Dan River Region real estate transfers

City of Danville
Recorded Feb. 16
- EPI Rentals to Equity Buildings and Investment Partners, 70 feet, lot six, section P, 29 Hylton Ave., $22,500.
- Darlise M. Carter to Katrina Lynnette Carter Chandler, lot seven A, 618 Shelton St., no money transferred.
- MFI Holdings to Tony Stephen Moore, 42 feet, partial lot one, block two, 206 Scales St., $600.
- Gary Wayne Leonard to Antwan Duval Tucker, 51.17 feet, lot two, 348 Chatelaine Ave., $11,500.
- James W. Murphy Jr. and Angela G. Murphy to James W. Murphy Sr. and Karen Murphy, lot 72, 130 Lynch St., $10.
Recorded Feb. 17
- Walter S. Davis and Alma D. Fulton to Connor Paul Wood, 57 feet, lot 19, block seven, 234 Virginia Ave., $166,000.
- Joanne G. Price and Cynthia Holloway (Cynthia G. Long) to Joanne G. Price, Cynthia Holloway and Todd L. Garland, 1/3 interest in lot two, 158 Powell Ave., no money transferred.
- Dianna W. Cochrane to Quincey O’Brien Logan, 110 feet, lot four A, section D, 221 Updike Place, $322,800.
- Dallen McKinnis and Meredith D. Collie to Dallen McKinnis, 50 feet, lot 10 A, section E, 339 Westhampton Ave., no money transferred.
- U.S. Bank Trust National Association to Venture Investment Partners, 160 Elon Place, $94,500.
- Gerald D. Mandrell and Sharron K. Mandrell to Nexus Realty, 345 & 347 Floyd St., $28,000.
- Karol K. Michalski and Agineszka Antczak-Michalski to Jacob Morgan Nunn and Amanda L. Alderson, lot eight, 100 Brockton Place, $169,300.
Recorded Feb. 19
- Edward Adams Sr. and Taffney H. Adams to Antonio A. Davis, 40 feet, lot three, 210 Chatelaine Ave., no money transferred.
- Samuel W. Taylor and Rosalyn G. Taylor to Greene Property Holdings, lot 13, block S, 125 Spruce St., $49,500.
- Charles Edward Hairston to Charles E. Hairston II, lot seven, 128 Fairlawn Drive, no money transferred.
Pittsylvania County
Recorded Feb. 16
- Phillip L. West, Dianne W. Kelly, Larry West, Thomas A. West, Jr., Maggie S. West, Susan Heath, Joshua Dick and Roger Dick to Phillip L. West and Lisa A. West, parcel three: 2.11 acres, State Road 612, Tunstall District, $3,000.
- Dale Saunders Lee to Sharon Lee Phillips, lot 57 A, 1.17 acres and 0.28 acre, Town of Hurt, no money transferred.
- Sharon L. Phillips to Sharon L. Phillips and John F. Phillips, 1.17 acres and 0.28 acre, Town of Hurt, no money transferred.
- Linda O. Waller to Lisa W. French, lot two, section E, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Louis D. Bean and Carolyn Sue Bean to Gary K. Clegg, lot 102, section C, Pittsylvania County, $8,500.
- Ian T. Hall to Tyler B. Scott, 0.85 acre, Staunton River District, $140,000.
- Ronald Stuart Burnett, Sandra McWright and Harold Bennett Simpson Jr. to Leonard A. Shelton and Gaile M. Shelton, 2.02 acres, Pittsylvania County, $75,000.
- Carlton H. Witcher and Betty J. Witcher to James T. Eanes, lot five, State Road 612, Pittsylvania County, $85,000.
- Minnie W. Wright and Byron L. Wright to Minnie W. Wright, lot four, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Renee S. Bomar (Renee S. Crutchfield) and Marshall E. Bomar to Edward B. Dunn, lot 19B, 1.381 acres, Pittsylvania County, $198,000.
Recorded Feb. 17
- Monia H. Hairston and Joseph Hairston to Alejandro Orozco Flores, parcel, State Road 857, Pittsylvania County, $4,000.
- Arthur J. Marilla to Alfred Warren Rimmer, 0.41 acre and lot, State Highway 694, Town of Chatham, $150,000.
- Alfred Warren Rimmer and Joyce Giles Rimmer to Lonnie Thomas Rimmer, Lennie Garland Rimmer and Matthew Warren Rimmer, 0.41 acre and lot, State Highway 694, Town of Chatham, no money transferred.
- Haile Lanier Gatewood Jr. and Pat Harmon Gatewood to Glen D. Conner and Wanda Conner, lot five, Pittsylvania County, $161,562.
- Marcia Dawn Bradner to K&K Realty Holdings, lots A & B, and tract four B, Callands District, $70,000.
- Diego Juarez Esparza to Adriana Guadalupe Becerra Rubio, new lot A, 6.468 acres, State Road 734, Pittsylvania County, $60,000.
- Jacob M. Nunn and Amanda L. Alderson to Sarah Jo Hite, 5.692 acres, State Road 713, Pittsylvania County, $192,000.
- J&D Development Co. to Joseph D. Wilmoth and Elizabeth P. Wilmoth, 28.939 acres, Staunton River District, $48,000.
- J. Scott Yates and Annette M. Yates to John Bowden and Jenifer Plautz, lot 14, 1.134 acres, State Road 750, Pittsylvania County, $15,500.
- Susie David Lucado to Deborah D. Annas, lot B ½ interest, Town of Hurt, $46,500.
Recorded Feb. 19
- Christopher M. Robinson and Michelle M. Robinson to Micah C. Robinson, lot B two, State Road 735, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Jeanette L. Martin to Austin Wayne Meadows, parcel B, Whitehorn Estate, Pittsylvania County, $85,000.
- Stoneburner Family, Myra Ann Milam, William E. Milam Jr., Michelle F. Milam, Shirley Jo Milam Hite, Jeffrey Morel Hite, Margaret Milam Sexton, Ronald O. Sexton, Elizabeth Milam Beggarly, Keith A. Beggarly, Ann Marie Milam Thackston, Jonathan D. Thackston, Harry Davis Milam, Margaret H. Milam, David Thomas Rink, Donna Jo Rink Austin and John Bailie Austin Jr. to Myra Ann Milam, William E. Milam Jr., Shirley Jo Milam Hite, Margaret Milam Sexton, Elizabeth Milam Beggarly and Ann Marie Thackson, 17.89 acres and 23.99 acres, State Route 658, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Stoneburner Family, Myra Ann Milam, William E. Milam Jr., Michelle F. Milam, Shirley Jo Milam Hite, Jeffrey Morel Hite, Margaret Milam Sexton, Ronald O. Sexton, Elizabeth Milam Beggarly, Keith A. Beggarly, Ann Marie Milam Thackston, Jonathan D. Thackston, Harry Davis Milam, Margaret H. Milam, David Thomas Rink, Donna Jo Rink Austin and John Bailie Austin Jr. to David Thomas Rink, 25.80 acres, State Route 658, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Stoneburner Family, Myra Ann Milam, William E. Milam Jr., Michelle F. Milam, Shirley Jo Milam Hite, Jeffrey Morel Hite, Margaret Milam Sexton, Ronald O. Sexton, Elizabeth Milam Beggarly, Keith A. Beggarly, Ann Marie Milam Thackston, Jonathan D. Thackston, Harry Davis Milam, Margaret H. Milam, David Thomas Rink, Donna Jo Rink Austin and John Bailie Austin Jr. to Stoneburner Family, 60.26 acres, State Route 658, no money transferred.
- Stoneburner Family, Myra Ann Milam, William E. Milam Jr., Michelle F. Milam, Shirley Jo Milam Hite, Jeffrey Morel Hite, Margaret Milam Sexton, Ronald O. Sexton, Elizabeth Milam Beggarly, Keith A. Beggarly, Ann Marie Milam Thackston, Jonathan D. Thackston, Harry Davis Milam, Margaret H. Milam, David Thomas Rink, Donna Jo Rink Austin and John Bailie Austin Jr. to Harry D. Milam, 57.82 acres, State Route 659 and 710, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Lee G. Pedersen and Barbara B. Pederson to Jaime K. Gray and Sarah S. Gray, tract 15, 5.034 acres, Pittsylvania County, $11,500.
- Jennifer Ann Piascik to Angela Dishman, parcel B, 23.614 acres, Pittsylvania County, $235,000.