Dan River Region real estate transfers

City of Danville
Recorded March 14
- Laura Adkins (Laura Williams Hill) to Terrence Edward Funke and Barbara Ann Funke, 60 feet, lot 21, section C, 70 Morris Ave., $32,500.
- Margaret G. Pritchett to EPI Rentals, lots 30-32, 165 Searcy St., $36,000.
- Ruben Jeffries and Valorie Jeffries (Valorie Jean Jeffries) to Wilson’s Property Solutions, 750 Colquhoun St., $200,000.
Recorded March 15
- Leonard W. Brown and Beulah W. Brown, Timothy R. Brown, Betty D. Brown, Otis F. Brown, Andre Brown and Darnell S. Brown to Judith M. Brown, lot 306 A, 169 Bell Drive, no money transferred.
- Tony Ray Cook to Garrett Benjamin Manzano Hasken, Martin Road and Pittsylvania County, $21,500.
- Joyce W. Saunders (Joyce Ann Woods) to Natasha A. Saunders and Jamar Saunders, partial lots six and seven, block 15, 115 W. James St., no money transferred.
Recorded March 16
- Parco International to SMMU, parcel one: 46.24 feet, lot nine, 1432 Myrtle Ave., $25,000.
- 445 Norwood Drive and Laverne Wimbush to Vito Badalamenti, 62 feet, lot 47, 445 Norwood Drive, $115,000.
- Grace Norris Litzenberg to Charlotte Litzenberg, 954 Main St., $252,000.
- American Advisors Group to Alicia Cobielees, 100 feet, lots 301-302, 181 Bell Drive, $38,000.
- Peggy Sue Dove to Peggy Sue Dove and Tiffany Diamond Dove, partial, lot 19, 333 Church St., no money transferred.
Recorded March 17
- Lorenza D. Wilson and Pamela Wilson to J.E. Barber Property Management, 50 feet, lot 15, 155 Swanson St., no money transferred.
- Ronald L. Gammon to Tony Burnett and Tony Burnett Jr., State Road 863, Moorefield Bridge Road, part in Pittsylvania County, $4,900.
Recorded March 18
- Michael D. Hairston to Nicholas Degarmo, partial lot 24, 342 and 344 North Ridge St., $150,000.
- Henchey Smith Properties to Garrett Wesley Durham, lot three A&B, 114 Hamilton St., $60,000.
- EPI Rentals to Equity Builders and Investment Partners, lots 30-32, 165 Searcy St., $65,000.
- John G. Boardway and Haley Boardway to Anthony Evans and Rebecca Evans, 48 feet, lot 45, 141 Marshall Terrace, $112,000.
- Calvin P. Stephens Jr. and Susan D. Stephens to Erika M. Pitman, lot one, block two, 828 Noble Ave., $27,000.
Pittsylvania County
Recorded March 14
- Aubrey Thomas Clark Jr. to Shannon C. Dalton, lot one, State Route 729, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Jerry W. Harris and Lisa H. Ober to Jettie D. Wright and Deborah D. Wright, 1.77 acres and 1.19 acres, Pittsylvania County, $175,000.
- Betty W. Stevens, Paul M. White and Vicki S. White to P. Harsimrat Singh, lots four E and four F, Pittsylvania County, $18,000.
- Barry L. Eanes and Sherrie S. Eanes to Randy Gray, partial lot 22, 0.599 acre, State Road 703, Pittsylvania County, $79,900.
- Patrick Horgan and Rebecca Horgan to Alice V. Rosado, 1.18 acres, State Route 685, Pittsylvania County, $126,000.
Recorded March 15
- Barry K. Carr and Katrina M. Carr to Olivia Korm, 50.06 acres, Pittsylvania County, $126,000.
- Brian K. Shelton and Garrett H. Shelton to Garrett Heath Shelton, 0.91 acre, Staunton River District, $53,770.34.
- Leroy Keatts and Julia Rosemary Keatts (Rosemary C. Keatts) to David Toler Stainback and Caroline McFarland Stainback, parcel, Pittsylvania County, $71,900.
- Aubrey K. Ferrell II, in liquidation of Ferrell Co. Incorporated to Birch Creek MX, tract three and lot three A, Pittsylvania County, $200,000.
- H. Carl Reynolds and Alice B. Reynolds to Birch Creek MX, tract A and parcel B, Pittsylvania County, $30,000.
- Ginyah Woodson Mullins to Keyshawn Gravely and Danielle Painter, lot B one, 0.631 acre, State Route 841, Pittsylvania County, $147,000.
- Tony Ray Cook to Garrett Benjamin Manzano Hasken, four parcels, property Danville city and Pittsylvania County, $75,000.
- Christina M. Irby to Franklin R. Irby, lot two, 0.54 acre, Staunton River District, no money transferred.
- Craig C. Motley to Craig C. Motley and Sharon F. Pressler, lot two, 15.7 acres, Chatham District, no money transferred.
- Roy P. Strader III to Robert Austin Cook, tract A one, 1.566 acres, Pittsylvania County, $405,000.
- Richard Barrington Ingram and Connie James Ingram to Mark N. Shelton and Penny L. Shelton, 0.009 acre, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Guy H. Bryant and Betty Ray Bryant McDaniel to Stanley Heath Shelton, 40 acres, Pittsylvania County, $60,000.
Recorded March 16
- Carroll Wayne Shelton to Lester A. Strode and Mary Johnson Strode, parcel, Whitmell-Pleasant Gap Road, Pittsylvania County, $9,000.
- Melvin E. Crews and Joan O. Crews to Justin Linwood Crews, 2.019 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Donald D. McFarland to McFarland Investments, parcel, 1.06 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Thomas Royals Jones Jr. to Jasmin Ann Ruiz, 12.97 acres, Pittsylvania County, $30,000.
- Joy Talbard and Bobby W. Talbard Jr. to Neal Holley and Brandy Eastwood, lots 13 thru 15, Mountain Hill Road, Pittsylvania County, $19,000.
- Jason C. Holley to Jason C. Holley and Amy B. Holley, 3.88 acres, Callands-Gretna District, no money transferred.
- Gustavos Demetrisu Camburides and Terri R. Camburides to Creekwood Properties, parcel A, 9.184 acre, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- William H. Preskitt Jr. and Judy Y. Preskitt to Kyle Samuel Preskitt, lot 84 A, 1.546 acres, Pittsylvania County, $16,000.
- Leroy M. Keatts and Julia Rosemary Keatts (Rosemary C. Keatts) to David Tolar Stainback and Caroline McFarland Stainback, 0.717 acre, Staunton River District, no money transferred.
- Henry G. Crider and Tonya K. Crider to Full Tilt Properties, lots one and seven, Pruden and Payne Street, town of Chatham, $109,500.
Recorded March 17
- Gretna Christian Church to Timothy Pascal Craig, lots B three-one, B three-two, B three-three, B three-five, Pittsylvania County, $9,000.
- Salvation Aversano to Pasquale Pensa, lot 27, section X, 0.34 acre, Tunstall District, $90,000.
- David Robert Elliott, Janet Elliott Robertson, Jerry Wayne Dallas, Phillip Robert Dallas and Mary Dallas Kaiser to Timothy J. Dodd, 2.062 acres, Pittsylvania County, $15,000.
- Patrick Ray Barker Jr. and Peggy Marie Barker (Peggy Marie Ware) to Patrick Ray Barker Jr. and Peggy Marie Barker, tract 33 A, 4.448 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- John Benjamin Lewis to Telvis Shaun Fitzgerald, 0.75 acre, Town of Chatham, $25,000.
- William H. Chaney to William H. Chaney and Patricia S. Chaney, lot 39, section R, Windridge Court, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Sarah Ann Motley to David R. Colley and Darcy E. Colley, 3.96 acres, Pittsylvania County, $65,000.
- Mark Timothy Bowling to Bessie Ann Smith, Area A, 0.387 acre, State Road 735, Dan River District, $2,500.
- Michael Wayne Hudson (Michael W. Hudson) and Rachel Jones Hudson to Phillip Alexander Kauneckas and Stephanie Casen Kauneckas, lots 11, 12, 62.178 acres, Dan River District, $165,000.
- Alice W. Morris to Lawrence Allen Morris Jr. and Jennifer Lynn Morris, lot 17 B, 1.21 acres, State Road 1112, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Allison Gladding Cook, Ann Elaine Montgomery Westbrook, Ann Elaine Westbrook, Patsy M. Dow (Patsy Montgomery Dow), Doris Cabell M. Adams (Doris M. Adams), Doris Cabell Montgomery Adams and Ruth M. Hegamyer to Lake Anna Investments, parcel, State Highway 57 and Road 633, Pittsylvania County, $78,000.
- Timmy Roland Echols and Terri Echols to Tamra Echols, lot B and G, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Ronald L. Gammon to Tony Burnett and Tony Burnett Jr., lot 32 and C one, state tax paid Danville City, Pittsylvania County, $36,700.
- James Garrett Van Der Hyde to DVS Holdings, lot 40, 6.00 acres, Pittsylvania County, $80,000.
- Zachary E. Francisco to David E. Burnett, lot six, section P, Olde Hunting Hills, Pittsylvania County, $229,000.
Recorded March 18
- Monica H. Strange to Deborah Gibson Health, lot B one, 1.102 acres, State Road 703, Pittsylvania County, $190,000.
- William Lanier Easley and Mary Gail M. Easley to Mary Margaret Motley and Dustin Thomas Self, lot one, 1.000 acre, Pittsylvania County, $7,500.
- Wayne S. Franck Sr. and Sandra D. Franck to Wayne S. Franck Sr. 57.5 acres, State Road 990, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- William Bernat and Nancy E. Bernat to Bryant K. Johnson and Melissa Jo Johnson, lot 12, 1.248 acres, State Road 790, Callands-Gretna District, no money transferred.
- Michael D. Gibson to Bridgett Sharpe and Steven Sharpe, lot 17, State Route 730, Dan River District, $18,500.
- Victor A. Tucker and Cathy E. Tucker to Marianne R. Tucker, parcel two B five, 0.977 acre, Inca Lane, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Joseph C. Thompson III and Coria S. Thompson to Ottoway F. Adkins and Carleigh C. Adkins, lot six A, 1.299 acres, State Road 741, Pittsylvania County, $280,000.
- Amanda Simpson to Jacob L. Dalton, Christopher S. Dalton and Mandy May Dalton, lot two, 0.11 acre, Military Drive, Pittsylvania County, $61,500.
- Rebekah C. Greenstreet and Donna Coe Shirey to Rebekah C. Greenstreet, 2.766 acres, Chatham District, no money transferred.
- Anthony B. Rogers and Kristie B. Rogers to Anthony James Rogers, lot one, Pittsylvania County, $104,000.