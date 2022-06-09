Dan River Region real estate transfers

City of Danville
Recorded May 11
- Michael L. Reynolds to Nathan Michael Epperson, lot 25A-one, 131 Longview Ave., $104,000.
- Kathryn P. Dolianitis to Gus S. Dolianitis, lot 19A, section B, 229 Vicar Place, no money transferred.
- Gus S. Dolianitis to Gus S. Dolianitis, lot 19A, section A, 229 Vicar Place, no money transferred.
Recorded May 12
- American National Bank and Trust Co. Danville to Roger T. Holland, lot three, section B, Bansbury Court, $24,000.
- Timothy Mantooth, Mark Mantooth and Allen Alford to SRE, 1.09 acres, lot B one-two, Dan View Drive, $27,000.
- Harry I. Ireson Jr. to SRE, 0.498 acre, lot A one, 125 Dewey Place, $95,000.
- Mary A. Brooks, Ronald S. Brooks and Brenda R. Brooks to Derick D. Franklin and Lakeysier M. Franklin, 3.291 acres, Blair Loop Road, $19,500.
- Jonathan M. Sutton and Ashlyn G. Sutton to Equity Builders and Investment Partners, 70.25 feet, lot 21, 131 Ashwood Place, $130,000.
- Ashlyn G. Sutton to Equity Builders and Investment Partners, 75 feet, lot 26, section C, 173 Cumberland Drive, $22,000.
- Jacqueline Walton Pleasant and Sally Walton Stanley to Big Time Rentals, lot four, 103 Cherry Lane, $230,000.
- Rufus Fuller III and Sylvia Fuller to Tara Camillia Preston, lot one, section P. 103 Druid Court, $175,000.
People are also reading…
Recorded May 13
- Ronald S. Brooks, Brenda R. Brooks and Mary A. Brooks to Keenon Wayne Meetze Jr., 0.661 acre, lot 35, Brook Circle, $5,000.
- Kirk Dean Chandler and Deborah T. Chandler to Hypatia Kingsley and Louise Dendall, lot 19, 135 College Ave., $271,000.
- Jeremy N. Williams to Cynthia J. Dixon, 102.96 feet, lot one, section G, 325 Southland Drive, $185,000.
- WM Capital Partners 68 to David Lee Ellington Jr. and Kelly W. Oakes, lots 115-116, 316 Central St., $27,000.
- Libby Hill Seafood Restaurants Inc. to Foster Family Business Properties, lot nine B, 2015 Riverside Drive, $750,000.
- 2 Hearts Found Home Co. Corp. to Jason Burnette and Adam Thompson, lot two, 2117 North Main St., $75,000.
- Jacob Edward Holcomb to Jacob Edward Holcomb and Bonnie G. Holcomb, parcel one: lots 36-37; parcel two: 50 feet, lots 38-39, Mimosa Street, no money transferred.
- John D. Hutson, Richard Davis, Connie Crane and Sheila K. Powell to Tony Ray Cook Sr., 120 feet, lots four-five, 1596 Fulton Heights, $9,000.
- Joan S. Harrell, Administrator to Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority, 100 feet, lots 12-13, 132 Johnson St., no money transferred.
- Thomas A. Goddard and Angela D. Goddard to Margaret L. Cummings, lot 28, section D, 114 Arbor Place, $187,500.
Recorded May 16
- Gibson Properties to Jason Clarence Weadon and Leslie Annette Weadon, 60 feet, lot seven, section V, 230 Brightwell Court, $133,000.
- Derek Lee Mitchell and Alana Harper Mitchell to Shelly Logsdaon and Mark Logsdon, 165 feet, lot 26 A, 240 Oak Creek Drive, $735,000.
- Karl N. Stauber and Hollis S. Stauber to Magan Elizabeth Gould and Steven Patrick Gould, lot 11 and partial lot 13, section two, 147 Virginia Ave., $280,000.
- Johnnie L. Thomas Jr. to Marty J. Jackson Jr., parcel one: 1406 Betts St., no money transferred.
- Tommy L. Goforth to David Simon and Moneacks Simon, lot nine, section L, 131 Knollwood Terrace, $166,000.
- Anquilla Dreams to 5047 Riverside, 0.33 acre, lot D, 5047 Riverside Drive, no money transferred.
- SRE to David W. Oakes Jr., parcel one: 75 feet, lot A, Clarkson Street; Parcel two: lot B, Franklin Turnpike and Clarkson Street, $40,000.
- Virginia S. Jones to Bradford Hylton, lot 15, section A, 301 Northmont Blvd. and Meadow Lane, $90,000.
Recorded May 17
- Larry D. Strader and Sandra K. Strader to Monica Santa Cruz, partial lot six and eight, block one, 618 Chatham Ave., $39,900.
Recorded May 18
- Lashonia Richardson to Shawn McKnight and Cynthia McKnight, partial lots three and six, lots four and five, block C, 161 Forestlawn Dirve, $25,000.
- Charles Allen Toothman and Kimberly Toothman to Nicole D. Santoriello and Corey A. Santoriello, 74.63 feet, lots 19 and 19A, 329 Hawthorne Drive, $485,000.
- Recie Hyler Haley to Cody R. Vincent and Felicia K. Gunter, 64.98 feet, partial lot, 337 Ferry Road, $91,000.
- James Robert Jeffries to MJM Capital, 50 feet, lot 78, 1244 Stokes St., $57,800.
- Harry Ellis Smith Jr., trustee of estate of Raymond Mann Jr., to MJM Capital, parcel one: 50 feet, lot 10, 129 Girard St., $75,000.
- Ryland Bagbey and Hannah Bagbey to Barbara Taylor, tracts 64A and 67A, Woodlawn Drive, $212,000.
- Kimberly Caroline McGee to Kimberly Caroline McGee and Dominic J. McGee, 60.15 feet, lot 20, section F, 817 Melville Ave., no money transferred.
Recorded May 19
- Brenda S. Arthur to James W. Murphy Jr. and Angela G. Murphy, 59.25 feet, 535 Wilson St., $113,000.
- WV Preservation to Woodside Village Owner, 1321 Piney Forest Road, $10,502,856.87.
- Randy D. Fry to Brenda H. Fry, 70.02 feet, lot 23, section O, 544 Ferry Road, no money transferred.
- Amber Holland and Heather Holland to Ronald K. White Jr. and Virginia D. White, 60 feet, lot seven, section I, 345 Summit Road, $45,000.
- Brandy Land Hale (Brandy Nicole Land) and Brandy L. Herndon to Maxwell Vandervliet and Monica Murphy, 72 feet, lot 22, section P, 357 Hampton Drive, $132,500.
- J.D. Ferguson to John David Emerson, 60 feet, partial lot 20 and lots 21-22, 1087 Franklin Tpke., no money transferred.
Recorded May 20
- William Starling Marilla to Bia Rentals, lot 16, section C, 111 Parrish Road, $45,000.
- NGM to 2JK, parcel one, lots one and Band partial lot A, 1100 Main St., $650,000.
- Kreisha Williams to Jerrad Gross, 50 feet, lot 33, 1330 Myrtle Ave., no money transferred.
- Brenda H. Fry to Randy D. Fry, ½ interest in partial tract one, Applewood Drive, no money transferred.
- Russell P. Terry to Adam Tilden, 50 feet, lots 38-39, block C, 200 Gatewood Ave., $50,000.
- Jeffrey Scott Farmer, Jennifer Lynn Farmer (Jennifer L. Farmer), Stanford Howard Wells Jr. and Steven Franklin Wells to Curtis H. Darnell Jr. and Sandra K. Darnell, lot 26, 118 Chatham Court, $102,000.
Recorded May 23
- Clark T. Winstead and Karen D. Winstead to SMMU, 52 feet, lot 24A, 1550 Washington St., $30,000.
- Richard Riano and Michale Riano to Gibson Investing, lot 100, 1040 W. Broad St., $21,250.
- Wentz Property Management to Megan Nikole Bowling, 60 feet, lot 19, section E, 73 Ashlawn Drive, $85,000.
- James Alvin Adams to Stephone Davon Apple, 60 feet, lot 44, 130 Meadowbrook Drive, no money transferred.
- Charlie F. Reaves and Alfrieta Bennett-Reaves to Specializing In Solutions Inc., 48 feet, lot five, 428 Southampton Ave., $34,000.
- James Michael Isernia and Michelle Leigh Isernia to Jacob Levi Whitacre and Heidi Marie Whitacre, Unit one C, Burton Condo, 522 Bridge St., K, $270,000.
- Shafield Jafar to Zadock, 70 feet, lot 11, section K, 310 Tyler Ave., $50,000.