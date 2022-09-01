Dan River Region real estate transfers

City of Danville
Recorded Aug. 12
- Robert M. Haley to Thomas N. Snow III, lot two, 175 Crystal Lane, $165,000.
- Michael W. Scearce, Debra Kay Scearce and Dennis R. Scearce to Anthony Q. Wheeler, parcel one-two, lots three and A one, 126 Westview Drive, $115,000.
- Ronald Lee Pridgen and Mary Elaine Pridgen to Janie Pridgen Alston, lots 11-12, 603 Timberlake Drive, $139,019.
- Robert Ferrell and Murtis Ferrell to Marlowe Dixon and Nathanan Dixon, parcel five, block five, 425 North Ridge St., $75,000.
- Bertha M. Watlington to Billy D. Watlington Jr. and Hayley M. Watlington, 165 B Lynch St., no money transferred.
- Joe Ann W. Terry to Bobby Reeves, ½ interest in parcel one: 40 feet, lot 91, Lee Street, no money transferred.
- Brian C. Tubbs and Elizabeth S. Tubbs to Leslie Elaine Frost, 910 Paxton St., $199,000.
Recorded Aug. 15
- Lorene East Martin to Blue Boulder Construction, 46.4 feet, lot 14, 314 Chatelaine Ave., $24,000.
- Carol Ann Kolendrianos to Laura E. Beasley, lots four and four A, 231 Cambridge Circle, $415,000.
- Linda P. McGhee to Tamara Welch, partial lots 111-112, 1233 Aspen St., $21,000.
Recorded Aug. 16
- Wilfred P. Lawrence and Theresa C. Lawrence to Donna L. Diane and William M. Justus, 46.72 feet, lot A five, 185 Ficklen Ave., $79,500.
- Corene A. Hermanson to James T. Taylor III, 64.78 feet, lot three, 116 Tuggle Ave., $173,000.
- Carol Ann Laxton to JRP Danville 1, lot two, West Paxton Street, $103,000.
- Cleatis T. Swanson to R. Edward Leuchtner, 1210 & 1212 Paxton St., $19,900.
- Barbara M. George to Donna Swain Barnette, lot six, section F, 127 Greencroft Place, no money transferred.
- Ibrahim I. Amayra and Maryam M.Z. Abudayyah to Thrahim I. Amayra and Maryam M.Z. Abudayyah, lot eight A, section C, 104 Tamworth Place and Tamworth Drive, no money transferred.
- Ibrahim I. Amayra (Thrihim F. Amayra and Ibrahim Amayra) and Maryam M.Z. Abudayyah to Lauren Properties, 177 Sunset Drive, no money transferred.
Recorded April 17
- Mary D. Landrum to Kimberly Samaria Jones, 65 feet, lot three, section F, 121 Bell Court, $95,000.
- Renewal Properties to Elizabeth Marie Swyers, 107 Floral Ave., $176,000.
- Cornelia K. Haley Wludyka to Recie Hyler Haley, 14.87 acre, tract three, 1668 Halifax Road, $150,000.
- Thelma J. Bush to Kurt Wellbank, lot seven, block 32, 513 Kemper Road, $84,800.
- Christopher B. Von Elten and Kellie J.M. Von Elten to Michael John Bush and Thelma Janet Bush, lot two, section F. 153 Greencroft Place, $160,000.
- Sandra I. Brescher to Sandra I. Brescher and Scott Tyler Brescher, 13 Chestnut Place, no money transferred.
Recorded Aug. 18
- Danville Homes to M&L Dumont Group, 50 feet, lot 51, section A, 112 & 114 Front St., $70,000.
- Bradford Michael Walker, Donna W. Gwynn and Denise W. Adkins (aka Denise W. Davis) to Angela D. Gentry, 90.01 feet, lot one, 4111 Westover Drive, $225,000.
- Twoz Properties to Douglas T. Harris Jr. and Desires L. Davis-Harris, 1.13 acres, lots 192-197, 88 Vandola Road, $192,700.
- Harriett Garrett Poteat to Frank M. Shields, parcel one: 40 feet, lot 28, 733Temple Ave., $26,000.
- Colleen S. Wright (Colleen S. Webb) to The Betterton Group, lot three, State Road 1124, 836 Stokesland Ave., $64,900.
- Nancy A. Womack to Tammy S. Henderson, lots 12-13, 1205 Lamar St., $36,464.
- Ethel Ann Leicht to Overman Family Associates, 125.86 feet, lots 108-112, 162 Mountain Hill Road, $115,000.
- Brittney Ann Sparks, Dana Harmon Sparks and Stanley Spencer Sparks to D&B Realty, 1.824 acres, lot B, 269 Bromley Road, no money transferred.
- Timothy K. Phelps and Michelle Lynn Phelps to Timothy K. Phelps, parcel one: lot C, 220 Charlotte Ave., no money transferred.
Recorded Aug. 19
- Faye W. Cole to Caleb Reed and Adriana Reed, parcel one: lot 114, 124 Wilton Ave., $215,000.
- Connie S. Robinette to Brian Christopher Tubbs, 100 feet, lot 14 A, 296 Mountain View Ave., $210,000.
- Michael Roberts to Michael Roberts and Mimi Gzauskas, lot six, section R, 301 Astor Court, no money transferred.
- Martin C. West to New Life Properties II, 50 feet, lot 29 217 Broad St., $71,000.
- Joseph Alvis Dabbs Jr. (Joseph A. Dabbs Jr., Joseph A. Dabbs, Joseph Dabbs Jr. and J.R. Dabbs) and Jean Paul Dabbs (Jean P. Dabbs) and David McGee to Joseph D. Stone and Meredith Stone, 1011 Halifax Road, $550,000.