Randall C. Amos, Janice Reynolds Spinella and David G. Spinella to Trustee of the Greenan Revocable Trust, Pittsylvania County, $149,900.
Recorded Oct. 20
- Barbara J. Easley to 57 NC, partial lot three, 2.000 acres, State Route 612, Pittsylvania County, $20,000.
- MTGLQ Investors to Donald D. McFarland, parcel 0, 1.06 acres, Pittsylvania County, $73,000.
- Deborah Ellen Maroun to Cerie Finch Kline, tract M two, 9.22 acres, and 3.27 acres, Pittsylvania County, $285,000.
- James W. Adams Sr. to Joshua Adams, lot one B, 0.51 acre, State Road 360, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Joseph T. Key and Kimberly M. Key to Matthew Thomas David and Amy J. Davis, lot seven A, 1.155 acres, State Road 961, Pittsylvania County, $315,000.
- Carlton L. Wright and Rebecca A. Rowland to Reuben D. Popp, lot one, Callands-Gretna District, $40,000.
- Edward Jones to Benny Earl Nuckols and Joan J. Nuckols, parcel, State Highway 57, Pittsylvania County, $60,000.
- Roger S. Hayes and Melva T. Hayes to Kevin Shields Hayes, Brandon Ray Hayes and Amy Lacrane Crank, partial lot five, 1.394 acres, State Road 1132, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Patricia Turner Maggard to Tickle LLC, lot 17, 6.00 acres, Pittsylvania County, $50,000.
- Tyler Brent Gammon and Tricia Weatherford Gammon to Kyle A. Brooks, lot nine, section F, 0.687 acre, Cobblestone Drive, Pittsylvania County, $34,500.
- John Lewis Whitehead III and Karen S. Whitehead to John Lewis Whitehead III and Karen S. Whitehead, lot two A, 4.3 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Recorded Oct. 21
- Raymond Jack Shelton Jr. to Jerry W. Barker, 66 acres, 4.22 acres and three acres, Staunton River District, $235,000.
- Thomas L. Jefferson (Thomas Lee Jefferson) and Yvonne F. Jefferson to Thomas L. Jefferson and Yvonne F. Jefferson, lot X-one, three acres, State Route 1118, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Kimball W. Rowland to Kimball W. Rowland and Patricia G. Rowland, 1.01 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Donald J. Terry to Sarah R. Sutterlin and Charles B. Riley Jr., parcel, Pittsylvania County, $13,500.
- Gerald H. Coles and Debra M. Coles to Karen Dixon, 0.57 acre, Pittsylvania County, $20,000.
- Rachel Bowen to Sheena Shelton, lot seven, section X, 0.40 acre, State Route 1801, Pittsylvania County, $190,000.
- George Vance Burnette (Vance Burnette) to Asif B. Khan, lots one and two and tract one, Pittsylvania County, $50,000.