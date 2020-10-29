Dan River Region real estate transfers

City of Danville
Oct. 5
Thomas E. Arnold and Donna M. Arnold to C&J Wilson Properties, parcels one and two, 1235 West Main St., $300,000.
Janet Kay Tiede and Cathy Sue Salmon to Larry Edward Thompson, lot four, section P, 340 Hampton Drive, $38,000.
Senna Xi-Berry to Senna Xi-Berry Trust, 103 feet, lot one A, section 10, 300 Girard St., no money transferred.
Oct. 6
Matthew R. Szabo to Reagan W. Atkins and Melinda M. Atkins, lot 14A, 110 Banister Court, $196,600.
Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority to Mary A. Pool, lots 28-29, 403 Holbrook St., no money transferred.
Mary A. Pool to Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority, parcel one: lot one, 757 and 759 Wilson St., no money transferred.
Jameel Austin and Latasha D. Austin to Lisa Logan, lot 37, section A, 135 Canary Drive, $135,000.
Tiffany H. Womack and Andre L. Womack to U.S. Bank Trust National Association, .60 feet, lot four, section one, 331 Summit Road, $71,500.
Oct. 7
Jane McFall Wiseman to John D. Vigouroux and Krista J. Vigouroux, 85 feet, lot 37, 347 Forest Circle, $215,000.
K. Porter Aichele to Clemson University Real Estate Foundation, parcel one: lot 25, section A; parcel two: property, 444 Downing Drive, no money transferred.
Patricia G. Henderson (Patricia W. Long) to Mahesh Srinivasaiah and Sangeetha Srinivasalu, lot 12, section G, 350 Lansbury Drive, $40,000. (could not ck. spelling on these names but this is what she wrote down)
Carolyn A. Stearns to John Holmes and Natalia Holmes, parcel one: partial lot 16, section C, 710 Lee St., $10,500.
Jessie Gilbert Cole and Florence G. Cole to H.F. Haymore Jr., Faye C. Haymore, John L. Cole and Sheila Cole, Kirk Drive, partly in Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Christopher W. Wilson to Rickey L. Manley, lot one, section O, 333 Chadwyck Drive, $215,000.
James Nichols to James Nichols and Kierro Nichols, 40 feet, partial lot 18, block one, 926 Stokes St., no money transferred.
Harold Wayne Huffman and Harold Wayne Huffman II to Angela Saferight, lot one X, 333 Maple Grove Ave., $63,600.
Bonnie Bush Crowder to Deborah Burton, lots 88-91, 646 Elizabeth St., $30,000.
Willard Rickman Jr. and Lisa Hardy Rickman to Willard Rickman Jr. and Lisa Hardy Rickman, 49.92 feet, lots 18 and 15A, 2004 North Main St., no money transferred.
Oct. 8
Thomas Edward Hundley and Kimberly Jackson Hundley to James B. Buckner, 107.6 feet, lots A&B, U.S. Highway 29, West Main Street, $12,000.
Lisa Clark to Unique Home Investments, 89.27 feet, lot 36A, 6 London Drive, $8,000.
Dolores Evans and Gerald C. Evans to Nicholos Piccolo, lot two, block eight, 1116 Richmond Blvd., $4,000.
Keynet Incorporated to Vanessa L. Nelson, 50 feet, lot five, 124 Clement Ave., $39,900.
Patrick Girten and Whitney Jo Girten (Whitney Girten) to Anthony J. Jacobs Jr., lot three, section six, 231 Timberlake Drive, $144,000.
Brittney E. Daniel to Patricia A. Kight and James Hunter Kight, 50 feet, lot 176, 230 Cleveland St., $90,000.
John A. Edge to Jeffrey Doty and Lynn Doty, 48 feet, lot 26, 207 Marshall Terrace, $134,000.
Barry Wayne Sides, Susan Sides Wasmer (Susan S. Echols) and Gregory L. Sides to Brittney Elaine Daniel, parcel one: 94.60 feet, lot 10A, section one, 111 Vicar Road, $186,000.
Oct. 9
Carolyn Hill Haley (Carolyn Hill Jones), Rita Hill Moore and David Anthony Hill to Carolyn Hill Haley (Carolyn Hill Jones), Rita Hill Moore and David Anthony Hill, 60 feet, lot five, 244 Jordan St., no money transferred.
Tony Anthony Wilson and Debbie S. Wilson to Makkam Holdings Company, 50 feet, lot 13, block ten, 321 Moffett St., $15,000.
Tiffany Davis Fulton (Tiffany Jean Davis), Justin Kenneth Fulton and Barry Gene Davis to Barry Gene Davis and Tiffany Davis Fulton, 150 feet, lot 31, 406 Plum St., no money transferred.
Gregory Martin Vest to Sollertis Enterprises, 65 feet, lot six, section J, 105 Grand Ave., $25,000.
Donald Wood to Eric William Jones, 69.16 feet, lot five, 127 Concord St., $102,440.
Oct. 13
Roger L. Nester and Joanne C. Nester to Lynn Law-Wheeler, lot 27, section H, 111 Walden Court and Shoreham Drive, $435,000.
Johnny W. Holt and Rebecca A. Holt to Maria Laura Ziliani Chiazzaro, 70 feet, lot 13, section N, 53 Schoolfield Drive, $24,000.
George R. Oake and Linda J. Oake to Rodney L. Marquardt and Selma H. Marquardt, 0.512 acre, lot 32, section A, 271 Robinwood Place, $190,100.
Pittsylvania County
Oct. 7
Nancy H. Towler and Paul T. Towler to U.S. Bank National Association, lot 10, Pittsylvania County, $49,896.55.
Richard D. Turner and Deborah J. Turner to Gregory Scott Turner and Michael Kirk Turner, tract B, 2.944 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Reuben O. Doss Jr. and Carolyn P. Doss to David Hill and Nancy G. Hill, lot 31A, 1.306 acres, State Road 41, Pittsylvania County, $202,000.
SRE to Holley Investments, parcel A, 4.130 acres, Whitmell School Road, Pittsylvania County, $135,000.
Catherine Cori Sowers (Catherine C. Sims) and Ronald Gene Sowers to Catherine Cori Sowers and Ronald Gene Sowers, lot three, 1.500 acres, Foxberry Lane, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Oct. 8
Rebecca R. Johnston to Bobby Phillips, lot 41, block C, section four, Pittsylvania County, $145,000.
Kenneth Alfred Porzio and Donna Barbara Porzio to Kenneth Alfred Porzio and Donna Barbara Porzio, parcel, State Highway 644, Callands-Gretna District, no money transferred.
Kenneth Alfred Porzio and Donna Barbara Porzio to Kenneth Alfred Porzio and Donna Barbara Porzio, parcel , State Highway 644, Callands-Gretna District, no money transferred.
Deborah E. Toney to Home Haven, 4.20 acres, Callands-Gretna District, no money transferred.
Charles L. Tyler and Emily R. Tyler (Emily M. Rowland) to Mark D. Rowland Jr., 1.00 acre, State Route 630, Staunton River District, $110,000.
Justin L. Roach and Jessica R. Roach to Justin L. Roach, 5.25 acres, 1.11 acres and 3.411 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Oct. 9
Dorothy R. McDaniel to Walter Wade, 33.4 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Kenneth W. Carson Jr. and Freda T. Carson to Philip Bowen and Sherry Bowen, 7.456 acres, Pittsylvania County, $15,000.
John W. Hall to Bobby Stout and Morgan E. Tanksley, lots 13-19, section C, Winterberry Park, Pittsylvania County, $92,400.
Glenn D. Carr and Sheila K. Carr to Glenn D. Carr and Sheila K. Carr, Building II, Phase two, Unit 233, Vista Point Condo, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Oct. 13
Susan Chaney (Susan Reed Chaney) to Christopher L. Young and Tamala Jones, 25 acres, State Road 735, Dan River District, $75,000.
Aaron Belt White Incorporated to Thomas Joseph White and Michelle Powell White, lot B11, 12 and 13, section B, Tunstall District, $98,000.
Gladys L. Williams to Wanda D. Williams, lot four, Malmaison Road, Blairs District, no money transferred.
Kenneth Durham to Dora Garrett, lots two, three, four and five, Old Tanyard Road, Town of Hurt, $49,900.
Jeff Daly and James Daly to Thomas Albert Kilian and Sandie Lea Kilian, tract four, 5.000 acres, Chatham District, $21,700.
William J. Nicholas and Catherine T. Nicholas to Lauren E. Nicholas and Jeremy S. Myers, lot 14A, 1.011 Acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Andrew Miller and Samantha Miller to Brian R. Meeks and Megan K. Meeks, tract C, State Road 841, Tunstall District, $64,000.
Rashon W. Childress and Taneka Stephens to Michael S. Blalock and Carla April Lewis, lot 19, 1.72 acres, Sharon Meadows, section one, Pittsylvania County, $110,000.
