Dan River Region real estate transfers

City of Danville
Recorded April 19
- Steven R. Dishman to Pauline Meza, 75 feet, lots 10-12, 409 Church St., $52,000.
- Rawleigh D. Barley, Deborah Barley and Sandra Callands to Justin Thomas Callands-Arrington and Keundra Callands Arrington, 1.066 acres, partial lot 38, 122 Lexington Ave., no money transferred.
- Kenneth Powell, Dusty Rose and Beverly Lawton Rose to Orlando Logan Jr., 50 feet, lot 13, block 26, Hughes Street, no money transferred.
- SMMU to Diamond Investments, 46.25 feet, lot nine, 1432 Myrtle Ave., $30,500.
- SMMU to Diamond Investments, lot 145, 1441 Myrtle Ave., $35,000.
- SMMU to Diamond Investments, 50 feet, lot 26, 1450 Myrtle Ave., $30,500.
Recorded April 20
- Eugene Horace Bolick to Pedro Ricardo Quintero Diaz, 32 feet, lot three, block nine, 150 White St., no money transferred.
- Wesley T. Marshall Sr. and Ruby H. Marshall to Lynne A. Babbitt, lot eight, section L, 147 Winthrop Drive, $120,000.
- Georgianna Maurice Hairston to Steve E. Decker, lot 10, 726 Temple Ave., $33, 700.
- Malcolm J. Ferris and James Michael Ferris to P3 Rentals, 123.35 feet, lot 16, 117 Capri Court, $68,000.
- Beverly Burnette to Laura A. Somerville, 200 feet, lots 24-27, 1637 Piney Forest Road, U.S. Highway Alternate 29, $76,000.
- Susan Ketchum and Jennifer Ketchum to MJM Capital, lot two, 20 Dula St., $68,000.
- FDI Postal Properties II Inc. to Safari Properties, lot one, 1425 South Boston Road and Kentuck Road, $5,428,157.86.
- Tune and Toler Inc. to Lisa Baker and Kevin Baker, lot 27, section C, 505 Berkshire Drive, $289,000.
- Done Deal Home Buyers to Overman Family Associates, 50 feet, lot 51, 232 Haymore St., $59,900.
- Anne F. Atkins to Cheri A. Atkins-Mandel (Cheri A. Atkins) ½ interest in lots 76-84, Elizabeth Street, no money transferred.
- Cheri A. Atkins-Mandel to Penny D. Yarboro, lots 76-84, Elizabeth Street, $12,000.
- Andrew T. White and Shirley J. White to Linda Edmonds Clark, 49 feet, lot 10, 1428 Myrtle Ave., $35,000.
- Altaf F. Qadir to DVA Holdings, parcel one: lot 33, partial lots 32 and 34, section A, 139 Cooper St., $41,500.
People are also reading…
Recorded April 21
- Dishman Developments Inc. to Rickey R. Graham and Cynthia Johnson Graham, lot 12, block C, Westhaven Drive, $30,000.
- Margaret W. Peters, Jason W. Peters and Jerome W. Peters to Collier, 416 and 417 Lynn St. and Newton Street, $188,000.
- Diamond Wright, Michelle James and Daniele Wright to John F. Ramsey, 879 Pine St., $120,000.
- Done Deal Home Buyers to L&K Investments Group, Arlington Road, $1,000.
- Done Deal Home Buyers to L&K Investments Group, 100 feet, lots one and three, block 54, College Avenue, $64,000.
- Done Deal Home Buyers to L&K Investments, 402 Arlington Road, $65,000.
- Capstan Management to Michael Justin Royer, Water Street, $3,637.
- Henry Allen Leggett and Sarah H. Leggett to Theron Bennett Leggett. 3.290 acres, lot two A, Preston Place, no money transferred.
- Jarrod O. Motley to Jonj Properties, 324 Hughes St., no money transferred.
- Kathryn Presley to SMMU, partial lot 42, John Street and Middle Street, $5,400.
- Kristy Diane Adkins, (Kristy Diane Talbard), Christi Diane Talbard and Shana Renee Talbard to Samantha Harville and Lilly Adkins, partial lot 42, John Street and Middle Street, no money transferred.
Recorded April 22
- James R. Robertson to Jonathan Henry Scearce, 1.14 acres, partial lot one, Westover Drive, $250.
- Paul Scott Bowles and Tammy P. Bowles to Shirley Brandon, 50 feet, lot 47, 235 Hamlin Ave., $33,400.
- Wayne Scott to Hector Perez Boyzo, 45 feet, 114 American Legion Blvd., $22,000.
- Pansy D. Wilkins (Pansy Charlotte Dillard Wilkins) and Lisa D. Dugger to The Big Yellow House, lot five, section one, 339 West Main St., $270,000.
- Lumbu Managements to Sean M. Overman, 75 feet, lots seven-nine, 2531 Airview Drive, $130,000.
- Scott D. Pruitt and Eddie L. Hammock Jr. to Overman Family Associates, 60 feet, lot 27, 708 Hughes St., $95,000.
- Garcia Danville Properties to Overman Family Associates, 47 feet, lot 35, 186 Clement Ave., $66,000.
- Terry Adams to Smithers Enterprises, lots eight-nine, 133 Parkland Drive, $22,500.
Pittsylvania County
Recorded April 19
- Michael D. Blackstock to Kirk Hornbuckle, 0.9864 acre, town of Hurt, $195,000.
- Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance Inc. to Jose Rodrigues, lot one, 0.667 acre, State Route 782, Pittsylvania County, $159,900.
- Betty Daniels Marshall to Betty Daniels Marshall, Ronald E. Jones Jr. and Heidi Lynn Jones, lot A one, 0.707 acre, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Mildred Womack, Robert Womack Jr., Larry Womack (Lawrence Womack), Tavis Lyndell Mann Jr., Kalief Mann and Clarissa Womack to Haywood Lee Henry and Ernestine Henry, lot four, section A, Deerfield Lane, Pittsylvania County, $110,000.
- Stephanie D. Rolsal, Michael A. Rolsal Jr., Jacqueline Crews, Marilyn J. Patterson, Jeffrey J. Crews, Darnell Crews, Robin A. Crews, Cecil Ray Crews, Barbara Crews, Ludy Crews Chavis, Debra Crews Green, Maxie W. Crews, Dierdre M. Morales, Patricia L. Hall, Janie A. Hall, Preston D. Hall, April Hall, Eldred J. Hall, Camesha Hall, Cherran Crews, Charles Crews, Terrance W. Crews, Candace D. Crews, Molly Hancock Haynesworth, Mason N. Haynesworth Jr., Morgan D. Hancock, Blanche Hancock, Lillie Hancock Mosley, David A. Mosley, Sharon G. Kelly and Melvin O’Brien Kelly to Stephanie D. Rolsal and Jacqueline Crews, parcel A, 3.900 acres, Staunton River District, no money transferred.
- Daniel Shepard (Ector Daniel Shepard Jr.) and Penny B. Shepard to Dennis J. Burnett and Susan T. Burnett, tract one, 131.725 acres, State Route 662 and 707, Blairs District, $500,000.
Recorded April 20
- Bruce C. Mills and Patricia H. Mills to Douglas Boyles II and Stephanie Boyles, lot nine A, 0.749 acre, State Route 1120, Tunstall District, $279,000.
- Mark A. Dawley and Brandy E. Dawley to Calvin Douglas Childress, new parcel A, 0.927 acre, Staunton River District, no money transferred.
- Russell A. Lautenbach and Miranda N. Lautenbach to Albert Randolph Nelson and Beverly Kaye Nelson, tract three, 1.197 acres, Pittsylvania County, $6,000.
- Virginia T. Brooks to Thomas Hatchett, parcel, Blairs District, $30,400.
- Realty First to Timothy Davis, parcel one: 5.43 acres, Pittsylvania County, $26,000.
- Dogwood Enterprises to Joshua T. Francisco and Caroline D. Turner, lot D three, 7.81 acres, State Route 718, Pittsylvania County, $235,000.
- Deborah L. Ferrell to Conner Robert Woodall, lot 10, 2.161 acres, Pittsylvania County, $20,000.
- Ronald M. Archer Jr. to George L. Foster Jr. and Rebecca Foster, lot four B, 1.066 acres, Pittsylvania County, $191,800.
Recorded April 21
- William David Law to Leonard A. Shelton and Gaile M. Shelton, 2.05 acres, Staunton River District, $150,000.
- Christopher Derek Higginbotham to Ronald J. Miller and Shannon L. Miller, parcel three, 50.659 acres, Pittsylvania County, $320,000.
- JEH3 to Rickey Lee Waller, lot one, 1.634 acres, State Road 902, Pittsylvania County, $171,000.
- Michael C. Jones to Brittany Colley, lot four, U.S. Highway 58, Westover District, $195,000.
- Deborah H. Pruitt to Robert Drake Sadler and Kamryn East Sadler, lot J, High Meadow Circle and Kylewood Court, Pittsylvania County, $346,500.
- Martin Sebastian Roher and Korinna Cheyenne Roher to Robert H. Colandrea Jr. and Nancy A. Colandrea, tract 30, 8.49 acres, Blairs District, $225,000.
- Matthew D. Barker and Christie S. Barker (Christie R. Stanley) to Eddie Conner, lot 15, 0.603 acre, Cedar Ridge Road, Pittsylvania County, $159,900.
- Nancy J. Leftwich to Nannette Brooks, 4.22 acres, State Road 852, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Barry Wayne Shelton and Kathryn Greenspan Davis to Kathryn Greenspan Davis, lot eight, State Road 743, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- David Reid Farthing to Bradley S. Foster and Lacy E. Bridges, tract three, 5.000 acres, Strawberry Creek Farms, Pittsylvania County, $24,900.
Recorded April 22
- Shirley Hawkins, John Hutchings, Larry Hutchings, Albert Hutchings, Sharon N. Berger, DeWayne A. Berger, Vincent D. Berger, Donald Blake Berger, Teresa Pringle, Charlene Pringle and Eric Pringle to Leroy W. Hurt Sr., various parcels, Staunton River District, $2,416.66.
- C. Lynn Shields Jr. to Taurus D. Davis, lots 36-39, State Road 720, Pittsylvania County, $53,000.
- Becky G. Meadows to Christopher E. Meadows and Carrie H. Meadows, lot nine A, 9.245 acres, Dan River District, no money transferred.
- Dickie Dickens and Donna Dickens to Prime Home Options, 8.03 acres, Pittsylvania County, $40,000.
- Page Overstreet to Troy A. Shelton, Briana L. Bill, Ivey Mustain Burris (Ivey Ross Mustain) and Robert Ross Mustain (Ross Mustain), parcel, State Route 714, Blairs District, $87,000.
- Robert Alan Durr to Roger L. King and Judy B. King, 82.021 acres, Pittsylvania County, $187,300.
- Katherine Jones to Tarek Hassan and Souhir Hassan, lot four, partial lot five, section B, Candlewood Drive, Pittsylvania County, $169,900.
- Michael Kiernan and Phillip Kiernan to George Anthony Williams, lot 12, section A, Buckhorn Drive, Pittsylvania County, $176,000.
- Herbert A. Nicholas and Robert M. Nicholas to Moab Properties, tract 28, 8.002 acres, Blairs District, $75,000.
- Patricia A. Bennett to Jeffrey L. Bennett, lot two B, 7.379 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Susan E. Scruggs to Kenneth Durham Jr., lot 92 A, 1.394 acres, Staunton River District, $80,000.
- Patricia E. Astin to Kakita D. Mease, lot B and A B Cassada, U.S. Highway 360, Pittsylvania County, $42,500.
- Blake A. Kitzmiller and Katelyn O. Kitzmiller to Matthew Douglas Barker and Christie Stanley Barker, partial lot 10, section A, 0.723, State Road 713, Pittsylvania County, $225,000.
- Kenneth D. Rhone and Patricia M. Rhone to Darlene W. Gibson (Darlene W. Rhone), 0.507 acre, State Route 1519, ½ interest, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Paul Scott Bowles and Tammy Powell Bowles to Paul Scott Bowles and Tammy Powell Bowles, 41.74 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Lois Ileane Tickle, Steven W. Loftis and Jacqueline Gray Loftis to Zachary A. Compton, lots B and C, U.S. Highway 360, Pittsylvania County, $40,000.