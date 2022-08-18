 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Real Estate Transfers

Dan River Region real estate transfers

City of Danville

Recorded Aug. 1

  • Stanley Dean Spencer to Isaias Rosa Da Silva, 72 feet, lot five, 618 Hughes St., $25,000.
  • Rosalind E. McLeod to Darrell Lamont McLeod Jr. and Demetrius Terrell McLeod, 100 feet, lot two, Hereford Lane, $3,000.
  • Elizabeth Bishop Mosher to Tagalongs, lot 133 and partial lots 132 & 134, 1311 Pumpkin Creek Lane, $82,000.

Recorded Aug. 2

  • James C. Souers and Sharon K. Souers to JCSSKS, 100 feet, lots 59-62, section two, 208 Avalon Drive, no money transferred.
  • Kimberly S. Rosenoff to Jeremy Michael Payne, 843 Luna Lake Road, no money transferred.
  • Richard P. Williams Sr. to Kristen L. Scarce, lot two, section C, 111 Raintree Road, $165,000.
  • Ronald Hatchett and Catherine Hatchett to Vickie T. Stanfield, lot seven, section A, 224 Northmont Blvd., $176,000.
  • Lam Kong to Noel Michalski, 60 feet, lot 15, section A, 103 Cottage Grove Court, $159,000.
  • Cleatis T. Swanson to Blue Boulder Construction, 44.51 feet, lot 20, 717 Temple Ave., $32,500.

Recorded Aug. 3

  • Vincent L. Myrick to Otis B. Rose III, lot 135 and partial lot 134, 1317 Pumpkin Creek Lane, $20,000.
  • Bryant Graves and Alease A. Graves (Alease A. Averett) to Bryant Graves and Alease A. Graves, lot nine, 111 Inge St., no money transferred.
  • Sabine Lee French to Highland Hideaway, parcel one: lot one, Highland Court, no money transferred.
  • Sabine Lee French to Colquhoun Court, parcel one-three, Colquhoun Street, no money transferred.
  • David Baker to Scott J. Clayton, 50 feet, lot 153, 833 Noble Ave., $55,000.
  • Angela Dawn Gentry (Angela G. Burnette) to James C. Nichols and Michele A. Fain Nichols, lot five, section G, 346 Westhampton Ave., $145,000.
  • Trust Bank to Lemonade MM Danville, new parcel B, 1410 Piney Forest Road, $580,000.
  • Meredith Hardy and Lisa Hardy to Kelvin Murphy, 223 Wendell Scott Drive, $44,000.
  • Piedmont Lands of Virginia to John C. Merricks and Kenneth H. Merricks, 2.02 acres, 2425 Goodyear Blvd., $454,000.

Recorded Aug. 5

  • Roger S. Naylor to Tonya M. McCain-Taylor, lots 14-15, 143 Forestlawn Drive, $129,000.
