Dan River Region real estate transfers

City of Danville
Recorded April 25
- Sidney Hughes Willis and William Berryman Willis to Earl W. Willis, Andrea Leigh Fleming (Andrea Leigh Willis), Jacob Fletcher Willis, Shannon Edwards (Shannon Lindsey Willis) and Crystal Y. Gomez, lot B, 162 Dunmore Ave., $123,670.
- Willie J. Rountree to Linda Perry, 110 feet, lot four, section B, 308 Pendleton Road, $230,000.
- Walter E. Hayes and Dixie P. Hayes to Paul M. Stanley and Sally W. Stanley, 110 feet, lot 27, 236 Oak Creek Drive, $395,001.
- Terrance Wayne Zimoski to Natasha D. Hines, 100 feet, lots one-four, block C, 1797 South Boston Road, $20,000
- Lowder Management to Homestead RE, 19.440 acres, tract, B one A, 2117 Halifax Road, $2,250,000.
- William Wyatt to Durham Duo Homes, lot 174, 818 Wyllie Ave., $59,000.
- JEH3 to Rhonda Bowman and Donald R. Haymore, lot five, section D, 111 Huntington Place, $169,900.
Recorded April 26
- Jacqueline V. Belinchak to Nina Lynn Broadway, 130 feet, lot 76 and partial lots 74-77, 1519 Glenn St., $84,000.
- David Rosa Rivera and Martha Ramirez to Martha Ramirez, 177 Stanley Drive, no money transferred.
- Carlie A. Testerman to Jerry L. Testerman and Penny Lynette Fowler, 50 feet lots 26-27, 311 Arlington Place, no money transferred.
- Bobby Jennings Wilson to Stacey W. Southard, 80 feet, lot four, section M, 121 Westmore Drive, no money transferred.
- Steve Thornton to Cody Thornton, lot eight A, section F, 312 Swain Drive, $149,000.
- Ronald K. White Jr. and Virginia White to Earlene T. Farmer, 93.20 feet, lots five-six, 209 Rocklawn Ave., $100,700.
- Baron Carter to Nicole Katharina Chiabai and Jackson Lee Smith, 0.43 feet, lot two A, section A, 170 Jenny Lane, $260,000.
- Henry L. Jones and Faye G. Jones to Deborah M. Haymore, Unit 105, building B, Wydemere Villas, 105 Bridgewater Court, $250,000.
- Chad Thomas Weatherford to Charles Braken Jones, Michael Lee Jones, Henry Lee Jones and Faye G. Giles Jones, 1.172 acres, lot six C, 83 Vandola Road, $200,000.
Recorded April 27
- Cleatis Leigh Dougherty Burton and Kaitlin Dougherty to Robert Justin Meadows, lot 95-B, 348 Terry Ave., $145,000.
- Laura L. Lewis to Shazad Tahseen and Asma Rani, 60.21 feet, lot 23, section N, 239 Arnett Blvd., $69,900.
Recorded April 28
- First National Bank to MCMLXXV, 24.75 feet, 332 Main St., $115,100.
- Stephen D. Davis and Teresa S. Davis to Nexus Realty, lot 15 B, section J, 902 Greenwood Ave. and Arlington Road, $65,000.
- Donovan Bryce Redd to Shirley J. Artis, 70.08 feet, lot 24, section D, 231 Quail Drive, no money transferred.
Recorded April 29
- Madeline May Boyd to Samuel Clyde Boyd, 1/3 interest, Parkway Drive, $33,500.
- Madeline May Boyd to Samuel Clyde Boyd, 1/3 interest in parcels 71190, 71189, 71188, 71170, Units E, F, and G-two, Piedmont Medical Center, 125 Executive Drive, no money transferred.
- John Gill Seaman to Troy B. Walker, partial lots 81-82, 502 Avondale Drive and Howeland Circle, $200,000.
- Michael Callahan to Adam Thompson and Jason Burnette, 76.83 feet, lots 38-40, 239 Motley Ave., $75,000.
- William M. Garner and William M. Garner Jr. to William H. Parrish Jr., lot 25, 465 Conifer Drive, $225,000.
- Tanisha Renette Valenzuela to Brownz, lots 11-12, 534 Ricketts St., $60,000.
- Layoya S. Keene to Alfred W. Harper Jr., partial lot three, 639 and 641 Monroe St., no money transferred.
Recorded May 2
- Charles A. Smith to Charles A. Smith, 48 feet, lot 38, 161 and 163 Marshall Terrace, no money transferred.
- David Lee Adams and Betty Rhodes Adams to Dawn Adams Bryant, David Lee Adams Jr. and Derek Lyle Adams, 239 Bel Aire Drive, no money transferred.
- Steven Bryan Ramsey to Brandon Lee Cardwell, Branch Street, $5,500.
- Ina Russell Ingram (Ina R. Ingram) and Robert Russell Ingram to Eosian Rios and Raymond Brant Rios, 100 feet, lots 23-26, block FF, 172 Linden Drive, $357,000.
- 3311 Riverside Drive to City Storage Danville, parcel one: 248 & 3311 Riverside Drive $2,500,000.
- George Breedlove to Zadock, lot 10 A, 211 Swain Drive, $122,500.
Pittsylvania County
Recorded April 25
- Albert L. Keatts to Albert L. Keatts Jr., parcel, State Road 868, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Max Kendall Inc. to Cody Ryan Adkins, one acre, State Highway 851, Pittsylvania County, $10,000.
- Sherri Worley Crews and Vernon Clyde Crews to Thomas W. Worley and Arlene M. Worley, new tract, A one, 15.39 acres, Pittsylvania County, $30,000.
- Iris R. Jarbeau (Iris Jarbeau) and Teresa J. Jackson to Jonathan Hart Ashworth, 1.47 acres, Pittsylvania County, $137,000.
- David M. Proffitt and Thenia S. Proffitt to Matthew C. Keller and Stephanie N. Mell, 8.84 acres, State Road 939, Pittsylvania County, $35,000.
- Michael Paul Smith Sr. to Harold Wayne Huffman, lot 31, 0.95 acre, State Road 1016, Pittsylvania County, $27,500.
- Phillip O. Thornton and Wanda Conyers Thornton, lots 10 thru 12, section A, State Road 878, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Eric Todd Clark and Clover D. Clark to Michael McAllister and Ashley McAllister, 10.243 acres, State Road 750, Pittsylvania County, $412,000.
- Dudley Ray McCormick to John E. Carey and Cynthia P. Carey, lot 33 and 73 A, Dan River District, $150,000.
- Craig Nickerson to Brandon Wayne Keatts and Lillian Marie Flippen, new tract B one, 2.00 acres, State Route 849, Pittsylvania County, $43,000.
Recorded April 26
- Miller Funeral Home Inc. to Paul Clement Lewis Jr. and Lisa B. Lewis, 9.6 acres, State Routes 686 and 674, Pittsylvania County, $40,000.
- NBS Real Estate to Abbigay Cooper, lot seven, 0.721 acre, State Road 817, Pittsylvania County, $139,900.
- CMH Homes Inc. to Joshua C. Miller and Jennifer R. Wickert, 50.133 acres, Tunstall District, $375,000.
- Jacob Crockett Aaron Jr. (Jacob C. Aaron Jr.) to Jacob C. Aaron Jr., lot six, Callands-Gretna District, no money transferred.
- John E. Hall III and Leisa C. Hall to JEH Farms, parcel, State Highway 58, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Meadowview Farms to JEH Farms, tract three, lot five and four A, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Carl L. Bradner and Linda I. Bradner to Ronald E. Lemin Jr. and Teresa R. Lemin, 0.563 acre, State Route 634, Staunton River District, $115,000.
- Dalton Family 2017 Revocable Trust, Maggy L. Gregory, trustee, to Joseph Ryan McCurry and Casey Simpkins, lot six B, 6.571 acres, State Route 713, Blairs District, $241,000.
- Janet Elliott Robertson, Jerry Wayne Dallas, Phillip Robert Dallas and Mary Dallas Kaiser to David R. Elliott and Laurie C. Elliott, various parcels, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Blair Homes to James Anthony Meadows and Tony Lee Meadows, 3.40 acres, Pittsylvania County, $45,000.
- Melvin R. Bruce to Logan Pillow, 3.96 acres, Pigg River District, $101,000.
Recorded April 27
- Patricia W. Pierson to Timothy George Fuhrmann, Yves Tommy Fuhrmann and Dalliss M. Fuhrmann, new lot one, 1.477 acres, Staunton River District, $36,000.
- Willis Glenn Collie to Commonwealth of Virginia Improvement, Route 311, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Latasha Pannell to Margaret A. Young, 0.536 acre, State Route 665, Pittsylvania County, $8,000.
- Ernestine David to Chanaka Gayan De Silva, parcel, Williams Drive, Pittsylvania County, $135,000.
- Frances R. Cantu to Robert E. Adkins, 1.00 acre, Old Claiborne Road, Pittsylvania County, $20,000.
- Larry Michael Robertson and Donna J. Robertson to Terry J. Lumpkin and Michelle R. Lumpkin, lot A, State Route 665, Staunton River District, no money transferred.
- Dax Scott Murray and Ashley Dawn Murray to Andrew Philip Brande, parcel, 2.000 acres, State Road 703, Pittsylvania county, $76,000.
Recorded April 28
- Lewis E. Shafer and Adela F. Shafer to Adela F. Shafer, 60.16 acres, lots one, two and three, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Lewis E. Shafer and Adela F. Shafer to Adela F. Shafer, 0.74 acre, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Lewis E. Shafer and Adela F. Shafer to Adela F. Shafer, lots 13 thru 16, Highway 672, no money transferred.
- Lewis E. Shafer and Adela F. Shafer to Adela F. Shafer, various parcels, Callands-Gretna District, no money transferred.
- Lewis E. Shafer and Adela F. Shafer to Adela F. Shafer, 2.00 acres, Callands-Gretna District, no money transferred.
- James Wade Kidd (James Wade Kidd Sr.) and James W. Kidd Sr. to JEH3, partly in Franklin County and Pittsylvania County, $85,300.
- Lee Ashley Lewis to Destany Darla Lee Laframboise, parcel, Highway 40, Town of Gretna, $170,000.
- Timothy E. Smith and Freda A. Smith to Moab Properties, 0.695 acre, Staunton River District, $97,000.
Recorded April 29
- Ernest Brent Merchant and George Merchant to Daniel Joshua Roncaglione, Jessica Dawn Roncaglione, Robert Wayne Dummitt and Donna Jean Dummitt, lot two B, 3.079 acres, Town of Gretna, $23,000.
- Wanda E. Rhyne to Gudmundur R. Asmundsson Neighbors, lot two A, 1.110 acres, Callands-Gretna District, $7,000.
- Debra R. Turner to Debra R. Turner and Michael G. Turner, lot 13, 0.724 acre, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Jeffrey Cody Smith to Melissa Smith, lot C six, 0.889 acre, State Road 834, Chatham District, $23,000.
- Diana Carter Day Parrish (Diana Carter Day) to Jeffrey Allen Doss and Abbey G. Thacker, lot E one, 3.102 acres, Pittsylvania County, $82,000.
- David A. Long Jr. to Sanford R. Scearce Jr., Clara M. Scearce, Montie Scearce and David R. Long Jr., lot G, 5.066 acres, Pittsylvania County, $25,000.
- Charles F. Saunders and Karen B. Saunders to Robert E. Gerlacy and Marian J. Gerlacy, lot one, Pittsylvania County, $375,000.
- Miles E. Shields and Erin P. Shields to William F. Watson and Mariann Elizabeth Watson, lots, section C, 0.942 acres, Forestroad Drive, Pittsylvania County, $310,000.
- William Curtis Scott Jr. and Patricia Scott Cassidy to Amanda Allen DeMastus, lot 19A, 0.64 acre, Town of Chatham, $250,000.