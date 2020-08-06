Dan River Region real estate transfers

City of Danville
July 13
Charles E. Ellis and Betty T. Ellis to Ashla Alston, 50 feet, lot three, 139 Hamlin Ave., $51,500.
Faheem Hassan and Qurat Ul Ain Haider to EPI Rentals, 60 feet, 610 Worsham St., $8,500.
Kennon Wayne Meetze Jr. and Vicki L. Moore to Kennon Wayne Meetze Jr. and Vicki L. Moore, 100 feet, lot 34, 121 Brook Circle, no money transferred.
Brenda H. Griffen to Bobby Harris, parcel one: lots 49-41, 236 Gardner St., $26,500.
July 14
Ruth Ann Daniel (Ruth D. Walton) to Reginald B. Thomas, lot four A, 124 Altice Drive, no money transferred.
Kenneth J. Divens to Southside Equity, interest in 50 feet, lot 75, 1230 and 1232 Stokes St., $100.
Larry Hill Terry and June L. Terry to Larry Hill Terry and June L. Terry, lot nine, section U, 227 Brightwell Court, no money transferred.
July 15
John C. Harville and Kathy G. Harville to Jerry Turner and Alison Turner, 2125 Westover Drive, $59,000.
Nelson C. Motley and Joan C. Motley to Frank M. Shields and Teresa M. Shields, parcel one: 50 feet, lots 121-122 and parcel two: 50 feet, lots 123-124, 133 Howeland Circle, $127,500.
Charles F. Hobson and Evelyn W. Hobson to U.S. Bank National Association, 75 feet, lot nine, section A, 127 Berman Drive, $86,400.
July 16
E. Wayne Johnson to Jimmy W. Hutchens and Karyn Ann Hutchens, 90 feet, lot 22, section E, 402 Greenwich Circle, $72,500.
Ruby J. Parker to Semper Fi Rentals, 60 feet, lot 45, section D, 30 Ashlawn Drive, $29,000.
Margaret Joann Wilson and Ricky Wayne Jeffries to Rochell Brandon, lot 119 A, 1323 Aspen St., $7,700.
Wells Fargo Bank to Kaitlyn Abbrielle Williams and Colette Michelle Millner, 75 feet, lot 22, section J, 325 Cumberland Drive, $350,055.
Harold Wayne Huffman to Brandon K. Edmonds, lot two X, section B, 1007 Lockett Drive, $104,000.
Daniel W. Ware and Elizabeth M. Ware to Michael Shane Spicer and Allison M. Spicer, 0.25 acre, lot eight, section E, 305 Oakwood Circle, $122,000.
Pittsylvania County
July 13
Alfredo Walle-Saldana to Alfredo Walle-Saldana and Maria De Jesus Gonzalez Morales, lot five, 1.616 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Susan Dibble Englert to David J. Nelson and Nicole M. Deshan Nelson, Unit 231, Phase II, Vista Pointe Condominiums, Pittsylvania County, $272,000.
Mary Elizabeth Phillips to Harold N. White, tract B, 23.45 acres, Pittsylvania County, $90,000.
Scott P. Campsey and Penny W. Campsey to Scott P. Campsey, one acre, Callands District, no money transferred.
July 14
Mark T. Evans, Matthew W. Evans and Hailey A. Evans to Matthew W. Evans and Hailey A. Evans, lot 28, 1.094 acres, State Road 732, Dan River District, no money transferred.
Tayon J. Lee and Tomi McLaughlin Lee to Barbara H. Brown, lot three thru five and partial lot two, Pittsylvania County, $60,000.
Lois C. Pentleton to Brian Pentleton, parcel and parcel two, State Road 732, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Shirley Williams (Shirley D. Williams) and Theresa Conrad to Qumaine Lee Hubbard and Jasmine Lynn Hubbard, lot 10, section C, Fairfield Park, Pittsylvania County, $105,000.
Deborah Abbott Mahan to Kenneth Blaine Doss and Staci Yarbrough Doss, tract two C, 7.89 acres, State Highway 57, Pittsylvania County, $22,000.
July 15
Udell Williams and Ruth Ann Williams (Ruth A. Williams) to Upoleon S. Williams, lot three thru five, Callands-Gretna District, no money transferred.
Udell Williams and Ruth Ann Williams (Ruth A. Williams) to 57 NC, parcel and lot one and two, State Route 612, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Walter B. Carter and Mary A. Carter to Kristen Lynn Carter, tract six, 10.84 acres, State Route 851, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Thomas W. Tuck and Teri G. Tuck to John N. Ragsdale and Carolyn R. Ragsdale, lot 11, section A, Deerwood Springs, Pittsylvania County, $180,000.
David Lea Sr. and Margie B. Lea to Cliff Wade, 2 ½ acres, Clark Mill Road, Pittsylvania County, $10,500.
Donna White Bryant (Dona White Bryant) to RKBT Investments, lot five, 8.85 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
July 16
Donny W. Hylton and Juanita D. Hylton to Michael Crenshaw-Thompson and Jennifer Crenshaw-Thompson, new lot one and new lot two, Dan River District, $249,900.
James Lewis Clements and Carol Ann Clements to Michael D. Blackstock, lot eight, block A, 0.568 acre, Spring Street Extension, Town of Hurt, $75,000.
Horace U. Brooks to Larry D. Harris Sr., Robert K. Brooks and Geoffrey D. Boykin, 60.889 acres, lot C, State Rod 818, Callands-Gretna District, no money transferred.
Ann D. Byrn (Ann B. Kaknes) to Ann D. Byrn and Jeffrey S. Gall, tract 10 and 11, 3.52 acres, State Road 716, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
April L. Rella to Shemeka Diane Dabney, lot five, State Road 745, Pittsylvania County, $190,000.
Terry Dean Rigsby to Elizabeth Perkins Bowen, lot 24, Pittsylvania County, $169,000.
Cedric A. Dickerson and Lavita M. Dickerson to Fireside Land, lot 11 thru 13, State Road 612, Pittsylvania County, $5,000.
Matthew R. MacBrien and Suzanne Jayne MacBrien to John A. Guthmann and Marcie A. Cobble, tract two, five acres, Pittsylvania County, $196,000.
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) to Manuel Quiroz Garcia, lot 67 A, 1.81 acres, Pittsylvania County, $165,000.
Barbara J. Miluszusky (Barbara J. Mueller) (Barbara Jones Catlin) to Thomas Friedrichs and Karen A. Friedrichs, lot 25, section A, Playcation Retreat, Pittsylvania County, $71,000.
James A. Mahan to Chloe Clarridge and Jeffrey Edwards, 27.874 acres, Pittsylvania County, $87,000.
Thomas A. Hullender and Nicole R. Hullender to Alan C. Adkins and Peggy T. Adkins, lot 75, block C, section six, Fairfield Park, Pittsylvania County, $190,000.
July 17
Virginia K. Turner to Victoria Turner, lot A, five acres, State Road 897, Blairs District, no money transferred.
Shawn W. Mills and Kristy R. Mills to Henry A. Leggett Jr. lot seven, State Road 869, Pittsylvania County, $5,700.
Carolyn A. Yorke to Jerri D. Ratliff Sr., parcel J, 5.014 acres and parcel K, 5.014 off State Road 638, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Bradford C. Dalton and Megan S. Dalton (Megan R. Spayde) to Evan G. Wilson, lot 63 A, section X, State Road 1804, Pittsylvania County, $165,000.
Erik W. Phelps and Bryan N. Phelps to Patrick A. Dalton, lot eight A, section A, 0.806 acre, Olde Hunting Hills, Pittsylvania County, $150,000.
Christopher E. Bowden and Jennifer P. Bowden to Joseph Austin Hinesley and Stephanie Antonia Hinesley, tract one: 15.029 acres and tract two: 15.011 acres, Pittsylvania County, $205,000.
July 20
Scott R. Dooley to Scott R. Dooley and Sabina Dooley, lot 21 A, 0.690 acre, Tuscarora Farms, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Bertie Robertson Harraway (Bertie R. Harraway) to Wanda Chattin, two parcels, Old U.S. Highway 29, Dan River District, no money transferred.
Vernon R. Hawkins and Deana M. Hawkins to Hawkinshp, lot three, six, seven, Mountain Vista Estate, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
Terry M. Brown and Heather M. Brown to Nicholas Blake Malott and Lindsey Raye Malott, lot 39, 0.599 acre, Town of Hurt, $190,000.
Sarah E. Burnett to Ernest Vernon Carter, tract B, State Road 822, Pittsylvania County, $290,000.
E. Wayne Compton and Lulia C. Compton to Walter W. Saunders and Tanya W. Saunders, parcel B thru E, Pittsylvania County, $180,000.
