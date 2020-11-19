Dan River Region real estate transfers

City of Danville
Oct. 23
Jeffrey Lee Gee and Gregory Scott Gee to Azzeddine Meggaiz, lot 17, 213 Lipton Lane, $49,000.
Michael A. Cosner and Karen Lynn Cosner to Shiyi Wang and Rene Oliver Goral, 66 8/12 feet, lot 75, 415 Claiborne St., $35,100.
Kenneth G. Hoskins and Susan H. Hoskins to Susan H. Hoskins 2012 Revocable Trust, 221.5 feet, lot four B, 1910 Blair Loop Road, no money transferred.
Bernice A. Lipscomb and Brenda M.L. Dudley (Brenda Mitchell Lipscomb) to Brenda M.L. Dudley, lot eight 8, section T, 511 Freeze Road, no money transferred.
Lesia Marie Banks to Dr. Lesia M. Banks Enterprises, 60 feet, 530 and 532 North Main St., no money transferred.
Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority to Maurie Golsen Van Buren, 0.276 acre, Pine Street and 125 and 127 Chestnut St., $24,000.
J.P. Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corporation to Terry E. Akers and Kimberly A. Akers, lot 32, section A, 170 Grove Park Circle, $115,000.
Jay P. Jennings to MJM Capital, 314 Barrett St., $84,900.
Shahid Akbar, Chris Dixon, Emma Heath, Mary King and Vangre Warring to Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority, 50 feet, lot 122, Garfield Street, no money transferred.
School Board of the city of Danville Virginia to city of Danville Virginia, Cosby Street, no money transferred.
Brandon Trent Owen to Trevor Gordon Owen, lot 20 A, section K, 172 Knollwood Terrace, $46,500.
Theresa R. Hayden to Zachary L. Allen, lot four, section A, 250 Bel Aire Drive, $95,000.
Donald J. Rodden, Zachary N. Gibson and Sarah E. Rodden to Zachary Nicholas Gibson (Zachary N. Gibson) and Sarah Elizabeth Rodden (Sarah E. Rodden) 71.01 feet, lot 15, 139 Fenton Place, no money transferred.
Oct. 26
Trust Bank (Bank Banking and Trust Company) to DPI Company, 38 feet, 105 Baltimore Ave., $8,800.
Monica L. Poppe and Craig E. Poppe to Victor T. Starling Jr., 100 feet, lot 14, 227 Grove Park Circle, $140,000.
Thanh Quoc Luong to Loan Thi Tuyet Tran, 85 feet, lot three, section B, 437 South Woodberry Ave., $18,000.
Pittsylvania County
Oct. 23
Tony C. Shelton and Michelle Marie Helms Shelton to Tony C. Shelton, 1.641 acres, State Road 865, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
William A. Aden and Nancy E. Aden to William A. Aden and Nancy E. Aden, 0.800 acre, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Joan Harris Clark to Joan Harris Clark and Jeremy Wade Clark, partial lot 18 and 20, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Steven M. Bowman and Sheila R. Peckinpaugh to Abiodun Akisanya and Feyisayo Akisanya, lot A, Pittsylvania County, $130,000.
Oct. 26
James B. Holland and Jeraldine Holland to Yvette Marie Wall, lot C, 0.464 acre, State Route 622, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Jeffrey Peter Marshall, successor trustee of the Stephen Bradley Shay Declaration of trust and Jeffrey Peter Marshall executor, to Laura L. Swift, lot K-one B and K-one A, Skyline Hills, Pittsylvania County, $165,000.
Sean McBride and John McBride to Coleman Teegarden, lot seven, 0.459 acre, Pittsylvania County, $83,000.
Andrew S. Goldstein to Savanaha N. Lemmon and Samuel A. Lemmon, lot, State Route 823, Pittsylvania County, $37,500. (Correct spelling of Savanaha)
Byron F. Blair (Byron F. Blair Sr.) and Mary Morgan Blair to Jeffrey Boyd and Nely Boyd, 28.542 acres, Pittsylvania County, $80,000.
Axton Martin to Bondariu Investments, 10 acres, lots 44 and 45, Tunstall District, $425,000.
Justin W. Mayhew to Christopher Shane Simpkins, tract 10, 2.40 acres, Staunton Road, Pittsylvania County, $150,000.
Oct. 27
Joel D. Murphy and Kathy M.T. Roy to Seraj Dhaliwal and Beverly Dhaliwal, lot four, 10.04 acres, Staunton River District, $35,000.
Linda K. Harvey to Carey G. Saddler III and Catherine L. Saddler, tract A, 1.00 acre, Callands-Gretna District, $118,000.
Connie Ling Thompson to Kevin Raad, Joe H. Allen and Karen H. Allen, lot four, 0.33 acre and parcel one, Pittsylvania County, $397,000.
Katherine C. Rowland (Catherine C. Rowland) and Paul D. Rowland to Paul M. Catron Jr., lot 22, Town of Gretna, no money transferred.
Oct. 28
Cerastes to Bonifera, tract five, 1.134 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Bonifera to NBS Real Estate, tract five, 1.134 acres, Pittsylvania County, $57,500.
Ronald Charles Weimer to Christopher W. Saunders and Andrea T. Saunders, lot 25, State Road 747, Tunstall District, $200,000.
William I. Holley and Jeanie S. Holley to Benjamin Paul Holley, lot 19, section C, Blairs District, no money transferred.
Joseph Glenn Harris to Joseph Glenn Harris and Courtney Suzanne Harris, lot 10, section A, State Road 863, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
James G. Motley III to Ronald Keith White and Amanda White, lot 28 A, Town of Chatham, $179,900.
Oct. 29
Derek M. Eanes to Robert R. Hatfield III, lot seven, 5 acres, River Ridge Lane, Pittsylvania County, $85,000.
Teresa D. Easley to Carrie Smith Easley and Calvin Fuller Easley Jr. 0.429 acre, Hedrick Drive, Pittsylvania County, $140,000.
Minnie H. Hardy to Douglas T. West and Angela D. West, lot 23, block C, section four, 0.410 acre, Pittsylvania County, $157,000.
Jay P. Jennings to Jessica Roach, 0.602 acre, State Road 1510, Pittsylvania County, $117,000.
Bryan Neal Phelps and Tracy Denise Phelps to Jennifer L. Clark, lot C, 1.064 acres, Pittsylvania County, $145,000.
Oct. 30
Regina P. Adams (Regina D. Preston) to Maynard T. Epperson and Tammy S. Epperson, lot 35 and 36, town of Hurt, $178,000.
William Richard Forshey and Renee Ilene Forshey to Realty First, parcel C, 36.200 acres, Callands-Gretna District, $50,000.
Joanne M. Nissly to Kenneth R. Tanner, parcel two, 4.60 acres, Staunton River District, $110,000.
James E. Maddox to Michael D. Blackstock, parcel six C, 3.327 acres, Staunton River District, $55,000.
Carol S. Cook, Sylvester Smith and Patricia W. Smith to Steve Clark, parcel, Callands-Gretna District, $74,000.
Amy T. Testerman to Amy T. Testerman and Angela Holifield, lot one A, lot two and three, State Road 656, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Yvse T. Fuhrmann and Dalliss M. Fuhrmann to Yves Tommy Fuhrmann and Dallis Mitchell Furhmann, 65 acres, State Route 671, Staunton River District, no money transferred.
Barney E. Lawrence Sr. and Brenda R. Lawrence to Antoine A. Lawrence, lot five, Sunset Bay, Gretna District, no money transferred.
Barney E. Lawrence Sr. and Brenda R. Lawrence to Woodrow Lawrence and Judith Lawrence, lot four, Sunset Bay, Gretna District, no money transferred.
Deborah L. Meets to Tommy Lee Rowland and Kimberly E. Rowland, 5.5 acres, State Road 1016, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Kimberly Francis Newman, Teresa D. Francis (Teresa Francis), Cynthia F. Davis (Cindy Davis) to Lois F. Whitt (Lois Ann Francis Whitt), Bettie F. Tuck (Bettie Tuck), Donald O’Neal Francis and Gayle F. Daniel (Edna G. Daniel), lots 34 thru 38, 1/5 interest, Mount Cross Road, Pittsylvania County, $15,999.
Mary B. Clark to Stephanie Laine Clark and Lindsey Paige Clifton, lot six and seven, State Rod 726, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Malvester Dixon Jr. and Sylvia D. Dixon to B.M.S., lot 11 and 12, Westford Park, Westover District, no money transferred.
The Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Ashanti Naomi Bonilla, 0.52 acre, Staunton River District, $83,000.
Bryan S. Lang and Sherry M. Lang to Jeffrey Stowe, lot 25 and 26, section H, Deerwood Springs, Pittsylvania County, $248,000.
Stephen Adam Louhoff and Katie Shields Louhoff to Courtney Lynne Eggleston and James Edward Eggleston, lot 22, 0.381 acre, Ripley Place, Pittsylvania County, $243,000.
Barry D. Waller and Pamela M. Waller to Michael Shane Martin and Kelly Marie Rhodes, lot 20, section one, Woodroam, Staunton River District, $129,900.
