Dan River Region real estate transfers

City of Danville
Recorded Dec. 16
- Lois H. Redden and Sharon A. Gore (Sharon H. Gore) to Rouge Creek, lot A, 747 and 749 Main St., $250,000.
- Danville1 to KAM Hospitality, 2.348 acres, 348 West Main St., $755,000.
- American National Bank and Trust Co., successor trustees under Family Trust to Artis Odam III and Amanda Odam, Wyndover Drive, $15,000.
- KFG Properties to Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority, lot three, Stokes Street, no money transferred.
- Mary H. Prather (Mary Lois Prather) acting by and through her duly-authorized-attorney-in-fact, Lisa Kaye Ray to B&S Rentals of Danville, partial lot six and seven, 3900 Westover Drive, $94,000.
Recorded Dec. 27
- Mattie Ingram Cunningham to Gwendolyn Sharpe Cunningham, parcel one: 43 feet, partial lot seven, 112 Stokes St., no money transferred.
- Humera Niaz Yousafzel and Shah Ferozlsahn to Niaz A. Yousafzai, 544 Memorial Drive, no money transferred/
- Carl Bennett to Edward P. Lee Sr., 50 feet, lot three, block F, Grace Street, $1,200.
- Joe Louis Wright to Edward P. Lee Sr., 85 feet, Jay Street, $1,000.
- Joe Louis Wright to Edward P. Lee Sr., 50 feet, lot four, block F, Grace Street, $2,000.
- Andrew C. Hodnett to Golden Dove Investments, lot four, section A, 1016 Lockett Drive, $76,000.
Recorded Dec. 29
- Spectrum hotel to Riverside Hospitality, tract one: 1.404 acre, parcel 18A, 2500 Riverside Drive, $1,898,000.
Recorded Dec. 28
- Jerry W. Lowe and Ronnie W. Lowe to Ralph Edgar Pierce, partial tract A, 2700 North Main St., and Forestdale Drive, $140,000.
- Empire Acceptance Co. Inc. to Thomas Mickens, 50 feet, lot two, 844 Claiborne St., $42,500.
- Barry L. Eanes and Sherrie S. Eanes to Barry Lee Eanes and Sherrie S. Eanes, as trustees and their successors in trust under trust agreement dated May 26, 2022, known as the Eanes 2022 joint trust, 101 Lorillard Drive, no money transferred.
- Barry L. Eanes and Sherrie S. Eanes to B&S Rentals of Danville, 465.25 feet, 260 Eastwood Drive, no money transferred.