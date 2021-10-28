Dan River Region real estate transfers

City of Danville
Recorded Sept. 27
- Marie Kiely Tynan to Marie Kiely Tynan, Unit three C, Burton Condo, 522 Bridge St., three C, no money transferred.
- William R. Breedlove to Renewal Properties, 70 feet, lot 16, section K, 66 Schoolfield Drive, $29,500.
- Deborah P. Moore, Samuel T. Moore and Robert D. Moore III to Patrick McGarvey, 89.98 feet, lot 27 A, section I, 231 Starmont Blvd., $68,000.
- Jeffrey T. Stroud to Jerry R. Davis, parcel one: 82 feet, lot D-one; parcel two: lot C-two Annhurst Drive and 1089 Franklin Turnpike, $240,000.
- Ham Family Investments to Tiffany Danielle Hairston, 1.177 acres, lots 49 A and 49 B, 231 Eastwood Drive, $90,000.
- James Takes and Denise Cole Takes to Gateway Health Alliance Inc., partial lot A, Woodcrest Heights and Fulton Heights, $18,000.
- Cecil Bridgeforth and Charlette J. Bridgeforth to Present Help Ministries, 42 feet, partial lots 13-14, 839 Stokes St., $40,000.
- Zane R. Clark and Lynn E. Clark to Zane R. Clark and Lynn E. Clark, 80 feet, lot 25 A, 156 Capri Court, no money transferred.
Recorded Sept. 28
- Ida Belle Bailey to Marshall D. Trent, 89.93 feet, lot 17-A, section F, 410 Starmont Drive, $130,000.
- Morris Deshazor to Ramonda Brooks and Quincey Cordaries Brooks, 75 feet, lot eight, 2104 Robin Hood Drive, $129,500.
- Charles A. Winstead to Done Deal Home Buyers, 410 & 412 Third Ave., $45,000.
- Lottie Coleman and Inez Coleman Byrd to Nguyen Properties, 51 feet, lot 60, 411 Ross St., $15,000.
- The Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Martin Case West, 818 Holland Road, $61,500.
Recorded Sept. 29
- Thomas Lee Lunsford and Janie Berger Lunsford to Gibson Investing, parcel one: 68.37 feet, lot six, section G; parcel two: 60 feet, lot 13, section F, 197 Wood Ave., $65,000.
- Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority to Leslie E. Frost and Robert Frost, 78 feet, 802 Green St., $64,500.
- H&H Property Investments to D&K Holdings, 50 feet, lot 25, Harris Place, $3,500.
- Michael A. Carter and Mickey W. Carter to The Betterton Group, 67.2 feet, lots nine-10, 1501 Blair Loop Road, $32,500.
- Garfield Clark, Isaiah Clark, Jeremiah Clark and Shirley Holt to Kelly Real Estate, 427 Riverside Drive, $70,000.
Recorded Sept. 30
- American National Bank and Trust Co. to Clement Wheatley, parcel three, 1920 West Main St., $32,000.
- Dorothy Lee Stroud to SMMU, lot four, 238 Gray St., $9,100.
- Fannie C. Owens to Tarek Hassan and Souhir Hassan, lot five, 512 Franklin Tpke., $135,000.
- BIPCO to JW2X, 764 Glendale Ave., $400,000.
- AHQ Investments Inc. to Preston David Key, 65 feet, lot 39, section R, 313 Wimbush Ave., $117,000.
- Patrick M. Thrift to Matthew R. Moore, 70 feet, lot 25, section M, 649 Timberlake Drive, $115,000.
- Shields Investment Co. of Danville Inc. to Grace and Main Fellowship Church of Danville, lot 18 C, 1454 Abbott St., $42,000.
- Done Deal Home Buyers to Renewal Properties, 410 and 412 Third Ave., $85,000.
- Curtis McCoy Smith and Judith Smith to Curtis McCoy Smith and Judith Smith, 60 feet, lot 64, 10 Elizabeth St., no money transferred.
Recorded Oct. 1
- Harold L. Griffith Sr. and Margaret T. Griffith to Charlene M. Walker-Reed, 100 feet, lot 45, section A, 243 Grove Park Circle, $176,000.
- Thomas Howard Evans to Robert R. Lucas and Elizabeth B. Lucas, 65 feet, lot eight, section L, 620 Westview Drive, $135,000.
- Ryan Dalton to Big Time Rentals, parcel one: 45 feet, lot 93, section five, 134 Clarendon Circle: parcel two: partial lot one, Randolph Street, $135,000.
- American National Bank and Trust Co. to Richard A. Osborne and Samantha L. Osborne, lot 18 A, 300 Murphy Circle, $136,150.
Pittsylvania County
Recorded Sept. 22
- Jerry M. Grubb and Miriam J. Grubb (Miriam H. Grubb) to Jerry M. Grubb and Miriam J. Grubb, lot 17, section F, 0.941 acre, Cobblestone Court, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Mark T. Campbell to Terry Anderson and Rhonda Rene’e Anderson, partial tract D, 2.581 acres, State Route 851, Pittsylvania County, $3,000.
- Elizabeth Williams Jewell and Thomas Neal Williams Jr. to Rosemarie Keyser, Victoria Keyser and Robert Paul Bujnowski, 2.53 acres, lot one, 1.22 acres, State Route 1427, Pittsylvania County, $185,000.
- Kathryn Ann Day to Curtis Blue II and Davidra Tayana Bazemore-Blue, lot 10, Sunset Bay, Pittsylvania County, $45,000.
Recorded Sept. 23
- Simorg South Forests to Etree, 169 ¼ acres and tract 24 and 25, Banister District, $256,000.
- Larry Thomas Atkinson to Rosie Marie Gibson and Kenneth Ray Waller, parcel, State Route 724, Pittsylvania County, $45,000.
- Wendy Gail Stephens to Torrance Walden, lot, .736 acre, State Route 360, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Carol McKenzie and Dawn McKenzie to Timothy Earl McKenzie and Margie J. McKenzie, lot eight, 5.34 acres, Callands-Gretna District, $8,000.
Recorded Sept. 24
- NBS Real Estate to Shelby Alcorn, parcel, State Route 640, Pittsylvania County, $105,000.
- David Van Wyhe and Catherine Marie Van Wyhe to Daniel Wade Van Wyhe and Brittany V. Van Wyhe, 2.00 acres, State Route 665, Staunton River District, $92,500.
- Ronald H. Bailess and Elizabeth C. Bailess to Johnathan Hutson Bailess, lot A, 0.885 acre, State Road 653, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Casey A. Wolfe to George A. Carroll and Tamara D. Carroll, 0.989 acre, Gretna District, $135,000.
- Timothy J. Harris and Kim Harris to Jennifer Lipscomb, parcel, State Route 668, Staunton River District, $132,000.
- Anne C. Sandfort to Norman Kent Owen, tract one, 63.68 acres, Pittsylvania County, $131,450.
Recorded Sept. 27
- Barbara J. Gibson and Vincent W. Gauthier to Amy Crystal Burr and Jacob Tanner Burr, lots 80 thru 83, Town of Hurt, $163,500.
- Betty H. Worsham to Michael L. Worsham, 5 ¼ acres, State Road 640, Staunton River District, no money transferred.
- Sidney Thomas Edwards to Sidney Thomas Edwards Jr., 1.007 acres and 2.619 acres, State Route 672, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Gladys J. Farmer to Sieara N. Anderson, lot three, 1.08 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Lovelace Properties to Ella M. Stone, 1.881 acres, State Route 640, Staunton River District, $65,000.
- Shantinath Gretna to Shantinath Gretna, DE, lot A, 2.20 acres, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Eastero Panel Realty to Tyler Lee Martin, lots 61 thru 64, Franklin Turnpike, Pittsylvania County, $120,000.
Recorded Sept. 28
- Rita B. Fox to Timothy Hoffert and Christina Manbeck, lot four, 5.050 acres, Chatham District, $125,000.
- Margaret Kay Jackson to Anne G. Kimber, lot 10, 1.031 acres, Pittsylvania County, $155,850.
- Christy L. Marlow and James R. Marlow to Christian Rowland, lot seven, 0.91 acre, Pittsylvania County, $6,000.
- Curt Jackson Douglas and Kristie T. Douglas to Curt Jackson Douglas, lot six C, 1.00 acre, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Michael L. Hogue to Rodney L. Hogue and Latanya Lofton Hogue, 26.19 acres, State Route 754, Gretna District, $500.
- Mason-Napa Auto Parts to Julie M. Vandenburg, Cody R. Vandenburg, Johnny M. Mason and Penny S. Mason , tract two and parcel, ¼ interest, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- William Bernat and Nancy E. Bernat to Andre Jerome Hairston and Tiffany Hairston, lot two, 0.458 acre, State Route 719, Pittsylvania County, $199,000.
- Brian Taylor and Cynthia Taylor to Jonathan E. Ragan and Rebekah J. Ragan, lot 28, section two, Sharon Meadows, Pittsylvania County, $112,000.
- Michael W. Atkins to Murray Whittle and Robin Whittle, lot one, section K, Finch Drive, Blairs District, $2,500.
Recorded Sept. 29
- Countryside Land Co. to Rhodo L. Berger, lot 76, Pittsylvania County, $10,000.
- Suzanne W. Thompson to GW Property Solutions, lot 41, section E, Tunstall District, $132,840.
- Countryside Land Co. to Sandra N. Hughes, lot 75, Pittsylvania County, $10,000.
- Darrell T. Campbell and Angela M. Campbell to Darrell T. Campbell and Angela M. Campbell, lot six A, 0.900 acre, Pittsylvania County, no money transferred.
- Kaye F. Jones to Blake A. Jones, parcel, 0.19 acre and 0.33 acre, Tunstall District, $30,000.
- Jason L. Holder to Caley R. Edgerly and Michelle L. Edgerly, lot seven, Sanctuary Bay, Callands-Gretna District, $2,600,000.
- Scott S. Custer to Jason L. Holder, lot 11, Sanctuary Bay, Pittsylvania County, $380,000.
- American National Bank and Trust Co. Conservator of the Estate of Hayako Onishi Cook to American National Bank and Trust Co., lots one thru six, Town of Chatham, no money transferred.
- American National Bank and Trust Co. to June K. Foushee, lots one thru six, Town of Chatham, $30,000.