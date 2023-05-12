City of Danville
Recorded April 21
- Lynda Hey to J-Ray Investments, 100 feet, lots 10-17, 3212 Westover Drive, $52,500.
- Kenneth Wayne Cockran Jr. to Clifford Todd Hartley, 60 feet, lot five, 1436 Claiborne St., $62,00.
- Rita Dolores Hughes to David Totten and Charles Walker, 88 feet, 112 Walker St., $3,000.
- Mary K. Jones by Debra Ferrell, her attorney-in-fact, to MJM Capital, 50 feet, lot 20, 149 Clement Ave., $50,000.
Recorded April 24
- Bob Davis to PIC Real, 5.52 acres, 285 W. Woodlawn Drive, $78,000.
- Lawrence Liston Baylor III and Chanda Robinson Banks to UTOPI Property Solutions, 60 feet, lot 19, 827 Stokes St., $20,000.
- Sharon Johnson Touchstone, successor trustee of the George Glenn Eanes and Nancy J. Eanes Revocable Trust, to AZ Homes, 70 feet, lot six, section M, 241 Third Ave., West, $91,000.
- Angela R. Vipperman to PSA Properties, 46.85 feet, lot three, 254 Locust Lane, $50,000.
- Christine Joanne Bell to Golden Dove Investments, 50 feet, lot 11, block 17, 1215 Richmond Blvd., $50,000.
People are also reading…
Recorded April 25
- International Security Investment Corp. to Sunsyd, partial lots 17-29, 553 Lands End Road, no money transferred.
- John P. Piedra to Joyce Royster Buchanan, 100 feet, 17 Brown Lane, $150,000.
- Cheryl H. Bruno, executor of the estate of Peggy Hughes, deceased, to Tory Fitzgerald, 101.13 feet, 737 Vicar Road, $255,000.
- Mark Lowell Howard to Addison Everett Wood and Ellen Louise Wood, 64.71 feet, partial lots six-seven, 258 West Main St., $300,000.
- Kevin J. Eldridge and Vivica W. Eldridge to Courtney L. Williams, 65 feet, lot 26, section P, 608 Brooke Drive, $145,500.
- Cathy Mills Massey to Done Deal Home Buyers, lots 33-34, 168 Garden Grove St., $13,000.
Recorded April 26
- Curtis Wayne Hailstock to DVA Holdings, 610 Henry St., $60,000.
- Charles J. Reid and Laura B. Reid to Linda Chase, 50 feet, lots 11-12, 323 Hillcrest Ave., $110,000.
- Lorene E. Martin to Golden Dove Investments, lot 14, section L, 706 Westview Drive, $105,000.
- Cheryl C. Dickerson, executor of the estate of Marion A. Wardle, deceased, to Pedro Javier Llamas-Valadez, lot six, section K, 127 Cathy Place, $130,000.
Recorded April 27
- Jessie Salvadge and Patricia Wilkerson to John Giorgianni, 60 feet, lot 66, 14 Elizabeth St., $67.000.
- Nasr Farag to Ahmed Mohamed Farag and Hasnaa Elsayed Moussa Elshamly, partial lot 30, 163 Mary Miles Drive, no money transferred.
- Lisa H. Pyron and John A. Pyron to Earl Lee Glass and Lori Pyron Glass, lots 10-11, section four, 520 Bermuda Road, no money transferred.
- Nelson W. Bernard III, widower, Curtis T. Jefferson Jr., and Rachel L. Jefferson to Michael Anderson and Mechelle Anderson, 47 feet, lot 13, 346 Juless St., $45.000.
- C-W Incorporated to Higher Heights Community Outreach Incorporated, 0.406 acre, lot 81, Parker Road, $1,500.
- Mildred J. Hughes to Mildred J. Hughes, Rachel L. Hughes and Tiffany A. Hughes, 1255 Paxton St., no money transferred.
- Aisling Road Estate Solutions to HMZL Properties, 76 feet, lot 15, 106 Lovelace Drive, $57,500.
- Patricia R. Young, acting by and through her duly authorized attorney-in-fact, Douglas C. Rowland Jr., Thaddeus Lloyd Stanton Jr. to Eli M. Jeffries and Lanfa W. Jeffries, 3.548 acres, Mount Cross Road, $45,000.
- Lisa Margaret Hughes to J&K Property Investors, 75 feet, lots 22-24, 201 Gatewood Ave.,$15,000.
- Joseph Marshall Garrett to Ardorflips, Koyeton Way, $2,000.
- Connie Norris Clayton to Ana Lucia Guaradado Cortez and Fernando Mendoza, 242 Locust Lane, $35,000.
- James E. Marston Jr. to Bryan Nguyen, 58.99 feet, lot nine, section B, 202 Englewood Lane, $106,500.
- John Owley and Mindy Anne Owley to Persche J. Roundtree, 830 Cole St., $56,000.