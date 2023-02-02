City of Danville
Recorded Jan. 10
- Sandra P. Warren to Gregory Dean Warren, 80 feet, lot two B, section G, 3000 North Main St., $130,000.
- Curtis Wilson to Curtis Wilson and Sherrell Wilson, 135 Tate St., no money transferred.
Recorded Jan. 11
- Mary Ann Bumgarner McKinnon to Mary Ann Bumgarner McKinnon, 127.66 feet, lot two, section K, 206 Cathy Drive, no money transferred.
- Mai Ha to Mai Ha and Nivon Ung Peterson, 70 feet, lot 13, section V, 50 Dallas Ave., no money transferred.
- Atusah W. Custer to K&G Properties of Danville, 75 feet, 184 Lamberth Drive, $52,000.
- Margaret Myers, Carlton Reynolds, Ronald Reynolds, Anthony Smith, Calvin Smith, Michael Smith, Suzette Adams, John Reynolds Jr., Nikki Jo Davis and Teresa Reynolds to SMMU, 50 feet, lot 29, 108 Harris Place, $25,000.
- Connecticut Classic Car to Duff North Ramsey and Stephen Ramsey, 729 Loyal St., $179,000.
Recorded Jan. 12
- Alvis W. Fitzgerald to Cynthia Dolores Fitzgerald, lot eight, section N, 309 Third Ave. W, no money transferred.
- Randy Lee Cornell and Margaret Ann Cornell to Jason Medlin and Tara Medlin, 80 feet, lot 21, section T, 211 Springfield Road, $169,500.
- William A. Motley, Angusta Adams, Barry Breakley Sr., Bobby Gunn, William Wilson, Neely Fitzgerald, Gayle Breakley and Rosa Minter, trustees of New Mine Creek Progressive Primitive Baptist Church (New Mine Creek Progress Primitive Baptist Church) to Golden Dove Investments, 60 feet, lot eight, section F, 308 Greenwich Circle, $85,000.
- Lighthouse Real Estate Investors to Norman L. Autry and Angela M. Autry, 60 feet, lot 10, block B, 826 Melrose Ave., $90,000.
- James Terry and Lois Terry to Father & Son Properties, partial lot six, block one, 316 East Thomas St., $15,000.
- SRE to Father & Son Properties, 50 feet, lot 30, block 13, 500 Keen St., $52,000.
- Keia Bethel to Totten Group Properties, 45 feet, 306 Holbrook St., no money transferred.
Recorded Jan. 13
- Calvin W. Ferrell and Sheila F. Crabb to Curtis W. Dunaway and Patricia J. Dunaway, 75 feet lots 28-30, 2520 Airway Drive, $20,000.
- Shelby H. Couzzi to The Toughtobeme JLT, 50 feet, lots 91-92, 198 Howeland Circle, $158,500.
- Parisa Lynn Couzzi and Jason Allan Couzzi to Shelby A. Couzzi, 50 feet, 163 Howeland Circle, no money transferred.
- Kaitlyn A. Williams to Pascal Property Management, lots 57-70 and partial lot 66, 181 Banner St., $44,000.
- Paul E. Herron Sr., surviving tenant by the entirety of Jeanette B. Herron, to Olman Bonilla, 180 feet, 823 Halifax Road, $24,300.
- S2J2 to 5 Away Properties, London Bridge Drive, $327,000.
- Jamie Redell Moses (Jamie Moses) to Lumbu Managements, partial lots 196 & 198, 818 Noble Ave., $29,100.