Dan River Region real estate transfers

City of Danville
Recorded June 30
- Susan Burris and James M. Burris to Susan Burris and Luke J. Burris, 60 feet, lot 33, section A, 33 Oak Ridge Ave., no money transferred.
- Orlando Logan Jr. to Ali Gazanfar, parcel one: lot nine, block 26, 525 Hughes St., $43,000.
- Eric Smith to Howard Smith, 75 feet, lot six, block four, 714 Chatham Ave., no money transferred.
- Joseph Wiley Seamster to Rontae Perkins Jr., 75 feet, lot two, section B, 148 Cumberland Drive, $53,000.
- Sylvia S. Henry and Elizabeth Ann Henry Dimendio to Juan Alejandro Gomez and Gloria Angel, 82 feet, lot four, section A, 210 Downey Lane, $191,500.
- Jane W. Gilbert to The Hunter Corp. of Danville, lot 54, section four, 121 Kenilworth Ave., $117,000.
- Roberto W. Wilkins to Spring View Properties, 50 feet, lot one-C, lot B one, 176 Locust Lane, $48,000.
- Robin Setliff, Charles Setliff Jr. and Joey Woods Jr., Ivis Alexis and Padilla Orellana, lot 32 A, section N, Winston Road, $5,000.
- Hertzler Contracting to Kelly Real Estate, 50 feet, lot 22, 310 Girard St., $52,500.
- Karen Huber to Robin Charelle Batts, 60 feet, lot 13, 122 Sherwood Drive, $121,900.
- Betty Jane Clayton to Polly W. Taylor, 70 feet, lot 25, section G, 129 Stokesland Ave., $65,000.
- Walter D. Lee and Ardella M. Lee to Pansy H. Eldridge, lot seven, section H, 202 Kennon Drive, $165,000.
- David Lee Ellington Jr. to Kelly W. Oakes, ½ interest in lots 115-116, 316 Central St., $42,500.
Recorded July 1
- Lou Yang to Jonathan T. Wachendorfer, lot 10, 102 Gloucester Ave. and Guilford Street, $135,000.
- 185 Investment Group to Prism Investment Firm, 50 feet, lot 10, block five, 1133 Stokes St., no money transferred.
- Memorial NB to City of Danville, 30.829 acres, lot four A one, 1 Community Way 100, $8,000,000.
Recorded July 5
- Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority to Kimberly J. Whittle, 0.34 acre, lot five, 518 Lee St., no money transferred.
- Renew Investments to Trevor Bergeron, 606 Worsham St., $70,000.
- Addullah Ata to Jonathan Sharolli, 70 feet, lot 310, 431 Harrison St., $15,833.35.
- Sarwat Ata to Jonathan Sharolli, lot three, block B, 649 Jefferson St., $15,833.33.
- Sarwat Ata to Jonathan Sharolli, lot 54, 200 Withers Road, $15,833.33.
- Fehmida Begum (Begum Fehmida) to Jonathan Sharolli, College Park Drive, $15,714.29.
- Fehmida Begum to Jonathan Sharolli, 824 Paxton St., $15,833.33.
- Abdullah Ata to Jonathan Sharolli, lot 28, 212 Rhodenizer St., $15,833.33.
- Cynthia J. Grimes to MJM Capital, 50 feet, lots 34-35, 513 Ingram St., $83,000.
- Phoenix Homes to Golden Dove Investments, 60 feet, lot 18, partial lot 17, 314 Walker St., $36,500.
Recorded July 6
- Doris E. Waugh to Suzanne Reynolds, 50 feet, lots 5-6, 551 West Main St., $190,000.
- Reid Taylor to Brandy M. Dunlap, lot 10 C, 149 Locust Lane, $63,000.
- Kimberly Buntin Bruce to Joyce Mills Rust, Kimberly Buntin Bruce and Carson Eugene Tucker Jr., parcel one: 92 feet, lot three, section A; parcel two: 35 feet, lot two, section A, Henry Street, no money transferred.
- Marvin Holt Sr. and Shirley C. Holt to Holt’s E&M Rentals, 666 Franklin St., no money transferred.
- Marvin Holt Sr. and Shirley C. Holt to Holt’s E&M Rentals, 426 East Ave., no money transferred.
- Sandy Creek Trail to Erlinda Martines Caballero, lots 5-6, 1977 Blair Loop Road, $205,000.
Recorded July 7
- TLC Housing to Christopher K. Walker, 45 feet, Holbrook Street, $90,000.
- Audrey S. Drumwright to Small Dream Homes and Brian Hall Homes, parcel one: 70 feet, lot 28, section F; parcel two: 70 feet, lot 28-A, section F, $87,000.
- Angeline M. Davis to Stephen A. Chambers and Carrington Atkins Chambers, lot three, 3048 Joy Circle, $262,500.
Recorded July 8
- Thomas C. Kennerly and Lisa B Kennerly to 1117 North Main Street Trust, 45 feet North Main St., lot four, block 15, 1117 North Main St., $43,000.
- Bethany Hammock Simpson, Rachel Gayle Simpson and Emma Carolyn Simpson to JEH3, 1.09 acres, lot 10, 10 Country Club Drive, $250,000.
- Leslie Hauser Martin to David James Gerringer and Heather Peter Gerringer, lot 33, section A, 130 Fairmont Circle, $329,900.
- United Way of Danville-Pittsylvania County Inc. to Piedmont Lands of Virginia, Unit one C, Lindsay Loft Condominium, 308 Craghead St., 103, $402,000.