Dan River Region real estate transfers

Carol S. Cook, Sylvester Smith and Patricia W. Smith to Steve Clark, parcel, Callands-Gretna District, $74,000.

Amy T. Testerman to Amy T. Testerman and Angela Holifield, lot one A, lot two and three, State Road 656, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.

Yvse T. Fuhrmann and Dalliss M. Fuhrmann to Yves Tommy Fuhrmann and Dallis Mitchell Furhmann, 65 acres, State Route 671, Staunton River District, no money transferred.

Barney E. Lawrence Sr. and Brenda R. Lawrence to Antoine A. Lawrence, lot five, Sunset Bay, Gretna District, no money transferred.

Barney E. Lawrence Sr. and Brenda R. Lawrence to Woodrow Lawrence and Judith Lawrence, lot four, Sunset Bay, Gretna District, no money transferred.

Deborah L. Meets to Tommy Lee Rowland and Kimberly E. Rowland, 5.5 acres, State Road 1016, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.

Kimberly Francis Newman, Teresa D. Francis (Teresa Francis), Cynthia F. Davis (Cindy Davis) to Lois F. Whitt (Lois Ann Francis Whitt), Bettie F. Tuck (Bettie Tuck), Donald O’Neal Francis and Gayle F. Daniel (Edna G. Daniel), lots 34 thru 38, 1/5 interest, Mount Cross Road, Pittsylvania County, $15,999.