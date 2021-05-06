Dan River Region real estate transfers

City of Danville
Recorded April 2
- Ray Atkins Jr. to Luis Enprique Carranza Abelino, parcel one: 1.02 acres, 703 Indian Valley Road, $57,000.
- Vanessa Renea Jamerson to Latoya Frances Ealey, 70 feet, lot 116, 114 Blaine St., $81,750.
- Jane C. Snowdy (Jane C. Kuchinski) to Donald R. Fouts, 70 feet, lot nine, section H, 58 Augusta Ave., $5,392.44.
- Fred B. Leggett Jr. to Russell D. Reynolds and Helen L. Reynolds, Kayewood Lane, $125,000.
- Nathan H. Payne to Thomas P. Lamartina and Lori D. Lamartina, lot 20, section B, 612 Dover Place, $130,000.
- Edwin Flores to Denise C. Marlin, parcel one: 74.5 feet, lot 61 and partial lot 62; parcel two: lot 60, 1023 Oak St., no money transferred.
Recorded April 5
- Jessica L. Ibrahim and Mohamed M. Ibrahim to Brian J. Hoschek and Jennifer M. Hoschek, 120 feet, lot 16, section L, 250 Briarcliff Lane, $174,000.
- EPI Rentals to Imloesay Investment, parcel one: 142 Ross St. and Maury Street; parcel two: lot three, $29,500.
- Brendan Lafferty to Miguel Pena, 26 feet, partial lot 35, 308 Ross St., $19,500.
- Joyce E. Glaise to Tiffany S. Newton, Tiffany S. Newton and Eugene Horace Bolick, 32 feet, lot three, block nine, 150 White St., $7,000.
Recorded April 6
- Glenda Harrell Clark to Sasha Thomas, 50 feet, lot one, Flint Street, $4,500.
- D&H Farms to Eddy Sanchez Tineo, 75 feet, lot five and partial lot three, 309 Kemper Road, $16,900.
- Kimberly M. Sakellaris to Joseph D. Stone and Meredith E. Stone, 48 feet, partial lots 131 and 133, 1716 Glenn St., $28,000.
- Hedrick Johnson Development Corp. to Martha Galindo, lot 0-2, Phase VII, Cabin Creek Condo, Springfield Road, $9,400.
- Hedrick Johnson Development Corp. to Cassandra Crystal Lemus, lot three, section Q, Thunderbird Circle, $7,300.
- Enosh C. Massey and Paulette O. Massey to Nellie R. Wolfrum, 105 feet, lots five-six, 348 Stephens St., $46,950.
- Fabrese S. Logan to Jeffrey M. Oliver, 76 feet, lot 15 and partial lot 16, section H, 325 Shamrock Drive, $125,000.
- JJH Rentals to Rhonda R. Jones, 70 feet, lot 37, 209 Murphy Circle, $99,900.
Recorded April 7
- SMMU to Wilson Howard McKeen, partial lot 198, 307 E. Thomas St., $12,000.
- Clayton Gregg Wilson to Salma Zia Khan and Afshan Noreen, lot six A, section one, 139 Woodstock Way, $545,000.
- William D. Cole and Dana Rojas Cole to Ronnie L. Mimms Jr. and Santanna D. Mimms, lot 20, section B, 321 Grenadier Circle and James Road, $200,000.
Recorded April 8
- Richard E. Phelps Jr. and Louise D. Phelps to Daniel Duarte Mondragon and Rafaela Mondragon, 50 feet, partial lot two, 306 Kemper Road, $32,500.
- Sandra Leigh Lipscomb (Sandra L. Garzon) to Krystal D. Farmer, 130 feet, lot five, section E, 136 Wellington Place, $257,000.
- Mark L. Moss, Susan C. Moss and Landon C. Moss to Ryland Brothers, 53 feet, lot 18, 153 Canterbury Road, no money transferred.
Pittsylvania County
Recorded April 2
- Susan D. Bibee, Garry L. Bibee, Sylvia L. Taylor, Marion Taylor Jr. and Kerrie M. Hudson to Kerrie M. Hudson, 0.640 acre, Town of Hurt, no money transferred.
- Joshua Alan Powell and Candace S. Powell to Joshua Alan Powell, lot 14, section C, 0.895 acre, State Road 713, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Jolene D. Ore, Joshua D. Ore, Daniel M. Ore and Carrie E. Ore to Jeffrey L. Crews and Faith S. Crews, tract 21, 5.000 acres, Pittsylvania County, $40,000.
- Marcia M. Cobb-Payne to Charles Joseph Bolton and Nancy Marie Lugo, tract B-one, 14.23 acres, Staunton River District, $244,900.
- Bobbi Q. Hiltunen (Bobbi A. Quisenberry) and Vesa Kaarlo Juhani Hiltunen, to Vesa Kaarlo Juhani Hiltunen and Bobbi Q. Hiltunen, parcel A one, 1.914 acres, State Route 742, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Tyler Wayne Taylor and Malorie Rowland Taylor to Julie M. Mulholland, Deena J. Crispin and Michael Murphy, 4.016 acres, State Route 40, Callands-Gretna District, $229,500.Joseph W. Rountree to Joseph Hauser, tract 34, Callands-Gretna District, $26,500.Robert Gene Hairston and Bernice S. Hairston to Quezella Hairston, lot 36, West Fork Park Subdivision, Westover District, no money transferred.Matthew B. Burkhardt to Timothy R. Q. Davis, tract 19, 5.00 acres, North Fork Farms, Pittsylvania County, $230,000.Henrico Homes to David Holt, lot 13, section two, Staunton River District, $176,500.
Recorded April 5
- George L. Oakley Jr. and Bernadita A. Oakley to George Lanning Oakley Jr. and Bernadita Asildo Oakley, lot 16, 10 acres, Deerwood section II, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Michael D. Shelton and Cathy D. Shelton to Michael D. Shelton and Cathy D. Shelton, lot six A, 10 acres, State Road 728, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Tracey L. Johnson to Jason Allen King, lot six, 1 acre, State Rod 745, Pittsylvania County, $172,000.
- Corey L. Easley to Frankie E. Easley, lot two, 1.06 acres, State Road 612, ½ interest, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Recorded April 6
- Bank of America to NBS Real Estate, 0.47 acre, State Route 603, Pittsylvania County, $36,000.
- Ernestine G. Howell, Mary G. Waller, Jacqueline G. King, Karen G. Fallen, Melissa D. Wood, Willie H. Gee Jr., Barbara G. Ferguson, Frederika L. Ferguson, Victor L. Gee and Jean G. Christie to Stephanie Neshell Craft and Lamarr Echols, 0.20 acre, State Route 823, Pittsylvania County, $48,000.
- Mary H. Davis to David D. Davis Jr. and Linda C. Davis, lot A, 1.042 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Recorded April 7
- William Maynard Gregory to Cheryl M. Laws, parcel D, 2.488 acres, Pittsylvania County, $40,000.
- Carolyn Sue Seepe and Michael Robert Seepe to Lance john Sterling Gagnon, parcel A, 3.223 acres, State Route 865, Tunstall District, $60,000.
- Cynthia Eastwood, Melba G. Boggs, Janet B. Ribeiro (Janet B. Robeiro), Pamela B. Powell, Keith David Daniel, Stephen W. Daniel, Kathy D. Harville and Muriel Taylor Daniel to William A. Emerson Jr. and Anita D. Emerson, 105.293 acres, Chatham District, $405,000.
- Jay E. Barker to David Peter Doino and Lauren Rector Doino, 4.974 acres, State Route 853, Pittslvania County, $242,500.
- Angelique L. Case (Angelique Lanier), Terrell Lanier (E. Terrell Lanier III), Melissa L. McClanahan (Melissa Lanier), David Brown, Michelle Brown, Lindsay Hogan, Ashlee Tweedy (Ashley Hogan), Amy N. Terry (Amy Hogan), Amanda M. Terry (Amanda Hogan) and Daniel C. Terry (Daniel C. Hogan) to Forrest G. Smith, parcel, Pittsylvania County, $7,500.
- Walter L. Crider to Jasmin Ruiz, lots two, three and four, Chatham District, $73,500.
- Hershel M. Stone and Lauren B. Stone to Richard Van Gibson Jr. and Nicole M. Gibson, lot 16, Singletree Subdivision, Pittsylvania County, $16,000.
- Vivian G. Ranson, Mary Lee Gibson (Mary Lee G. Barber), Bernard Paul Gibson Jr., Dennis Michael Gibson, Page G. May (Paige G. May), John G. Gibson and Pamela G. Schmidt to Bobby Buntin, lot B-one, 1.72 acres, Pittsylvania County, $185,000.
- C.B. Anderson to Raymond E. Sheffield, lot four A, State Route 713, Dan River District, $335,000.
- John Frye (John Marshall Frye) and Marie Shelhorse Frye to John Marshall Fry, Marie Shelhorse Frye, Todd Austin Hassett and Krystalyn Geneva Hassett as custodian for Lan Michael Hassett, lot four A, 3.937 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Recorded April 8
- Lena R. Blair to James G. Arthur, 1.07 acres, State Route 788 and 794, Callands-Gretna District, $30,000.
- Elizabeth Motley to William W. Harris III and Tamara L. Harris, tract C, 3.62 acres, Pittsylvania County, $1,000.
- Eldridge M. Meeler and Hazel E. Meeler to Michelle Meeler McBride and Gary Christopher McBride, parcel, State Road 713, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Redwood Properties to Coleman Creasy, two acres, State Rod 863, Pittsylvania County, $13,000.
- Ann B. Martin to Rebecca M. Scarce, 4.88 acres, State Road 869, Pittsylvania County, $160,000.
- Lynn H. Mowrey to Jeffrey William Todd, lot six B, 2.095 acres, State Route 836, Pittsylvania County, $110,000.
- Equity Trust Co., custodian for Susanne Payne Auckerman, to Ricky Lee Pritchett, Ricky Lee Pritchett Jr. and Logan Alexander Pritchett, 1.071 acres, Pittsylvania County, $3,225.85.
Recorded April 9
- Harold L. Puckett and Diane N. Puckett to Jeffrey Lee Puckett, 6.999 acres, State Route 642, Staunton River District, no money transferred.
- American National Bank and Trust Co. as executor to Benjamin Walkins Fitts, 7.5 acres, Pittsylvania County, $165,000.
- S.A. Fitts Tractor and Equipment Inc. to Benjamin Walkins Fitts, 3.46 acres, State Road 622 and 621, Westover District, $16,000.
- Virginia M. Scurry to Tyler Mathena and Amanda Dix, parcel A, 2.525 acres, State Road 834, Pittsylvania County, $195,000.
- Kristi Jones to Michael Jones and Kristi Jones, lot six, section three, Dogwood West, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Julia Wilson Woodward to Brian Shaffer Boler and Julian Wilson Boles (Julia Wilson Woodward), lot vie and partial lot six, section two, Town of Chatham, no money transferred.
- Joshua W. Myrick to Jeffrey Wood, lot one, State Road 1539, Pittsylvania County, $18,272.
- David Michael Keller and Carrie Crews Keller (Carrie M. Crews) to Stephen J. Galvin and Carmencelis A. Galvin, lot five, 0.708 acre and lot six, 7.442 acres, Pittsylvania County, $31,000.
- Roger D. Moser and Tammy C. Moser to Francis Irvin Lumpkins Jr. and Ashley Moser Lumpkins, lot B one, 3.321 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- James M. Takes to Harris Land and Timber Co., lot 12B, State Route 833, Pittsylvania County, $7,000.
- Mark B. Price to Thomas A. Nearhoof and Lori J. Nearhoof, lot 30 E, 1.026 acres, State Route 992, Pittsylvania County, $145,000.
- Douglas Keith Newman and Robert W. Newman to Roger Lee Reynolds, lots five and six, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Douglas Keith Newman to Robert W. Newman, lot one, 0.894 acre, ½ interest, Pittsylvania County, $43,000.
- Keith James Flinchum to George Vance Burnette, lot one A, 1.15 acres and lot one B, 2.10 acres, State Route 750, Pittsylvania County, $15,000.
- Kenneth D. Hutcherson and Patsy D. Hutcherson to Matthew K. Doss and Lindsay M. Doss, 13.191 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.